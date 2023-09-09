The Bagel Bar Cafe
Popular Items
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
Eggs, crispy bacon and perfectly melted cheese on your favorite NY bagel!
Cold Brew Coffee**ICED**
Fresh-roasted, single-origin fully washed, sun-dried coffee beans from Brazil, this medium roast retains the naturally bold and nutty flavors of Brazilian coffee. Our cold brew is steeped in cold water for precisely twenty-one hours for a smooth, clean sip
Frozen Fruit Smoothie
Choose from strawberry, strawberry banana, wildberry, peach, Caribbean colada, mango, and frozen lemonade
September Drink Specials
Pumpkin Patch Cold Brew Cold Foam **ICED**
cold brew topped with sweet and creamy pumpkin pie cold foam
Campfire Song **ICED**
creamy toasted marshmallow cold brew & marshmallow drizzle, topped with whipped cream & toasted marshmallow
OG Pumpkin Spice **ICED**
maple brown sugar cinnamon latte topped with whipped cream and brown sugar & cinnamon
OG Pumpkin Spice **HOT**
maple brown sugar cinnamon latte topped with whipped cream and brown sugar & cinnamon
Caramel Apple Pie **HOT**
maple brown sugar cinnamon latte topped with whipped cream and brown sugar & cinnamon
Virgo **HOT**
maple brown sugar cinnamon latte topped with whipped cream and brown sugar & cinnamon
August Drink Specials
Leo **ICED**
Shaken iced mango dragonfruit lemonade with bite-sized cubes of dragonfruit
Cookie Butter Shaken Espresso **ICED**
Made with La Colombe's Nizza medium roast espresso-shaken and chilled with brown sugar, cookie butter and a touch of milk!
Milky Way **ICED**
Chocolate cold brew coffee with a heavenly layer of our world famous caramel nougat cold foam
Tootsie Chai **ICED**
Chocolate and vanilla chai topped with a mocha cold foam
Cocohaze Matcha **ICED**
the perfect creamy combination of coconut, hazelnut, milk and organic matcha
Breakfast
Classic Breakfast Bagelwiches
Egg and Cheese
Perfectly cooked eggs with melty cheese between your choice of 24 bagel varieties, croissants, or toast
Egg, Veggies, and Cheese
Eggs, green pepper, onion, tomato, and cheese between two halves of your favorite bagel, a croissant, or toast
Ham, Egg, and Cheese
Eggs, ham, and beautifully melted cheese on your choice of bagel, croissant, or toast
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
A new york classic. On your favorite bagel, croissant, or toast
Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese
You might know it as "Taylor ham." We love it with egg and cheese on your favorite NY bagel!
Sausage and Cheese
Two sausage patties with cheese on your favorite bagel, croissant, or toast
Bacon and Cheese
Crispy bacon and cheese between two halves of your favorite bagel, croissant, or toast
Pork Roll and Cheese
Plenty of pork roll (or 'taylor ham', depending on where you're from) with cheese. On your choice of bagel, croissant, or toast
Specialty Breakfast Bagels
Lite Breakfast
Egg whites, turkey, tomato, and cheese with french's yellow mustard. On your choice of bagel, croissant, or toast
Egg and Western Works
Eggs, ham, green pepper, tomato, and onion with cheese. Yeah, like the omelet, only this comes on a bagel, croissant, or toast
The Pink Flamingo
The brain-child of a local gym owner, fitness guru, and ku athletics coach, this bagelwich has eggs, sausage, ham, turkey, and cheese. Plus... Wait for it... Strawberry cream cheese!
The Full Flamingo
If you thought our pink flamingo was over the top, try adding pork roll and bacon. This breakfast conglomeration has eggs, sausage, ham, turkey, bacon, pork roll, and cheese with strawberry cream cheese. All, somehow, stacked between to halves of your favo
Avocado Bagel Toast
Toasted open-faced bagel with butter, smashed avocado and a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning
Lunch
Lunch Bagelwiches
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing on your choice of 24 authentic new york bagels
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Grilled chicken breast, ham, swiss, and mayo between two halves of your favorite bagel
Chicken Parm
The classic italian dish, bagel bar style. Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese between two halves of your favorite bagel
Chickenwich
A simple and tasty local favorite! Chicken salad with lettuce and tomato between two halves of your favorite fresh-baked, authentic New York bagel
Honey Mustard Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, and honey mustard on your choice of 24 types of fresh-baked ny bagels
Hot Ham and Cheese
Fresh hot virginia ham and beautifully melty cheese with honey mustard on your choice of bagel
Hummus Special
Open-faced with homemade hummus, cucumber, tomato, and sprouts on your bagel choice
N.Y. Lox N' Cream Cheese
Nova Scotian smoked salmon with tomato, onion, and cream cheese on your choice of 24 fresh-baked bagels
The B.L.T
The classic. With plenty of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of a fresh-baked New York bagel
The Funky Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, and ceasar dressing on your choice of bagel
The Goat
Open-face bagel with tomatoes, avocado, goat cheese spread, and feta crumbles drizzled with a sweet balsamic glaze
The Monte Christine
Named after and created by our founder. Hot ham, turkey breast, and cheese on an egg bagel with a side of strawberry preserves
The Rancher
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions and ranch dressing on your choice of 24 authentic New York bagels
The T.H.C
No relation to its molecular homonym. This sandwich includes Turkey breast, Virginia Ham, and Cheese with our cheddar horseradish spread
Triple Cheese and Veggie
American, swiss, and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on your favorite fresh-baked bagel
Tuna Meltaway
Tunawich
Our famous, house-made tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on your favorite fresh bagel
Turkey Club
This skyscraper of a sandwich includes local, thin-sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo
Veggiewich
The owner's personal favorite! Your choice of fresh New York bagel with green peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, sprouts, and veggie cream cheese! Try hummus instead of cream cheese for the perfect vegan treat!
Pizza Bagels
Pizza Bagel
Open-faced bagel with fresh mozzarella and pizza sauce, oven-baked to perfection
BBQ Chicken Pizza Bagel
Breaded chicken breast, chopped onion, mozzarella, provolone cheese, and bbq sauce. Oven-baked to perfection on your choice of an open-faced bagel
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Bagel
Bread chicken breast, mozzarella, provolone, and buffalo sauce with a side of blue cheese dressing. Oven-baked on an open-faced bagel of your choice
Desserts
Muffins and Whatnot
New York Crumb Cake
You are going to love this old-fashioned New York recipe ...a mountain of brown sugar crumbs piled high on top of a rich and buttery cake
Apple Cinnamon Muffin
Banana Muffin
Fresh-baked banana muffin
Blueberry Muffins
Fresh-baked blueberry muffin!
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Fresh-baked chocolate chip muffin!
Peanut Butter Muffin
Double Chocolate Chip Muffins
Freshly baked double chocolate chip muffins
Cinnamon Bun Muffin
A freshly baked muffin full of delicious swirls of cinnamon and brown sugar and an iced streusel topping
Chocolate Chunk Fudge Brownie
Soft, chewy, and truly indulgent
Biscotti
Anita's homemade biscotti are made locally with recipes that are packed with wholesome ingredients -- real butter, real eggs, real chocolate, real flavorings, real dried fruits... Rich in flavor, light and crunchy in texture and delicately sweet.
Small (Quarter-Pound) Chocolate-Covered Espresso Beans
Belgium chocolate covered espresso beans!
Large (Half-Pound) Chocolate-Covered Espresso Beans
Belgium chocolate covered espresso beans
Buttery Sugar "BB Cup" Cookies
Walley's Sweets and Treats has done it again! Jess hand-crafted a replica of our to-go cup and it melts in your mouth and looks adorable too!
Buttery Sugar "BB Campfire Mug" Cookies
Walley's sweets and treats has done it again! Jess hand-crafted a replica of our green campfire mug. It melts in your mouth and looks adorable too!
Macarons
Birthday Cake Marshmallow
Birthday cake filling with a white chocolate marshmallow cupcake on top!
S'mores Macaron
All of the things you love about sitting around a campfire in one big bite!
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Macaron
Peanut butter cups and chocolate! Need we say more??? Just say "YES!"
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Macaron
Chocolate with cookie dough buttercream topped with a mini chocolate chip cookie!
Caramel Apple Pie Macaron
caramel buttercream with an apple pie filling
Pumpkin Pie Macaron
espresso macaron with a pumpkin spice buttercream and streusel topping
Maple Brown Sugar Macaron
cinnamon shell with a maple, brown sugar buttercream topped with a MBS Pop Tart
Cinnamon Bun Macaron
cinnamon shell with a cream cheese buttercream filling topped with a mini cinnamon roll
Crème Brûlée Macaron
vanilla buttercream with a pastry cream filling and a brûléed top
Bagels Split/Top
Bagel Bundles!
18 Bagels, 1.5 Lbs Cream Cheese Big Bagel Bundle
Please order before 2pm the day before pickup. We cannot fulfill large bagel orders the same day they are ordered. Thank you! This bundle includes 18 bagels with a half pound of plain cream cheese and your choice of two half-pounds of flavored cream cheese
13 Bagels, 1 LB of Cream Cheese Baby Bagel Bundle
Please order before 2pm the day before pickup. We cannot fulfill large bagel orders the same day they are ordered. Thank you! The baby bagel bundle includes a baker's dozen (13) bagels with half a pound of plain cream cheese and a half pound of your choice
Brunch in a Box Bundle
Advance order required. Please order before 2 pm the day before pickup. We are unable to fulfill large bagel orders the same day they are ordered. Thank you! Our brunch in box bundles includes a box of hot coffee, 8 assorted bagels, 8 muffins, 2- 1/2 lb. T
Weekly Special
The Goat
Open-face bagel with tomatoes, avocado, goat cheese spread, and feta crumbles drizzled with a sweet balsamic glaze
The All American
This skyscraper of a sandwich includes local, thinly-sliced ham, turkey breast, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese, mayo and mustard on your favorite NY bagel!
Toasted Bagels, Split and Topped
Avocado Bagel Toast
Toasted open-faced bagel with butter, smashed avocado and a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese
Choose from our wide selection of Lancaster county-made cream cheeses
Toasted Bagel with Butter
Chose your favorite toasted bagel topped with just the right amount of butter
Hummus on a Toasted Bagel
Our house-made, secret family recipe, roasted red pepper hummus spread atop your favorite fresh NY bagel!
Butter, Cinnamon, and Sugar on a Toasted Bagel
Butter, cinnamon, and sugar spread atop your favorite toasted bagel
Strawberry Preserves on Bagel
Preserves on your choice of toasted bagel
Grape Jelly on Bagel
Grape jelly on your choice of toasted bagel
Toasted Bagel with Peanut Butter
The classic, smooth treat artfully spread atop your favorite toasted bagel
PB and J
Peanut butter and jelly between two halves of the best-toasted bagel in town. It's a simple classic for a reason!
Toasted Bagel with Nutella
That smooth, chocolatey hazelnut spread on your favorite toasted bagel! It's messy but it's so worth it!
Toasted ***Nothing on It***
Just toasted
Bagels & Cream Cheese
Individual Bagel
Just a plain-ole bagel! For a toasted bagel with a spread (cream cheese, butter, etc.), head over to the menu section called "Toasted bagels, split and topped"!
Individual Gluten-Free Bagel
Indulge in the warm and comforting flavors of our gluten free NY Style bagels. A true delight for your taste buds! Always gluten-free, top 9 allergen-free, vegan plant-based, non-GMO project verified, and kosher. So good you'll be wondering whether they're actually gluten-free.
Half-Dozen
Please order before 2pm the day before pickup. We may not have your favorites on-hand. Your chosen assortment of six authentic new york bagels. List your picks in "Special requests."
Baker's Dozen (13)
Please order before 2pm the day before pickup. We may not have your favorites on-hand. We don't know why bakers decided to start throwing an extra bagel in with every dozen, but we figure we'll follow along. Pick your assortment of thirteen authentic New York bagels
Side of Cream Cheese
A smallish side of cream cheese makes a great companion for those bagels with commitment issues
Half-Pound of Cream Cheese
A half-pound of any of our wide assortment of fresh lancaster-made cream cheeses
Quarter-Pound of Cream Cheese
What's a bagel without its cream cheese? Honestly... Still pretty good. But you definitely won't regret getting some
Pound of Cream Cheese
One pound of your choice from our wide assortment of fresh, locally-made cream cheeses
Weekly Special
Beverage Menu
Drip Coffee
La Colombe Corsica - Dark Roast
Crafted with specialty coffee beans from Brazil, Colombia, Honduras, and Mexico with deep, dark chocolate tones, and a bold coffee flavor
La Colombe Monaco - Medium/Light Roast
A local favorite, crafted with specialty coffee beans from Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia, Nicaragua, and Democratic Republic of the Congo with tasting notes of currant, caramel apple, and malt. Together with UNSTUCK® and our suppliers, we’re helping to create
French Vanilla - Flavored Coffee
Decaf Jazzy Java - Flavored Coffee
Hot Lattes, Cappuccinos, Steamers, Etc
Latte**HOT**
Silky-smooth steamed milk mixed perfectly with our famous La Colombe Nizza espresso!
Cappuccino**HOT**
Foamed milk with espresso. Like drinking a coffee-flavored pillow. In a good way, obviously
Espresso Shot**HOT**
Nizza is a medium roast blend that hits at the heart of sweet. It’s named for the city of Nice, France, hometown of La Colombe's co-founder JP and home to some of the best honey in the world. True to its name, this coffee exemplifies a honey-sweet, roasted nuttiness. It’s one of our favorites!
Americano**HOT**
Our smooth, full-bodied, robust La Colombe Nizza espresso with hot water
Cafe Mocha**HOT**
Latte with Ghirardelli chocolate sauce stirred in and drizzled on top. You're welcome
Cafe Caramella**HOT**
Our perfectly steamed latte with gourmet Ghirardelli caramel sauce stirred in and drizzled on top
Caramel Mocha**HOT**
Cafe Mocha meets Cafe Caramella. Together they create the perfect balance of sweetness
Hot Chocolate Steamer
A blend of milk chocolate and Ghirardelli chocolate sauce in steamed milk, topped with whipped cream. Smooth, creamy, and unbelievably rich!
Large Coffee Box To Go
Our on-the-go carafe is filled with 160 fl oz of your favorite coffee (equivalent of twelve 8 fl oz cups) and all the fixins' {cups, lids, stir sticks, cream & sugar-a perfect pick me up for meetings, holiday gatherings or whenever you want to make some new friends!
Small Coffee Box To Go
Our on-the-go carafe is filled with 96 fl oz of your favorite coffee (equivalent of twelve 8 fl oz cups) and all the fixins' {cups, lids, stir sticks, cream & sugar-a perfect pick me up for meetings, holiday gatherings or whenever you want to make some new friends!
Iced Coffee, Cold Brew, Lattes, and NITRO
**ICED** Coffee
Brewed hot, cooled and poured over ice. Not as good as Cold Brew, but a classic nevertheless
NITRO Cold Brew
It all starts with our Cold Brew: fresh-roasted, single-origin fully washed, sun-dried coffee beans from Brazil, this medium roast retains the naturally bold and nutty flavors of Brazilian coffee. Our cold brew is steeped in cold water for precisely twenty
**ICED** Latte
Cold-brew concentrate and milk over ice, creating an ultra-smooth iced beverage
**ICED** Cafe Mocha
Monin dark chocolate syrup, cold-brew-concentrate (espresso), and milk over ice
**ICED** Cafe Caramella
Monin caramel syrup, espresso, Ghirardelli caramel drizzle, and milk over ice
**ICED** Caramel Mocha
Chocolate and Caramel syrup, cold-brew-concentrate (espresso), and milk over ice
Big Ole' Jug Cold Brew
1 Gallon of our smooth, La Colombe Nizza Cold Brew Coffee. Please order before 2 pm the day before! We steep our cold brew to perfection for 24 hours!
Big Ole' Jug Iced Coffee
1 Gallon of our smooth, La Colombe Nizza Cold Brew Coffee. Please order before 2 pm the day before! We steep our cold brew to perfection for 24 hours!
Frozen Beverages
Frozen Latte
Our cold-brew-concentrate (espresso) with milk, blended with ice to smooth, creamy perfection. Topped with whipped cream
Frozen Mocha
Frozen latte with Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, blended smooth with ice and topped with whipped cream
Frozen Caramella
Our frozen latte with rich, sweet Ghirardelli caramel, over ice and blended smooth. Topped with whipped cream
Frozen Caramel Mocha
The best of both worlds: our frozen latte with rich Ghirardelli chocolate and caramel sauces blended smooth with ice and topped with whipped cream
Frozen Hot Chocolate
A bit of an oxymoron, but delicious nevertheless. Cream, milk chocolate, and Ghirardelli chocolate sauce with ice, blended smooth and topped with whipped cream
Frozen Matcha Green Tea Latte
Matcha green tea with milk and ice blended to smooth perfection and topped with whipped cream
Iced or Hot Teas and Tea Lattes and Lemonade
Hot Tea
Hot tea to warm your fingertips. Earl Grey, English breakfast, zen, passion, mint, apricot, chamomile. Please let us know what flavor you would like in special requests
Hot Oregon Chai Latte
Organic Oregon Chai steamed with milk! Our sweet and mildly spiced signature flavor features a blend of black tea, honey, smooth vanilla and chai spices in every delicious sip!
Hot London Fog Tea Latte
Loose-leaf early Grey tea steeped in piping hot steamed milk and sweetened with vanilla syrup
Hot Paris Mist Tea Latte
Earl Grey tea steeped in piping hot steamed milk sweetened with lavender syrup!
Hot Matcha Green Tea Latte
Matcha green tea aggressively mixed with steamed milk
Iced Oregon Chai Tea
Organic oregon chai tea latte over ice
Iced Matcha Latte
Matcha green tea vigorously mixed into milk over ice. Also available frozen
Shaken Iced Green Tea
Shaken, not stirred iced green tea with a hint of lemon grass! ***Pictured here is a lavender iced green tea
Shaken Iced Passionfruit Tea
Passionfruit tea over ice. Shaken vigorously (yes, it's necessary)
Shaken Iced Green Tea Lemonade
Iced green tea with lemon grass and lemonade
Shaken Iced Lemonade
Shaken lemonade with fresh lemon
Smoothies
Bottled Drinks
Clover Farms Chocolate Milk
Clover Farms Orange Juice
Clover Farms Milk
Clover Farms Icy Tea
Clover Farms Diet Icy Tea
Clover Farms Green Tea
Deer Park Spring Water
Nantucket Apple Juice
Nantucket Big Cranberry
Nantucket Orange Mango
Nantucket Red Plum
Nantucket Peach Orange
Snapple Lemon Tea
Snapple Diet Lemon Tea
Snapple Peach Tea
Snapple Diet Peach Tea
Snapple Raspberry Tea
Snapple Kiwi Strawberry
Snapple Mango Madness
Yoo-hoo Chocolate Drink
Blue Powerade
Red Powerade
Coke
Diet Coke
Canada Dry Ginger Ale
Bagel Bar Merch!
Cups and Mugs and All That Jazz
Orange Campfire Mug
Get cozy with a coffee at home or at the bagel bar with this ceramic "Campfire"-style mug. ***Orange ONLY***
Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler
This stainless steel tumbler is perfect for taking your favorite hot beverage on the go
White Mug with Bagel Bar Logo
Get cozy with a coffee at home or at the bagel bar with this ceramic mug. Because slowly nose-inhaling the steam from a fresh cup a' joe just isn't as satisfying from a paper cup
Wood Grain Insulated Tumbler
The design on this insulated tumbler resembles that of rich mahogany
Clear Cold Tumbler
You'll be stylin' with this 24 ounce clear cold tumbler
Wearable Merch
White Circle Bagel Bar T-Shirt
"Pretty Cool" - Casey. Give us a call to ask about available sizes!
Black Circle Bagel Bar T-Shirt
Jimmy gives this shirt two thumbs up! Give us a call to ask about available sizes!
Gray Bagel Bar Hoodie
"You can wear my sweatshirt cuz you're the only one I hold and I don't want you to be cold so baby wear mine" - Jacob Sartorius. Give us a call to ask about available sizes!
White Circle Bagel Bar Hoodie
This is our most popular hoodie! Give us a call to ask about available sizes!
Beanie - New
Embroidered Baseball Cap - New
Black baseball cap with our infamous bagel icon embroidered on the front and "Bagel bar" on the back!
Stickers, Pins, Keychains and Window Clings
Keychains - Limited Edition - Strawberry Smoothie
These adorable keychains make the perfect gift for your bagel bar lovin' friends! Or - treat yo'self!
Keychains - Limited Edition - Iced Chai
These adorable keychains make the perfect gift for your bagel bar lovin' friends! Or - treat yo'self!
Iconic Owl Pin
The owl is the bagel bar mascot!
Round Logo Magnet
Tote Bags
Coffee Beans
Decaf Coffee Beans (Swiss Water Process)
Half-Pound Decaf Jamaican Me Crazy! - Flavored C
Decaf coffee flavored with an enticing Island blend of luscious caramel, vanilla and creamy Mexican liqueur
One Pound Decaf Jamaican Me Crazy! - Flavored C
Decaf coffee flavored with an enticing Island blend of luscious caramel, vanilla and creamy Mexican liqueur
Half-Pound Decaf Jazzy Java - Flavored Coffee
Decaf coffee flavored with notes of cinnamon, Jamaican dark rum and fresh-roasted Southern pecans
One Pound Decaf Jazzy Java - Flavored Coffee
Decaf coffee flavored with notes of cinnamon, Jamaican dark rum and fresh-roasted Southern pecans
Half Pound Decaf Bagel Bar Blend-Medium-Light Roast
"Decaf" A local favorite, our proprietary blend of South American, African and Indonesian beans is sweet and floral with a complex acidity and a clean, crisp finish
Pound Decaf Bagel Bar Blend-Medium-Light Roast
"Decaf" A local favorite, our proprietary blend of South American, African and Indonesian beans is sweet and floral with a complex acidity and a clean, crisp finish
Dark - Medium Roasts
Half-Pound Espresso Roast
Nizza is a medium roast blend that hits at the heart of sweet. It’s named for the city of Nice, France, hometown of La Colombe's co-founder JP and home to some of the best honey in the world. True to its name, this coffee exemplifies a honey-sweet, roasted nuttiness. It’s one of our favorites!
One Pound Espresso Roast
Nizza is a medium roast blend that hits at the heart of sweet. It’s named for the city of Nice, France, hometown of La Colombe's co-founder JP and home to some of the best honey in the world. True to its name, this coffee exemplifies a honey-sweet, roasted nuttiness. It’s one of our favorites!
La Colombe Corsica
It’s a coffee you know and love, with deep, dark chocolate tones and a bold coffee flavor. Named for an ancient island in the Mediterranean, Corsica’s cocoa notes pair beautifully with milk or stand alone, making it the perfect filter coffee for a fulfilli
Medium - Light Roasts
Flavored Coffees
Half-Pound Jazzy Java - Flavored Coffee
Flavored with notes of cinnamon, Jamaican dark rum and fresh-roasted Southern pecans
One Pound Jazzy Java - Flavored Coffee
Flavored with notes of cinnamon, Jamaican dark rum and fresh-roasted Southern pecans
Half-Pound Jamaican Me Crazy! - Flavored Coffee
Flavored with an enticing Island blend of luscious caramel, vanilla and creamy Mexican liqueur
One Pound Jamaican Me Crazy! - Flavored Coffee
Flavored with an enticing Island blend of luscious caramel, vanilla and creamy Mexican liqueur
Half-Pound Breakfast in a Cup-Flavored Coffee
The flavor and aroma of Sunday morning breakfast
One Pound Breakfast in a Cup-Flavored Coffee
The flavor and aroma of Sunday morning breakfast
Half-Pound Highlander Grog- Flavored Coffee
Captivating flavor of rich, creamy butter rum, caramel and toasted hazelnuts
One Pound Highlander Grog- Flavored Coffee
Captivating flavor of rich, creamy butter rum, caramel and toasted hazelnuts
Half-Pound French Vanilla-Flavored Coffee
French-style vanilla with a dash of spice and caramelized notes
One Pound French Vanilla-Flavored Coffee
French-style vanilla with a dash of spice and caramelized notes
Half-Pound Snickerdoodle-Flavored Coffee
A special treat, spinkled with cinnamon and fresh-roasted hazelnuts, then blended with farm-fresh cream
One Pound Snickerdoodle-Flavored Coffee
A special treat, spinkled with cinnamon and fresh-roasted hazelnuts, then blended with farm-fresh cream