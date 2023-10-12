The Barlow
FOOD
Chinantla Chips And Salsa
Hot Soft Pretzel
Hot Soft Pretzel served with side of spicy mustard or Kentucky beer cheese.
Hummus Plate
Hummus, pita, carrots, celery, olives
Honey Siracha Wings
Crispy air-fried wings tossed in our sweet, spicy sauce, served w/celery & blue cheese dressing
Buffalo Wings
Crispy air-fried wings tossed in our Buffalo sauce, served w/celery & blue cheese
Barlow Hot Chicken Sandwich
Air-fried spicy chicken, lettuce, pickles, mayo on a Brioche bun, served w/chips & pickle
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, pesto on warm ciabatta, served w/chips and pickle
BLTP
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini on toasted ciabatta w/mayo, served w/chips and pickle
Impossible Burger
Impossible patty (no meat), lettuce, tomato, onion, American, chipotle mayo on a Brioche bun, served w/chips & pickle
Kale Salad
Baby Kale, Grape Tomatoes, Parm, Garlic Croutons, House Made Caesar* *dressing contains anchovy
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Cheese
American Cheese on Texas Toast.
Foot Long All Beef Dog
Foot long all beef hot dog served w/chips & pickle, spicy mustard and sriracha ketchup
Spicy Jamaican Beef Patty
Served with homemade curry mayo.