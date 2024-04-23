The Barn - Pizza & More
Pizza & Wings
Pizza
- 12" Pepperoni Pizza$11.99
What’s better than Hunt Brothers Pizza signature tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and zesty pepperoni?
- 12" Lotsa Meat Pizza$11.99
A meat lover’s dream! Topped with mouth-watering Italian sausage, savory beef, tender bacon, and zesty pepperoni.
- 12" Loaded Pizza$11.99
Our Loaded Pizza is topped generously with Italian sausage, delicious pepperoni, chunks of bacon, savory beef, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, banana peppers and jalapeños for added kick.
- 12" Cheese Pizza$11.99
A Hunt Brothers Pizza classic… self-rising 12” crust covered in signature tomato sauce and 100% natural part-skim mozzarella cheese. With cheese spread to the edge of the crust, there is nothing basic about this classic!
- 12" BYO Pizza$11.99
- 12" Veggie Pizza$11.99
Our Veggie Pizza is packed with ripe bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, banana peppers and jalapeño peppers. It’s the vegetarian option you want, when you want it, the way you want it.
- 12" Breakfast Pizza$11.99
A buttery original crust topped with generous portions of real scrambled eggs, naturally cured bacon, lean pork breakfast sausage, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, then finished with our signature Just Rite Spice™.
- 12" LTO Pizza - Buffalo Chicken (only available on original crust)$12.99
Only available for a limited time! This delicious pizza combines buffalo wing sauce, ranch dressing, mozzarella and Monterey Jack cheeses and chicken on a original crust.
- 10" BYO Cauliflower Crust$12.99
Wings & WingBites
- Wings$4.99+
Bone-In Wings are available in 2 flavors. Southern Style: Lightly breaded wings with a blend of spices, onion, and honey. Hot ‘n Spicy (Buffalo): Glazed in a zesty hot sauce made with aged cayenne peppers, honey and a hint of natural smoke flavor.
- WingBites$3.39+
WingBites: Available in 2 flavors Home Style: Boneless, skinless chicken breast chunks breaded with a mild blend of savory herbs and spices. Buffalo: Boneless, skinless chicken breast chunks with a crispy breading packed with the perfect blend of flavor and heat.
Pizza & Wing Combos
Pizza & WingBites Combo
Specialty Pizza
- Cowboy Up Pizza$14.99
Topped with Pulled Pork/Chicken, Bacon, Purple Onion, Cowboy Candy (candied jalapenos), and drizzled with BBQ Sauce. Try it on a Thin 'n Crispy crust!
- BBQ Pizza$13.99
- Taco Pizza$14.99
Our take on a favorite! Topped with taco seasoned beef (our own recipe), onions, black olives, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, green onions, and a cheddar/monterey jack cheese blend. Served with our creamy salsa for dipping. Try it on a thin & crispy crust!
- Surf & Turf Pizza$14.99
- Shrimp & Veggie Pizza$14.99
Topped with gulf shrimp, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, banana peppers, and jalapenos. Add a drizzle of our own boil sauce to spice it up!
- Crawfish & Veggie Pizza$16.99
Farm-raised USA crawfish tails, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, banana peppers, and jalapenos. Add a drizzle of our own boil sauce to spice things up!
- Shrimp & Pineapple$13.99
& More!
Appetizers
- Breadsticks$5.99
- Garlic Cheese Bombs$5.99
Terresa's homemade rolls made with lots of mozzarella! Served with marinara.
- Toasted Cheese Ravioli$5.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
5 mozzarella sticks served with marinara.
- Loaded Cheese Fries$5.99
Seasoned fries topped with cheddar/monterey cheese, bacon, onions, banana peppers, & jalapenos. Served with ranch dipping sauce.
- BYO Cheesesticks$9.99
10" flatbread (or cauliflower crust) topped with your choice of sauce and cheese. Served with a dipping sauce.
- Crawfish/Shrimp Boil Flatbread$11.99
Your crust choice topped with crawfish/shrimp/or BOTH, garlic alfredo sauce, Zydeco Chop-Chop trinity mix, mozzarella cheese, and drizzled with our own boil sauce. Served with garlic & herb dipping sauce.
Dessert
Salad
- Classic Salad$6.99
Locally-grown Loup Farms Salad Mix, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, croutons, & choice of cheese/dressing.
- Caesar Salad$6.99
Loup Farms Romaine, Parmesan, Caesar dressing, & jumbo croutons.
- Mediterrean Salad$9.99
Loup Farms Salad Mix, chopped cucumber, sundried tomatoes, chickpeas, artichoke heart, Kalamata olives, feta, purple onion, & a homemade red wine/olive oil vinaigrette.
- Taco Salad$10.99
Loup Farms Salad Mix, chargrilled corn, black beans, black olives, tomato, purple onion, cheddar/monterey blend, tortilla strips, green onion, creamy salsa dressing, & choice of grilled chicken or taco beef.
- Strawberry Spinach Salad$10.99
Loup Farms Spinach, locally grown strawberries, bacon, feta, toasted Island Pecan Company Elliot pecans, purple onion, & Terresa's Strawberry Balsamic/Pecan Oil Vinaigrette
Cookies
Freshly Baked & Homemade!
Drinks
Soft Drinks
- Coke 20oz$2.19
- Diet Coke 20z$2.19
- Coke Zero 20oz$2.19
- Coke Zero Spiced 20oz$2.19
- Barq's Root Beer 20oz$2.19
- Barq's Zero 20oz$2.19
- Barq's French Vanilla 20oz$2.19
- Barq's Red Creme 20oz$2.19
- Dr. Pepper 20oz$2.19
- Dr. Pepper Zero 20oz$2.19
- Sprite 20oz$2.19
- Sprite Zero 20oz$2.19
- Gold Peak Sweetened Black Tea 18.5oz$2.19
- Gold Peak Unsweetened Black Tea 18.5oz$2.19
- Minute Maid Lemonade 20oz$2.19
- Minute Maid Watermelon Punch 20oz$2.19
- Minute Maid Fruit Punch 20oz$2.19
- Fanta Orange 20oz$2.19
- Fanta Strawberry 20oz$2.19
- Fanta Grape 20oz$2.19
- Dasani 20oz$2.19
- Powerade - Mountain Berry$2.19Out of stock
- Powerade Zero - Mountain Berry$2.19
- Powerade - Fruit Punch$2.19
- AHA - Lime Watermelon$2.19
- AHA - Blueberry Pomegranate$2.19
- Topo Chico Blueberry$1.69
- Barq's 12oz$2.19
- Coke 8oz$1.69
- Coke (Mexican) 12oz$2.19
- Dr. Pepper 8oz$1.69
- Dr. Pepper (Cane Sugar) 12oz$2.19
- Sprite 8oz$1.69
- Diet Coke 8oz$1.69