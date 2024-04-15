Visit Us Today!
The Bagel Mill 212 Western Ave
Food Menu
Build Your Own Bagel
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Avocado Toast$10.50
smashed avocado, lemon vinaigrette, pickled red onion, scallions, sprouts, everything mix (served open-faced)
- Bodega Egg & Cheese$6.50
organic egg, yellow cheddar
- California Egg & Cheese$11.50
organic egg, yellow cheddar, thick cut bacon, smashed avocado, tomato
- Classic Lox Closed$11.00
cream cheese, 1 oz salmon lox, red onion, capers, fresh dill
- Classic Lox Open$15.50
cream cheese, 2 oz salmon lox, red onion, capers, fresh dill (served open-faced)
- Cream Cheese & Greens$9.50
scallion cream cheese, radish, cucumber, pickled red onions, sprouts
- Frittata Sandwich$11.50
seasonal veggie frittata, smashed avocado, melted yellow cheddar
Lunch Sandwiches
- Bagel French Dip$15.00
- BLAT$12.00
thick cut bacon, butter lettuce, smashed avocado, tomato, mayo
- Egg Salad Sandwich$10.00
organic egg salad, butter lettuce, chopped scallions
- Ham, Swiss & Honey Butter Sandwich$13.00
black forest ham, melted swiss, salted honey butter, arugula
- Pastrami Reuben$15.00
pastrami, melted swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing
- Spicy Turkey Club$15.00
smoked turkey, thick cut bacon, monterey jack, smashed avocado, tomato, lettuce, sriracha mayo
- The Jorge Special$13.00
smoked turkey, sauteed red bell pepper, red onion & jalapenos, melted swiss cheese, sriracha mayo
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.50
albacore tuna mixed with mildly spicy Sriracha mayo, celery & onions. Served with butter lettuce and tomato
- Vegan Dream$12.00
house made cashew cheese, roasted bell pepper, pickled red onion, cucumber, radish, smashed avocado, sprouts
Sides & More
- Fresh Fruit Salad$7.00
an assortment of fresh fruit
- Lay's Potato Chips$2.00
- Overnight Oats$4.00
organic oats soaked overnight, honey, cinnamon
- Side of Frittata$6.00
seasonal veggie frittata served warm with arugula
- Simple Green Salad (Large)$9.00
butter lettuce, arugula, watermelon radish, cucumber, pickled red onions, & lemon vinaigrette
- Simple Green Salad (Side)$5.00
butter lettuce, arugula, watermelon radish, cucumber, pickled red onions, & lemon vinaigrette
- Straus Yogurt & Granola$7.00
organic Straus whole milk yogurt & housemade granola
- Whole Dill Pickle$3.00
1 large kosher dill pickle
Bagels To Go
- 1 Dozen Bagels$26.00
- 1/2 Dozen Bagels$14.00
- Cinnamon Raisin Bagel$2.50
- Everything Bagel$2.50
- Garlic Bagel$2.50
- Marble Rye Bagel$2.50
- Onion Bagel$2.50
- Pesto Bagel$3.50
contains nuts (walnuts)
- Pizza Bagel$3.50
- Plain Bagel$2.50
- Poppy Seed Bagel$2.50
- Sesame Bagel$2.50
- Whole Wheat Bagel$2.50
- Whole Wheat Everything Bagel$2.50
- Gluten Free Bagel$3.50
from Mamamel's Bread in Petaluma
- Black Pepper Parmesan Bagel (Mon only!)$3.50
a weekly special that is only available Mondays
- Asiago Everything Bagel (Tues only!)$3.50
a weekly special that is only available Tuesdays
- Asiago Bagel (Weds only!)$3.50
a weekly special that is only available Wednesdays
- Jalapeño Cheddar Bagel (Thurs only!)$3.50
a weekly special bagel that is only available on Thursdays
- Bialy (Fri only!)$3.50
a weekly special bialy with caramelized onions and poppyseeds that is only available on Fridays
- Bagel Dog (Saturday only!)$8.00Out of stock
all beef hot dog wrapped in sourdough bagel dough
- Specialty Bagel Dog (Saturday only!)$8.50Out of stock
this week's special: jalapeno cheddar!
- Marble Rye Everything Bagel (Sat only!)$2.50
a weekly special bagel that is only available on Saturdays
- Salt Bagel (Sun only!)$2.50
a weekly special that is only available Sundays
Spreads To Go
- Egg Salad (1/2 pint)$10.00
8 oz of our house made organic egg salad
- Flavored Cream Cheese (1/2 pint)$7.50
8 oz of our house made flavored cream cheeses & spreads, serves 4-6 people
- Plain Cream Cheese (1/2 pint)$6.00
8 oz of cream cheese, serves 4-6 people
- Salmon Lox (4 oz)$18.00
4 oz of our premium smoked salmon lox from Santa Barbara Smokehouse
- Single Serving (2 oz)$1.50
- Tuna Salad (1/2 pint)$11.00
8 oz of our albacore tuna salad with Sriracha mayo, red onion & celery
- Vegan Spreads (1/2 pint)$9.50
Sweets
- Basque Cheesecake$4.50
- Candied Ginger Cake with Lemon Icing$4.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Apricot Rugelach$8.00
- Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Frosting (weekends only!)$5.00
- Coconut Macaroons (Pack of 3)$9.00
- Einkorn Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
organic cookie with house-milled Einkorn flour, an ancient wheat, and Guittard chocolate chips
- Everything Cookie$4.00
- Holiday Sugar Cookies$8.00Out of stock
- Khorasan Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00Out of stock
- Matzo Toffee Bark$10.00
Passover special. 1/2 pound of our house-made toffee bark with caramel, Guittard chocolate, toasted pecans and maldon sea salt (contains butter)
- Pecan Sticky Bun (weekends only!)$6.00Out of stock
- Sourdough Brownie$5.50Out of stock
- Vegan Ginger Molasses Cookie$5.00Out of stock
- Vegan Lemon Poppy Seed Cookie$5.00Out of stock
- Vegan Tahini Chocolate Chunk Cookie$5.00Out of stock
- Walnut Cinnamon Rugelach$8.00
Drinks Menu
Coffee
Specials
- Bee Sting Latte$5.00Out of stock
- Bee Sting Matcha Latte$5.00Out of stock
- Iced Bee Sting Latte$5.50
- Iced Bee Sting Matcha Latte$5.50Out of stock
- Iced Lavender Latte$5.50
- Iced Salted Honey Latte$5.50
- Iced Salted Honey Matcha Latte$5.50
- Iced Spicy Cayenne Chai Latte$5.75Out of stock
- Iced Spicy Mocha$6.75Out of stock
- Iced Toasted Coconut Latte$5.50
- Lavender Latte$5.00
- Salted Honey Latte$5.00
- Salted Honey Matcha Latte$5.00
- Spicy Cayenne Chai Latte$5.25Out of stock
- Spicy Mocha$6.25Out of stock
- Toasted Coconut Latte$5.00
Tea & More
Cold Drinks
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Cold Brew$4.50
- Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$7.00
- Iced Americano$3.50
- Iced Chai Latte$5.00
- Iced Latte$4.75
- Iced Matcha Latte$4.75
- Iced Mocha$6.00
- Iced Tea$3.50
unsweetened tea from Blue Willow Tea
- Iced White Chocolate Mocha$6.00
made with our house-made Guittard white chocolate syrup *not available vegan* white chocolate contains dairy
- Lemonade$3.50
- Matcha Tea Lemonade$4.75
- Sparkling Americano$4.00
Bottled Drinks
Catering Menu (72 Hour Notice)
Catering (requires 72 hours notice)
- Box of 1/2 Dozen Bagels & Schmear$15.50
Choice of 1/2 dozen sliced bagels in a box. Add on schmears. We recommend 1-2 per 1/2 dozen bagels (serves 6 people).
- Box of 1 Dozen Bagels & Schmear$28.50
Choice of 1 dozen sliced bagels in a box. Add on schmears. We recommend 2-3 per dozen bagels (serves 12 people).
- Veggie Platter$105.00
Choice of 1 dozen sliced bagels, 3 tubs of schmear, sliced cucumbers, watermelon radish, pickled red onion, tomatoes, red onion, sprouts, lemon wedges. Served on disposable platters with disposable tongs. Utensils, napkins & trays included.
- Classic Lox Platter$170.00
Choice of 1 dozen sliced bagels, 3 tubs of schmear, 16 oz. sliced premium salmon lox from Santa Barbara Smokehouse, red onion, dill, capers, lemon wedges (serves 12 people).
- Deluxe Lox Platter$235.00
Choice of 1 dozen sliced bagels, 3 tubs of schmear, 24 oz. sliced premium salmon lox from Santa Barbara Smokehouse, red onion, dill, capers, lemon wedges, sliced cucumber, tomato, watermelon radish, sprouts, pickled red onion (serves 12 people).
- Coffee Carafe$34.00
96 oz. of brewed Ritual coffee. Comes with half and half, oat milk, whole milk, sweetener, cups, and wooden stirrers (serves 8-12 people)
Retail
- Bagel Mill Beanie$25.99
charcoal beanie with logo on front
- Bagel Mill Hoodie$54.99
Bella + Canvas charcoal hoodie with logo on front and back
- Bagel Mill Men's Tee$26.99
Bella + Canvas charcoal Tee with logo on front and back
- Bagel Mill Tote Bag$10.00
organic canvas tote
- Bagel Mill Trucker Hat$31.99
trucker hat with logo
- Bagel Mill Women's Black V-Neck Tee$26.99
Bella + Canvas Tee with logo on front and bag
- Bagel Mill Women's Red V-Neck Tee$26.99
Bella + Canvas Tee with logo on front and bag
- Blue Willow Loose Leaf Tea$11.00
2 oz container of tea from Blue Willow Tea Company in Berkeley, CA.
- Ritual Coffee Beans$22.00
- Coffee Mug$12.00
- Coffee Tumbler$32.95
- Everything Mix$9.00
a jar of our organic Everything Mix. Perfect for seasoning salads, veggies, eggs, meat and more!
- LilClayGrl Mug$40.00
- Rozeris Clay n Cloth$12.00
- Raspberry Chia Seed Granola$13.00
12 oz bag of our house-made granola
- Everything Granola$13.00
12 oz bag of our house-made granola
- Bread Whole Wheat Flour 2lb.$7.00
2 lb. bag of our house-milled flour
- Khorasan Whole Wheat Flour 2lb.$9.00
2 lb. bag of our house-milled flour
- Pastry Whole Wheat Flour 2lb.$7.00
2 lb. bag of our house-milled flour
- Rye Whole Wheat Flour 2lb.$7.00
2 lb. bag of our house-milled flour
- Sourdough Starter$0.01