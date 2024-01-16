The Baht
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- BABY BACK RIBS
Fried Marinated baby back ribs with Chef special sauce$15.00
- BEEF JERKY
Crispy fried marinated beef served with spicy sauce$15.00
- (5PC) CHICKEN WINGS
Fried Marinated Thai style chicken wing in Chef’s special sauce.$9.00
- (10PC) CCHICKEN WINGS
Fried Marinated Thai style chicken wing in Chef’s special sauce.$18.00
- CRISPY MUSHROOM
Crispy fried oyster mushrooms. Served with sweet chili and peanut sauce$9.00
- CRISPY SPRING ROLLS
Fried veggie spring rolls with sweet chili.$8.00
- CRISPY TOFU (4)
Sweet Chili peanut on top.$8.00
- SHRIMP DUMPLING
Shrimp dumplings (steamed or fried) w/ soy vinaigrette dip$8.00
- PORK DUMPLING
Pork dumplings (steamed or fried) w/ soy vinaigrette dip$8.00
- GRILLED PORK
Marinated pork with house special sauce.$14.00
WOK NOODLES
- CLEAR NOODLE
Glass noodles tossed with onions, tomatoes, egg, bean sprouts, mushrooms, celery and scallions$16.00
- PAD KEE MAO
Sautéed flat noodles, bamboo strip, onion, scallion, mushroom, bell pepper, tomato and basil leaves with brown sauce.$16.00
- PAD SEE EWE
Sauteed flat noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli with brown sauce.$16.00
- PAD THAI
Sauteed with rice noodles, egg, scallion, bean sprouts and topped with ground peanuts.$16.00
CHEF CHOICE
- DUCK BASIL
Crispy Duck bamboo shoot, bell pepper, string beans, basil leaves , chili, and Thai style spicy sauce.$25.00
- KHAO MAN KAI
Chicken poached in the right temperature with salt, sugar, garlic, and ginger. Rice cooked in chicken broth, ginger. Sauce is fermented soybean sauce mixed with garlic, Thai chili.$16.00
- KHAO SOI ( CURRY WITH NOODLES )
Fresh egg noodles in a golden curry topped with crispy noodles, coriander, red onions, and your choice of protein (Chicken, Pork, Beef, Tofu or mixed veggies)$16.00
- PALO MOO
Tender slow-cooked pork and pork belly, boiled egg in a house special savory and sweet aromatic herbal broth.$19.00
YUM-YUM (SPICY SALAD)
- LAB E-SARN
Ground Pork tossed w/ chili, red onion, scallion, roasted rice powder, chili and cilantro in spicy lime vinaigrette$15.00
- MOO MANOUN
Sliced pork with Thai chili, garlic with lime sauce$15.00
- MOO NAM TOK (PORK SALAD)
Bangkok style Grilled marinated pork with shallots, cilantro, scallion.$15.00
- NEUA NAM TOK (BEEF SALAD)
Grilled marinated beef with shallots, cilantro, scallion w/ E-sarn style dressing.$15.00
- SHRIMP AND CALAMARI HERB SALAD
Shrimp& Calamari, red onions, chili, cilantro, scallion with spicy lime dressing$16.00
- SOM TAM (PAPAYA SALAD)
Julienned green papaya with tomato, peanut, string beans w/ Thai style lime dressing.$14.00
- YUM PED (CRISPY DUCK SALAD)
Crispy quarter Long Island duck chili, red onion, cilantro and scallion in spicy lime dressing.$15.00
- YUM WOONSEN
Mixed seafood, glass noodles, red onions, chili, scallion with spicy lime dressing.$16.00
CURRY
- GREEN CURRY
Thai classic curry in a light green sauce with eggplants, bamboo shoot, string beans, bell pepper, and basil leaves Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef, Tofu or mixed veggies.$16.00
- MASSAMAN CURRY
Mild golden curry with cubed potatoes Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef, Tofu or mixed veggies.$16.00
- PANANG CURRY
Panang curry with green peas, bell pepper, and basil leaves Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef, Tofu or mixed veggies.$16.00
- RED CURRY
Red curry with bamboo shoot, green beans, bell pepper, Thai eggplant, and basil leaves Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef, Toful or mixed veggies.$16.00
NOODLES
- CRAB & PORK DRY NOODLES
Egg noodles, pork, lump crab meat, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli top peanuts scallion and cilantro.$19.00
- PORK NOODLES SOUP
Rice noodles, pork, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli, chiken broth$14.00
- SEAFOOD NOODLES SOUP
Flat noodles, shrimp, calamari, pork, fish ball, fermented tofu, tomato pork broth (not recommended for novices.$16.00
- VEGETABLE NOODLES SOUP
Rice noodles, braised beef, chinese broccoli, Asian celery, meatball, bean sprout$14.00
NORTHERN
RICE
- CRAB FRIED RICE
Blue Crab, Egg, cilantro, scallions, onions.$19.00
- FRIED RICE
Fried rice with egg, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and scallions. Chicken, Pork, Beef, Tofu or mixed veggies.$16.00
- JUNGLE CURRY FRIED RICE
Long hot chili, string bean, bell pepper, Thai eggplant. Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef, Tofu or mixed veggies.$16.00
- THAI STYLE BASIL
Traditional Thai spicy stir-fry with garlic, basil, and chili. (Choice of Chicken, Pork or beef)$16.00
- WOK VEGETABLE MEDLEY
Mixed seasonal vegetables, garlic sauce Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef, Tofu or mixed veggies.$16.00