Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$6.79

Eggs, crispy bacon and perfectly melted cheese on your favorite NY bagel!

Cold Brew Coffee**ICED**

Cold Brew Coffee**ICED**

$4.29+

Fresh-roasted, single-origin fully washed, sun-dried coffee beans from Brazil, this medium roast retains the naturally bold and nutty flavors of Brazilian coffee. Our cold brew is steeped in cold water for precisely twenty-one hours for a smooth, clean sip

Frozen Fruit Smoothie

Frozen Fruit Smoothie

$5.29+

Choose from strawberry, strawberry banana, wildberry, peach, Caribbean colada, mango, and frozen lemonade

September Drink Specials

Pumpkin Patch Cold Brew Cold Foam **ICED**

Pumpkin Patch Cold Brew Cold Foam **ICED**

$5.99+

cold brew topped with sweet and creamy pumpkin pie cold foam

Campfire Song **ICED**

Campfire Song **ICED**

$5.99+

creamy toasted marshmallow cold brew & marshmallow drizzle, topped with whipped cream & toasted marshmallow

OG Pumpkin Spice **ICED**

OG Pumpkin Spice **ICED**

$5.69+

maple brown sugar cinnamon latte topped with whipped cream and brown sugar & cinnamon

OG Pumpkin Spice **HOT**

OG Pumpkin Spice **HOT**

$5.69+

maple brown sugar cinnamon latte topped with whipped cream and brown sugar & cinnamon

Caramel Apple Pie **HOT**

Caramel Apple Pie **HOT**

$5.99+

maple brown sugar cinnamon latte topped with whipped cream and brown sugar & cinnamon

Virgo **HOT**

Virgo **HOT**

$5.99+

maple brown sugar cinnamon latte topped with whipped cream and brown sugar & cinnamon

August Drink Specials

Leo **ICED**

Leo **ICED**

$4.49+

Shaken iced mango dragonfruit lemonade with bite-sized cubes of dragonfruit

Cookie Butter Shaken Espresso **ICED**

Cookie Butter Shaken Espresso **ICED**

$5.99+

Made with La Colombe's Nizza medium roast espresso-shaken and chilled with brown sugar, cookie butter and a touch of milk!

Milky Way **ICED**

Milky Way **ICED**

$5.99+

Chocolate cold brew coffee with a heavenly layer of our world famous caramel nougat cold foam

Tootsie Chai **ICED**

Tootsie Chai **ICED**

$5.99+

Chocolate and vanilla chai topped with a mocha cold foam

Cocohaze Matcha **ICED**

Cocohaze Matcha **ICED**

$6.39+

the perfect creamy combination of coconut, hazelnut, milk and organic matcha

Breakfast

Classic Breakfast Bagelwiches

Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$5.49

Perfectly cooked eggs with melty cheese between your choice of 24 bagel varieties, croissants, or toast

Egg, Veggies, and Cheese

Egg, Veggies, and Cheese

$6.99

Eggs, green pepper, onion, tomato, and cheese between two halves of your favorite bagel, a croissant, or toast

Ham, Egg, and Cheese

Ham, Egg, and Cheese

$6.49

Eggs, ham, and beautifully melted cheese on your choice of bagel, croissant, or toast

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$6.79

Eggs, crispy bacon and perfectly melted cheese on your favorite NY bagel!

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$6.49

A new york classic. On your favorite bagel, croissant, or toast

Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese

Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese

$6.49

You might know it as "Taylor ham." We love it with egg and cheese on your favorite NY bagel!

Sausage and Cheese

$6.49

Two sausage patties with cheese on your favorite bagel, croissant, or toast

Bacon and Cheese

$6.79

Crispy bacon and cheese between two halves of your favorite bagel, croissant, or toast

Pork Roll and Cheese

$6.49

Plenty of pork roll (or 'taylor ham', depending on where you're from) with cheese. On your choice of bagel, croissant, or toast

Specialty Breakfast Bagels

Lite Breakfast

Lite Breakfast

$7.29

Egg whites, turkey, tomato, and cheese with french's yellow mustard. On your choice of bagel, croissant, or toast

Egg and Western Works

Egg and Western Works

$7.99

Eggs, ham, green pepper, tomato, and onion with cheese. Yeah, like the omelet, only this comes on a bagel, croissant, or toast

The Pink Flamingo

The Pink Flamingo

$9.99

The brain-child of a local gym owner, fitness guru, and ku athletics coach, this bagelwich has eggs, sausage, ham, turkey, and cheese. Plus... Wait for it... Strawberry cream cheese!

The Full Flamingo

The Full Flamingo

$10.99

If you thought our pink flamingo was over the top, try adding pork roll and bacon. This breakfast conglomeration has eggs, sausage, ham, turkey, bacon, pork roll, and cheese with strawberry cream cheese. All, somehow, stacked between to halves of your favo

Avocado Bagel Toast

Avocado Bagel Toast

$6.59

Toasted open-faced bagel with butter, smashed avocado and a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning

Lunch

Lunch Bagelwiches

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing on your choice of 24 authentic new york bagels

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, ham, swiss, and mayo between two halves of your favorite bagel

Chicken Parm

$9.99

The classic italian dish, bagel bar style. Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese between two halves of your favorite bagel

Chickenwich

Chickenwich

$9.99

A simple and tasty local favorite! Chicken salad with lettuce and tomato between two halves of your favorite fresh-baked, authentic New York bagel

Honey Mustard Chicken

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, and honey mustard on your choice of 24 types of fresh-baked ny bagels

Hot Ham and Cheese

Hot Ham and Cheese

$9.99

Fresh hot virginia ham and beautifully melty cheese with honey mustard on your choice of bagel

Hummus Special

$8.99

Open-faced with homemade hummus, cucumber, tomato, and sprouts on your bagel choice

N.Y. Lox N' Cream Cheese

N.Y. Lox N' Cream Cheese

$10.99

Nova Scotian smoked salmon with tomato, onion, and cream cheese on your choice of 24 fresh-baked bagels

The B.L.T

The B.L.T

$9.99

The classic. With plenty of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of a fresh-baked New York bagel

The Funky Chicken

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, and ceasar dressing on your choice of bagel

The Goat

The Goat

$9.99

Open-face bagel with tomatoes, avocado, goat cheese spread, and feta crumbles drizzled with a sweet balsamic glaze

The Monte Christine

$9.99

Named after and created by our founder. Hot ham, turkey breast, and cheese on an egg bagel with a side of strawberry preserves

The Rancher

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions and ranch dressing on your choice of 24 authentic New York bagels

The T.H.C

The T.H.C

$9.99

No relation to its molecular homonym. This sandwich includes Turkey breast, Virginia Ham, and Cheese with our cheddar horseradish spread

Triple Cheese and Veggie

Triple Cheese and Veggie

$9.99

American, swiss, and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on your favorite fresh-baked bagel

Tuna Meltaway

$9.99
Tunawich

Tunawich

$8.99

Our famous, house-made tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on your favorite fresh bagel

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$9.99

This skyscraper of a sandwich includes local, thin-sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo

Veggiewich

Veggiewich

$8.99

The owner's personal favorite! Your choice of fresh New York bagel with green peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, sprouts, and veggie cream cheese! Try hummus instead of cream cheese for the perfect vegan treat!

Pizza Bagels

Pizza Bagel

Pizza Bagel

$6.99

Open-faced bagel with fresh mozzarella and pizza sauce, oven-baked to perfection

BBQ Chicken Pizza Bagel

$9.99

Breaded chicken breast, chopped onion, mozzarella, provolone cheese, and bbq sauce. Oven-baked to perfection on your choice of an open-faced bagel

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Bagel

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Bagel

$9.99

Bread chicken breast, mozzarella, provolone, and buffalo sauce with a side of blue cheese dressing. Oven-baked on an open-faced bagel of your choice

Desserts

Muffins and Whatnot

New York Crumb Cake

New York Crumb Cake

$3.99

You are going to love this old-fashioned New York recipe ...a mountain of brown sugar crumbs piled high on top of a rich and buttery cake

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$3.99
Banana Muffin

Banana Muffin

$3.99

Fresh-baked banana muffin

Blueberry Muffins

Blueberry Muffins

$3.99

Fresh-baked blueberry muffin!

Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.99

Fresh-baked chocolate chip muffin!

Peanut Butter Muffin

Peanut Butter Muffin

$3.99
Double Chocolate Chip Muffins

Double Chocolate Chip Muffins

$3.99

Freshly baked double chocolate chip muffins

Cinnamon Bun Muffin

Cinnamon Bun Muffin

$3.99

A freshly baked muffin full of delicious swirls of cinnamon and brown sugar and an iced streusel topping

Chocolate Chunk Fudge Brownie

Chocolate Chunk Fudge Brownie

$2.99

Soft, chewy, and truly indulgent

Biscotti

Biscotti

$2.99

Anita's homemade biscotti are made locally with recipes that are packed with wholesome ingredients -- real butter, real eggs, real chocolate, real flavorings, real dried fruits... Rich in flavor, light and crunchy in texture and delicately sweet.

Small (Quarter-Pound) Chocolate-Covered Espresso Beans

Small (Quarter-Pound) Chocolate-Covered Espresso Beans

$4.99

Belgium chocolate covered espresso beans!

Large (Half-Pound) Chocolate-Covered Espresso Beans

Large (Half-Pound) Chocolate-Covered Espresso Beans

$9.99

Belgium chocolate covered espresso beans

Buttery Sugar "BB Cup" Cookies

Buttery Sugar "BB Cup" Cookies

$3.99

Walley's Sweets and Treats has done it again! Jess hand-crafted a replica of our to-go cup and it melts in your mouth and looks adorable too!

Buttery Sugar "BB Campfire Mug" Cookies

Buttery Sugar "BB Campfire Mug" Cookies

$3.99

Walley's sweets and treats has done it again! Jess hand-crafted a replica of our green campfire mug. It melts in your mouth and looks adorable too!

Macarons

Birthday Cake Marshmallow

Birthday Cake Marshmallow

$3.99

Birthday cake filling with a white chocolate marshmallow cupcake on top!

S'mores Macaron

S'mores Macaron

$3.99

All of the things you love about sitting around a campfire in one big bite!

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Macaron

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Macaron

$3.99

Peanut butter cups and chocolate! Need we say more??? Just say "YES!"

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Macaron

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Macaron

$3.99

Chocolate with cookie dough buttercream topped with a mini chocolate chip cookie!

Caramel Apple Pie Macaron

Caramel Apple Pie Macaron

$3.99

caramel buttercream with an apple pie filling

Pumpkin Pie Macaron

Pumpkin Pie Macaron

$3.99

espresso macaron with a pumpkin spice buttercream and streusel topping

Maple Brown Sugar Macaron

Maple Brown Sugar Macaron

$3.99

cinnamon shell with a maple, brown sugar buttercream topped with a MBS Pop Tart

Cinnamon Bun Macaron

Cinnamon Bun Macaron

$3.99

cinnamon shell with a cream cheese buttercream filling topped with a mini cinnamon roll

Crème Brûlée Macaron

Crème Brûlée Macaron

$3.99

vanilla buttercream with a pastry cream filling and a brûléed top

Bagels Split/Top

Bagel Bundles!

18 Bagels, 1.5 Lbs Cream Cheese Big Bagel Bundle

18 Bagels, 1.5 Lbs Cream Cheese Big Bagel Bundle

$48.99

Please order before 2pm the day before pickup. We cannot fulfill large bagel orders the same day they are ordered. Thank you! This bundle includes 18 bagels with a half pound of plain cream cheese and your choice of two half-pounds of flavored cream cheese

13 Bagels, 1 LB of Cream Cheese Baby Bagel Bundle

13 Bagels, 1 LB of Cream Cheese Baby Bagel Bundle

$34.99

Please order before 2pm the day before pickup. We cannot fulfill large bagel orders the same day they are ordered. Thank you! The baby bagel bundle includes a baker's dozen (13) bagels with half a pound of plain cream cheese and a half pound of your choice

Brunch in a Box Bundle

Brunch in a Box Bundle

$59.99

Advance order required. Please order before 2 pm the day before pickup. We are unable to fulfill large bagel orders the same day they are ordered. Thank you! Our brunch in box bundles includes a box of hot coffee, 8 assorted bagels, 8 muffins, 2- 1/2 lb. T

Weekly Special

The Goat

The Goat

$9.99

Open-face bagel with tomatoes, avocado, goat cheese spread, and feta crumbles drizzled with a sweet balsamic glaze

The All American

The All American

$9.99

This skyscraper of a sandwich includes local, thinly-sliced ham, turkey breast, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese, mayo and mustard on your favorite NY bagel!

Toasted Bagels, Split and Topped

Avocado Bagel Toast

Avocado Bagel Toast

$6.59

Toasted open-faced bagel with butter, smashed avocado and a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.29

Choose from our wide selection of Lancaster county-made cream cheeses

Toasted Bagel with Butter

Toasted Bagel with Butter

$2.69

Chose your favorite toasted bagel topped with just the right amount of butter

Hummus on a Toasted Bagel

Hummus on a Toasted Bagel

$4.29

Our house-made, secret family recipe, roasted red pepper hummus spread atop your favorite fresh NY bagel!

Butter, Cinnamon, and Sugar on a Toasted Bagel

Butter, Cinnamon, and Sugar on a Toasted Bagel

$2.89

Butter, cinnamon, and sugar spread atop your favorite toasted bagel

Strawberry Preserves on Bagel

Strawberry Preserves on Bagel

$2.99

Preserves on your choice of toasted bagel

Grape Jelly on Bagel

Grape Jelly on Bagel

$2.99

Grape jelly on your choice of toasted bagel

Toasted Bagel with Peanut Butter

Toasted Bagel with Peanut Butter

$3.69

The classic, smooth treat artfully spread atop your favorite toasted bagel

PB and J

PB and J

$4.29

Peanut butter and jelly between two halves of the best-toasted bagel in town. It's a simple classic for a reason!

Toasted Bagel with Nutella

Toasted Bagel with Nutella

$4.29

That smooth, chocolatey hazelnut spread on your favorite toasted bagel! It's messy but it's so worth it!

Toasted ***Nothing on It***

Toasted ***Nothing on It***

$2.19

Just toasted

Bagels & Cream Cheese

Individual Bagel

Individual Bagel

$1.99

Just a plain-ole bagel! For a toasted bagel with a spread (cream cheese, butter, etc.), head over to the menu section called "Toasted bagels, split and topped"!

Individual Gluten-Free Bagel

Individual Gluten-Free Bagel

$3.29

Indulge in the warm and comforting flavors of our gluten free NY Style bagels. A true delight for your taste buds! Always gluten-free, top 9 allergen-free, vegan plant-based, non-GMO project verified, and kosher. So good you'll be wondering whether they're actually gluten-free.

Half-Dozen

Half-Dozen

$11.99

Please order before 2pm the day before pickup. We may not have your favorites on-hand. Your chosen assortment of six authentic new york bagels. List your picks in "Special requests."

Baker's Dozen (13)

Baker's Dozen (13)

$21.99

Please order before 2pm the day before pickup. We may not have your favorites on-hand. We don't know why bakers decided to start throwing an extra bagel in with every dozen, but we figure we'll follow along. Pick your assortment of thirteen authentic New York bagels

Side of Cream Cheese

$1.79

A smallish side of cream cheese makes a great companion for those bagels with commitment issues

Half-Pound of Cream Cheese

$5.99

A half-pound of any of our wide assortment of fresh lancaster-made cream cheeses

Quarter-Pound of Cream Cheese

$2.99

What's a bagel without its cream cheese? Honestly... Still pretty good. But you definitely won't regret getting some

Pound of Cream Cheese

$11.99

One pound of your choice from our wide assortment of fresh, locally-made cream cheeses

Weekly Special

The Goat

The Goat

$9.99

Open-face bagel with tomatoes, avocado, goat cheese spread, and feta crumbles drizzled with a sweet balsamic glaze

The All American

The All American

$9.99

This skyscraper of a sandwich includes local, thinly-sliced ham, turkey breast, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese, mayo and mustard on your favorite NY bagel!

Beverage Menu

Drip Coffee

La Colombe Corsica - Dark Roast

La Colombe Corsica - Dark Roast

$2.99+

Crafted with specialty coffee beans from Brazil, Colombia, Honduras, and Mexico with deep, dark chocolate tones, and a bold coffee flavor

La Colombe Monaco - Medium/Light Roast

La Colombe Monaco - Medium/Light Roast

$2.99+

A local favorite, crafted with specialty coffee beans from Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia, Nicaragua, and Democratic Republic of the Congo with tasting notes of currant, caramel apple, and malt. Together with UNSTUCK® and our suppliers, we’re helping to create

French Vanilla - Flavored Coffee

$2.99+

Decaf Jazzy Java - Flavored Coffee

$2.99+

Hot Lattes, Cappuccinos, Steamers, Etc

Latte**HOT**

Latte**HOT**

$4.49+

Silky-smooth steamed milk mixed perfectly with our famous La Colombe Nizza espresso!

Cappuccino**HOT**

Cappuccino**HOT**

$4.49+

Foamed milk with espresso. Like drinking a coffee-flavored pillow. In a good way, obviously

Espresso Shot**HOT**

Espresso Shot**HOT**

$1.89+

Nizza is a medium roast blend that hits at the heart of sweet. It’s named for the city of Nice, France, hometown of La Colombe's co-founder JP and home to some of the best honey in the world. True to its name, this coffee exemplifies a honey-sweet, roasted nuttiness. It’s one of our favorites!

Americano**HOT**

Americano**HOT**

$3.29+

Our smooth, full-bodied, robust La Colombe Nizza espresso with hot water

Cafe Mocha**HOT**

Cafe Mocha**HOT**

$5.19+

Latte with Ghirardelli chocolate sauce stirred in and drizzled on top. You're welcome

Cafe Caramella**HOT**

Cafe Caramella**HOT**

$5.19+

Our perfectly steamed latte with gourmet Ghirardelli caramel sauce stirred in and drizzled on top

Caramel Mocha**HOT**

Caramel Mocha**HOT**

$5.19+

Cafe Mocha meets Cafe Caramella. Together they create the perfect balance of sweetness

Hot Chocolate Steamer

Hot Chocolate Steamer

$4.29+

A blend of milk chocolate and Ghirardelli chocolate sauce in steamed milk, topped with whipped cream. Smooth, creamy, and unbelievably rich!

Large Coffee Box To Go

Large Coffee Box To Go

$29.99

Our on-the-go carafe is filled with 160 fl oz of your favorite coffee (equivalent of twelve 8 fl oz cups) and all the fixins' {cups, lids, stir sticks, cream & sugar-a perfect pick me up for meetings, holiday gatherings or whenever you want to make some new friends!

Small Coffee Box To Go

Small Coffee Box To Go

$19.99

Our on-the-go carafe is filled with 96 fl oz of your favorite coffee (equivalent of twelve 8 fl oz cups) and all the fixins' {cups, lids, stir sticks, cream & sugar-a perfect pick me up for meetings, holiday gatherings or whenever you want to make some new friends!

Iced Coffee, Cold Brew, Lattes, and NITRO

Cold Brew Coffee**ICED**

Cold Brew Coffee**ICED**

$4.29+

Fresh-roasted, single-origin fully washed, sun-dried coffee beans from Brazil, this medium roast retains the naturally bold and nutty flavors of Brazilian coffee. Our cold brew is steeped in cold water for precisely twenty-one hours for a smooth, clean sip

**ICED** Coffee

**ICED** Coffee

$3.49+

Brewed hot, cooled and poured over ice. Not as good as Cold Brew, but a classic nevertheless

NITRO Cold Brew

NITRO Cold Brew

$5.99+

It all starts with our Cold Brew: fresh-roasted, single-origin fully washed, sun-dried coffee beans from Brazil, this medium roast retains the naturally bold and nutty flavors of Brazilian coffee. Our cold brew is steeped in cold water for precisely twenty

**ICED** Latte

**ICED** Latte

$4.79+

Cold-brew concentrate and milk over ice, creating an ultra-smooth iced beverage

**ICED** Cafe Mocha

**ICED** Cafe Mocha

$5.59+

Monin dark chocolate syrup, cold-brew-concentrate (espresso), and milk over ice

**ICED** Cafe Caramella

**ICED** Cafe Caramella

$5.59+

Monin caramel syrup, espresso, Ghirardelli caramel drizzle, and milk over ice

**ICED** Caramel Mocha

**ICED** Caramel Mocha

$5.59+

Chocolate and Caramel syrup, cold-brew-concentrate (espresso), and milk over ice

Big Ole' Jug Cold Brew

Big Ole' Jug Cold Brew

$23.00

1 Gallon of our smooth, La Colombe Nizza Cold Brew Coffee. Please order before 2 pm the day before! We steep our cold brew to perfection for 24 hours!

Big Ole' Jug Iced Coffee

Big Ole' Jug Iced Coffee

$17.00

1 Gallon of our smooth, La Colombe Nizza Cold Brew Coffee. Please order before 2 pm the day before! We steep our cold brew to perfection for 24 hours!

Frozen Beverages

Frozen Latte

Frozen Latte

$4.79+

Our cold-brew-concentrate (espresso) with milk, blended with ice to smooth, creamy perfection. Topped with whipped cream

Frozen Mocha

Frozen Mocha

$5.39+

Frozen latte with Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, blended smooth with ice and topped with whipped cream

Frozen Caramella

Frozen Caramella

$5.39+

Our frozen latte with rich, sweet Ghirardelli caramel, over ice and blended smooth. Topped with whipped cream

Frozen Caramel Mocha

Frozen Caramel Mocha

$5.39+

The best of both worlds: our frozen latte with rich Ghirardelli chocolate and caramel sauces blended smooth with ice and topped with whipped cream

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.49+

A bit of an oxymoron, but delicious nevertheless. Cream, milk chocolate, and Ghirardelli chocolate sauce with ice, blended smooth and topped with whipped cream

Frozen Matcha Green Tea Latte

Frozen Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.59+

Matcha green tea with milk and ice blended to smooth perfection and topped with whipped cream

Iced or Hot Teas and Tea Lattes and Lemonade

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.99+

Hot tea to warm your fingertips. Earl Grey, English breakfast, zen, passion, mint, apricot, chamomile. Please let us know what flavor you would like in special requests

Hot Oregon Chai Latte

Hot Oregon Chai Latte

$4.99+

Organic Oregon Chai steamed with milk! Our sweet and mildly spiced signature flavor features a blend of black tea, honey, smooth vanilla and chai spices in every delicious sip!

Hot London Fog Tea Latte

Hot London Fog Tea Latte

$4.99+

Loose-leaf early Grey tea steeped in piping hot steamed milk and sweetened with vanilla syrup

Hot Paris Mist Tea Latte

Hot Paris Mist Tea Latte

$4.99+

Earl Grey tea steeped in piping hot steamed milk sweetened with lavender syrup!

Hot Matcha Green Tea Latte

Hot Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.59+

Matcha green tea aggressively mixed with steamed milk

Iced Oregon Chai Tea

Iced Oregon Chai Tea

$4.99+

Organic oregon chai tea latte over ice

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.59+

Matcha green tea vigorously mixed into milk over ice. Also available frozen

Shaken Iced Green Tea

Shaken Iced Green Tea

$3.49+

Shaken, not stirred iced green tea with a hint of lemon grass! ***Pictured here is a lavender iced green tea

Shaken Iced Passionfruit Tea

Shaken Iced Passionfruit Tea

$3.49+

Passionfruit tea over ice. Shaken vigorously (yes, it's necessary)

Shaken Iced Green Tea Lemonade

Shaken Iced Green Tea Lemonade

$3.99+

Iced green tea with lemon grass and lemonade

Shaken Iced Lemonade

Shaken Iced Lemonade

$3.29+

Shaken lemonade with fresh lemon

Smoothies

Frozen Fruit Smoothie

Frozen Fruit Smoothie

$5.29+

Choose from strawberry, strawberry banana, wildberry, peach, Caribbean colada, mango, and frozen lemonade

Bottled Drinks

Clover Farms Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Clover Farms Orange Juice

$2.49

Clover Farms Milk

$2.49

Clover Farms Icy Tea

$2.09

Clover Farms Diet Icy Tea

$2.09

Clover Farms Green Tea

$2.09

Deer Park Spring Water

$2.09

Nantucket Apple Juice

$2.49

Nantucket Big Cranberry

$2.49

Nantucket Orange Mango

$2.49

Nantucket Red Plum

$2.49

Nantucket Peach Orange

$2.49

Snapple Lemon Tea

$2.49

Snapple Diet Lemon Tea

$2.49

Snapple Peach Tea

$2.49

Snapple Diet Peach Tea

$2.49

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$2.49

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$2.49

Snapple Mango Madness

$2.49

Yoo-hoo Chocolate Drink

$2.49

Blue Powerade

$2.59

Red Powerade

$2.59

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.59

Bagel Bar Merch!

Cups and Mugs and All That Jazz

Orange Campfire Mug

Orange Campfire Mug

$10.00

Get cozy with a coffee at home or at the bagel bar with this ceramic "Campfire"-style mug. ***Orange ONLY***

Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler

Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler

$10.00

This stainless steel tumbler is perfect for taking your favorite hot beverage on the go

White Mug with Bagel Bar Logo

White Mug with Bagel Bar Logo

$10.00

Get cozy with a coffee at home or at the bagel bar with this ceramic mug. Because slowly nose-inhaling the steam from a fresh cup a' joe just isn't as satisfying from a paper cup

Wood Grain Insulated Tumbler

Wood Grain Insulated Tumbler

$10.00

The design on this insulated tumbler resembles that of rich mahogany

Clear Cold Tumbler

Clear Cold Tumbler

$10.00

You'll be stylin' with this 24 ounce clear cold tumbler

Wearable Merch

White Circle Bagel Bar T-Shirt

$20.00

"Pretty Cool" - Casey. Give us a call to ask about available sizes!

Black Circle Bagel Bar T-Shirt

Black Circle Bagel Bar T-Shirt

$20.00

Jimmy gives this shirt two thumbs up! Give us a call to ask about available sizes!

Gray Bagel Bar Hoodie

Gray Bagel Bar Hoodie

$40.00

"You can wear my sweatshirt cuz you're the only one I hold and I don't want you to be cold so baby wear mine" - Jacob Sartorius. Give us a call to ask about available sizes!

White Circle Bagel Bar Hoodie

White Circle Bagel Bar Hoodie

$40.00

This is our most popular hoodie! Give us a call to ask about available sizes!

Beanie - New

Beanie - New

$20.00
Embroidered Baseball Cap - New

Embroidered Baseball Cap - New

$20.00

Black baseball cap with our infamous bagel icon embroidered on the front and "Bagel bar" on the back!

Stickers, Pins, Keychains and Window Clings

Keychains - Limited Edition - Strawberry Smoothie

Keychains - Limited Edition - Strawberry Smoothie

$13.00

These adorable keychains make the perfect gift for your bagel bar lovin' friends! Or - treat yo'self!

Keychains - Limited Edition - Iced Chai

Keychains - Limited Edition - Iced Chai

$13.00

These adorable keychains make the perfect gift for your bagel bar lovin' friends! Or - treat yo'self!

Iconic Owl Pin

Iconic Owl Pin

$5.00

The owl is the bagel bar mascot!

Round Logo Magnet

$2.00

Tote Bags

100% recycled sturdy and fashioable cotton OWL tote!

The Iconic Owl Tote Bag

$20.00

Dimensions: 15" w x 16" h. Material: Eco-friendly recycled canvas tote bags are made from 100% recycled fabric. This reusable multipurpose tote bag has one spacious main compartment, bag has 21" soft self-fabric handles so you can comfortably carry by hand

Coffee Beans

Decaf Coffee Beans (Swiss Water Process)

Half-Pound Decaf Jamaican Me Crazy! - Flavored C

Half-Pound Decaf Jamaican Me Crazy! - Flavored C

$9.99

Decaf coffee flavored with an enticing Island blend of luscious caramel, vanilla and creamy Mexican liqueur

One Pound Decaf Jamaican Me Crazy! - Flavored C

One Pound Decaf Jamaican Me Crazy! - Flavored C

$18.99

Decaf coffee flavored with an enticing Island blend of luscious caramel, vanilla and creamy Mexican liqueur

Half-Pound Decaf Jazzy Java - Flavored Coffee

Half-Pound Decaf Jazzy Java - Flavored Coffee

$9.99

Decaf coffee flavored with notes of cinnamon, Jamaican dark rum and fresh-roasted Southern pecans

One Pound Decaf Jazzy Java - Flavored Coffee

One Pound Decaf Jazzy Java - Flavored Coffee

$18.99

Decaf coffee flavored with notes of cinnamon, Jamaican dark rum and fresh-roasted Southern pecans

Half Pound Decaf Bagel Bar Blend-Medium-Light Roast

Half Pound Decaf Bagel Bar Blend-Medium-Light Roast

$9.99

"Decaf" A local favorite, our proprietary blend of South American, African and Indonesian beans is sweet and floral with a complex acidity and a clean, crisp finish

Pound Decaf Bagel Bar Blend-Medium-Light Roast

Pound Decaf Bagel Bar Blend-Medium-Light Roast

$18.99

"Decaf" A local favorite, our proprietary blend of South American, African and Indonesian beans is sweet and floral with a complex acidity and a clean, crisp finish

Dark - Medium Roasts

Half-Pound Espresso Roast

Half-Pound Espresso Roast

$9.99

Nizza is a medium roast blend that hits at the heart of sweet. It’s named for the city of Nice, France, hometown of La Colombe's co-founder JP and home to some of the best honey in the world. True to its name, this coffee exemplifies a honey-sweet, roasted nuttiness. It’s one of our favorites!

One Pound Espresso Roast

One Pound Espresso Roast

$18.99

Nizza is a medium roast blend that hits at the heart of sweet. It’s named for the city of Nice, France, hometown of La Colombe's co-founder JP and home to some of the best honey in the world. True to its name, this coffee exemplifies a honey-sweet, roasted nuttiness. It’s one of our favorites!

La Colombe Corsica

La Colombe Corsica

$16.00

It’s a coffee you know and love, with deep, dark chocolate tones and a bold coffee flavor. Named for an ancient island in the Mediterranean, Corsica’s cocoa notes pair beautifully with milk or stand alone, making it the perfect filter coffee for a fulfilli

Medium - Light Roasts

La Colombe Monaco

La Colombe Monaco

$16.00

Monaco’s decadent and bold, smooth blend shines no matter how you brew. Named for a small principality with a huge historical impact, it fulfills the chocolatey tradition of coffee while verging into exciting fruit flavors. Tasting notes: milk chocolate, g

Flavored Coffees

Half-Pound Jazzy Java - Flavored Coffee

Half-Pound Jazzy Java - Flavored Coffee

$9.99

Flavored with notes of cinnamon, Jamaican dark rum and fresh-roasted Southern pecans

One Pound Jazzy Java - Flavored Coffee

One Pound Jazzy Java - Flavored Coffee

$18.99

Flavored with notes of cinnamon, Jamaican dark rum and fresh-roasted Southern pecans

Half-Pound Jamaican Me Crazy! - Flavored Coffee

Half-Pound Jamaican Me Crazy! - Flavored Coffee

$9.99

Flavored with an enticing Island blend of luscious caramel, vanilla and creamy Mexican liqueur

One Pound Jamaican Me Crazy! - Flavored Coffee

One Pound Jamaican Me Crazy! - Flavored Coffee

$18.99

Flavored with an enticing Island blend of luscious caramel, vanilla and creamy Mexican liqueur

Half-Pound Breakfast in a Cup-Flavored Coffee

Half-Pound Breakfast in a Cup-Flavored Coffee

$9.99

The flavor and aroma of Sunday morning breakfast

One Pound Breakfast in a Cup-Flavored Coffee

One Pound Breakfast in a Cup-Flavored Coffee

$18.99

The flavor and aroma of Sunday morning breakfast

Half-Pound Highlander Grog- Flavored Coffee

Half-Pound Highlander Grog- Flavored Coffee

$9.99

Captivating flavor of rich, creamy butter rum, caramel and toasted hazelnuts

One Pound Highlander Grog- Flavored Coffee

One Pound Highlander Grog- Flavored Coffee

$18.99

Captivating flavor of rich, creamy butter rum, caramel and toasted hazelnuts

Half-Pound French Vanilla-Flavored Coffee

Half-Pound French Vanilla-Flavored Coffee

$9.99

French-style vanilla with a dash of spice and caramelized notes

One Pound French Vanilla-Flavored Coffee

One Pound French Vanilla-Flavored Coffee

$18.99

French-style vanilla with a dash of spice and caramelized notes

Half-Pound Snickerdoodle-Flavored Coffee

Half-Pound Snickerdoodle-Flavored Coffee

$9.99

A special treat, spinkled with cinnamon and fresh-roasted hazelnuts, then blended with farm-fresh cream

One Pound Snickerdoodle-Flavored Coffee

One Pound Snickerdoodle-Flavored Coffee

$18.99

A special treat, spinkled with cinnamon and fresh-roasted hazelnuts, then blended with farm-fresh cream