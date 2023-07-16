The Baked Apple Breakfast Company 1224 Ogden Ave
Breakfast
Basics
Egg-Nostic
Breakfast Panini
your choice of ham or bacon with eggs and cheese: served on panini
Breakfast Burrito
ham, egg, cheese, pepper, onion, tomato, and hash browns wrapped in a tortilla shell; served with sour cream and salsa
Breakfast Tacos
three corn tacos with choice of bacon, ham or chorizo, scrambled eggs, and cheese (Onions and tomatoes optional)
Breakfast Quesadillas
flour tortilla with scrambled eggs, blended cheddar jack cheese with choice of bacon, ham, or chorizo
Healthy Start Panini
egg white scrambler with avocado, green peppers, and mushrooms on panini pressed multi-grain bread
Fig Breakfast Sandwich
fresh fig spread with avocado and bacon served with over hard eggs
Pancho Frittata
chorizo, avocado, jalapeno, and blended jack cheese
Big Cheese Frittata
Barn Burner Frittata
Create Your Own Frittata
Benedicts
Traditional Egg Benny
canadian bacon and poached eggs on an English muffin, with Hollandaise sauce
Country Benny
sausage patties and poached eggs over biscuits, with country gravy
Ranchero Benny
chorizo and poached eggs over corn tortillas, with chipotle Hollandaise sauce
Eggs Florentine
poached eggs and sauteed spinach on an English muffin, with Hollandaise sauce
Hash Benny
corned beef hash and poached eggs on an English muffin, with Hollandaise sauce
Salmon Benny
poached salmon and poached eggs on a bagel, with Hollandaise sauce and dill pickle
Potato Pancake Benny
canadian bacon and poached eggs on two potato pancakes, with hollandaise sauce
The Naked Benny
avocado, feta, and poached eggs on marble rye toast
Omelette
Creat Your Own Omelette
Uncle Jesse
spinach, feta, and tomato
Aloha Baby
canadian bacon, pineapple, and blended jack cheese
The Company Omelette
apples and cheddar with a dollop of sour cream
Johnny Denver
ham, onions, green peppers. and cheddar cheese
Princess Margherita
tomato, basil pesto, and mozzarella
The Greek
gyros, onions, tomatoes, and feta
Chef K
spinach, feta, and grilled tomato served with giardanera
Cheers
turkey Sausage, red pepper, and blended jack cheese
Veggie Omelette
Skillet
Create Your Own Skillet
Old Faithful
ham and cheddar cheese
Three Little Pigs
bacon, sausage, and ham with melted jack cheese
El Mariachi
bacon, avocado, jalapeno, and melted jack cheese
Jethro
sausage and country gravy
Veggie Skillet
red and green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and broccoli
Boondock
this one came to us like a message from God. Corned beef, onion, and green peppers
The 300
sliced gyros, onions, tomatoes, and feta
Pancakes
Old Fashioned
Multi-Grain
Gluten Free
Chocolate Chip
Smurfette
blueberry pancakes
The Lumberjack
pancakes with ham topped with eggs
The Bonfire
pancakes with chocolate sauce, marshmallow fluff, and sprinkled with Graham cracker crumb with a touch of cinnamon
Jane Goodall
pancakes with bananas and walnuts
Potato Pancakes
served with sour cream
German Pancake
(Dutch Baby - please allow 30 minutes)
Baked Apple Pancake
(please allow 30 minutes)
Cookies & Cream
chocolate pancakes with marshmallow fluff and crumbled oreos
Greek Pancakes
served with yogurt, nuts, and honey
Red Velvet
served with a sweet cream cheese spread
Short Stack
Pig in a Blanket
Birthday Cake
French Toast
Traditional French Toast
Whole Wheat French Toast
Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
Holly Berry
french toast smothered with strawberries, blueberries, and raspherries
Strawberry Shortcake
french toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese; topped with fresh strawberries
The Company French Toast
french toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese; topped with our signature sauteed apples
Banana Fosters
french toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese; topped with our sauteed bananas
Seasonal French Toast
Waffle
Belgian
Bacon Waffle
Choc Chip Waffle
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup
Chicken & Waffle
served with country gravy
Succulent Seduction
this waffle is bliss! It's a Belgian waffle with both bacon and chocolate sauce... WOW!
Strawberry Fields
waffle with strawberries and whipped cream
The Company Waffle
with our signature sauteed apples
Gluten Free Waffle
Churro waffle
Crepes
Plain Crepes
Crepes with fruit
Crepes with Cottage Cheese
Crepes with Sour Cream
Great Dane
rolled in sweet cream cheese and topped with fruit
Curious George
bananas and walnuts with chocolate sauce
Betsy Ross
crepes topped with strawberries, blueberries, and yogurt
Raspberry Passion
nutella infused crepes with raspberries
Yogurt & Honey Crepes
The Company Crepes
with our signature sauteed apples
What Else You Got
Sides
Bacon
Sausage Links
Turkey Sausage Links
Canadian Bacon
Ham
Sausage Patties
Corned Beef Hash
Chorizo
Hashbrowns
French Fries
Toast
Soup of the day
Side Fruit
Side Berries
Side Salad
Soup and Salad
Side Egg
Side Broccoli
Side Spinach
Grits - Bowl
Grits - Cup
Side Cottage Cheese
Sweet Potatoes
Sliced Tomatoes
Sour Cream Side
Cream Cheese Side
Sweet Cream Cheese Side
Side Biscuit
Side Sautéed Apples
Side Avocado
Side Pasta Salad
Yogurt - Bowl
Yogurt - Cup
Side Pesto Mayo
Side Jalapeño
Pure Maple Syrup
Side Peanut Butter
Onion Rings
Side Feta
Side Nutella
Side Holl Sauce
Side Country Gravy
Side Chipotle Holl
Soup - Quart
Lunch
Sandwiches
Wilbur
Ham and american cheese on panini w/pesto mayo
Patrick
Corned beef on rye
Reuben
Corned beef and sauerkraut on rye w/1000 island & Swiss
Big Kahuna
Tuna, avocado, and swiss on croissant
Wild Turkey
Turkey, bacon, american cheese on panini w/pesto mayo
Margherita
Mozzarella, tomato, basil, and a balsamic drizzle; served on panini bread
Chicken Hawk
I say this sandwich has the works: Chicken breast, mozzarella, grilled mushrooms, onions, and peppers; served on a bun
Camilla
Chicken breast, mozzarella, and pesto mayo on panini
The Ex
This sandwich has French toast, ham, turkey, and Swiss cheese-battered and deep fried. It sounds so bad for you, but you keep coming back for more-just like that crazy ex you can’t let go of.
Buffalo soldier
Buffalo style chicken breast on gourmet bun with swiss and ranch dressing
Californication
Chicken breast, bacon, avocado, tomato, and swiss cheese on gourmet bun
Veggie Sandwich
Sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green and red peppers, lettuce, and balsamic drizzle on pita bread
Grecian Chicken Pita
Greek style chicken breast diced on pita with lettuce, tomato, and home made tzatziki (cucumber yogurt) sauce
Torta
Breaded Steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado and mayo
Chicago Style Breaded Steak Sandwich
Breaded Steak, mozzarella, marinara sauce and giardiniera peppers
Old School Club
The triple decker - Turkey, bacon, tomato & cheese
BLT
The original - bacon, lettuce, tomato on white
Grecian Chicken Breast
Marinated in olive oil, lemon & oregano. Served with greek potatoes
BLT Club
Wraps
julius
Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, and Caesar dressing
the george
Lettuce, tomato, feta with balsamic drizzle
the chef
Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss, mozzarella, American cheeses, hard-boiled egg, and a dollop of Thousand Island dressing
the club
Turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
leonidas
gyros, lettuce, tomato, onions, feta and tzatziki sauce
buffalo chicken wrap
Crispy buffalo style chicken, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing in a toasted warm wrap
chicken fajita
Sautéed chicken breast with peppers, onions, and lettuce (sour cream and salsa served on the side)
Burgers
classic burger
with choice of cheese for those that like to keep it simple
birger burger
with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese
breakfast burger
One egg cooked any style with bacon and a choice of cheese
jack burger
with jalapenos, red peppers, grilled onions, cilantro, mayo, and blended jack cheese
conchita burger
with avocado, bacon, cheddar, and chipotle sauce
grilled jalapeno burger
Turkey burger with grilled jalapeños, onions, and swiss cheese
the cowboy burger
Bacon, american cheese, onion rings; topped with BBQ sauce
the dagwood
The Godfather of all burgers. Bacon, american cheese, grilled onions, tomatoes and thousand island dressing
el guaco
guacamole, tomatoes, lettuce, and choice of cheese
classic melt
w/grilled onions and american cheese on marbled rye
Salad
hail caesar salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced hard-boiled egg and parmesan cheese, tossed with Caesar dressing
the onassis
Mixed field greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, olives, and feta cheese; served with our House Greek dressing
the arcadian
Our version of the Greek tomato salad. Tomato, cucumber, olives, onion, and feta with balsamic vinegar and fresh basil
popeye's prize
Bed of spinach, chopped bacon, sliced hard-boiled egg, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese
the company salad
Mixed greens with apple slices, walnuts, and raisins with raspberry vinaigrette
chopped phooey
Chopped salad greens, crisp bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, onion, chicken breast, and feta with choice of dressing
buffalo chicken salad
Buffalo style crispy chicken over a bed of fresh greens with lettuce, tomato, onion, hard boiled egg, and ranch dressing
the chef george salad
This is pop’s favorite salad! Ham, turkey, swiss, mozzarella, american cheese and a hard boiled egg; served over a bed of fresh greens, garnished with tomato, cucumber, and onion