Popular Items

Kale Salad

$12.00

Baby Kale, Grape Tomatoes, Parm, Garlic Croutons, House Made Caesar* *dressing contains anchovy


FOOD

Chinantla Chips And Salsa

$3.00+

Hot Soft Pretzel

$4.00

Hot Soft Pretzel served with side of spicy mustard or Kentucky beer cheese.

Hummus Plate

$7.00

Hummus, pita, carrots, celery, olives

Honey Siracha Wings

$12.00

Crispy air-fried wings tossed in our sweet, spicy sauce, served w/celery & blue cheese dressing

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Crispy air-fried wings tossed in our Buffalo sauce, served w/celery & blue cheese

Barlow Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Air-fried spicy chicken, lettuce, pickles, mayo on a Brioche bun, served w/chips & pickle

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Caprese Sandwich

$11.00

Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, pesto on warm ciabatta, served w/chips and pickle

BLTP

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini on toasted ciabatta w/mayo, served w/chips and pickle

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Impossible patty (no meat), lettuce, tomato, onion, American, chipotle mayo on a Brioche bun, served w/chips & pickle

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

American Cheese on Texas Toast.

Foot Long All Beef Dog

$7.00

Foot long all beef hot dog served w/chips & pickle, spicy mustard and sriracha ketchup

Spicy Jamaican Beef Patty

$5.00

Served with homemade curry mayo.

Basket Of Fries

$8.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Chips

$1.00

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Spring Roll Special

$7.00

Food Note

Grilled Chx

$5.00

Deposits

Event Deposit

$400.00

Event Deposit

$100.00