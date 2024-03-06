The Beach Bear 663 William Hilton Parkway
FOOD
Appetizers
- Fried Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Golden fried mozzarella, marinara
- Crispy Shrimp$11.00
Lightly fried shrimp, parsley, sweet Thai chili for dipping
- Shrimp and Grit Bites$9.00
a lowcountry favorite in one bite!
- Mr. Sam's Sliders$9.00
2 cooked to order beef patties, American cheese, pickle, brioche bun
- Mac N Cheese Bites$9.00
Cheddar mac n cheese fried to perfection, buffalo or bbq sauce
- Fried Pickles Chips$8.00
Golden fried pickles, spicy or plain ranch
- Chicken Tenders$10.00
Golden fried chicken tenders, tossed in buffalo, ranch or bleu cheese
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, shredded Mexican and Cheddar, onions, peppers, sour cream
- shrimp and grit bites$11.00
Sandwiches
- Bear Burger$0
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese, Pickles
- Old School Burger$10.00
LTO, American cheese, pickle
- BBQ Burger$12.00
BBQ, Cheddar cheese, crispy onions, bacon, LTO
- Bacon Swiss$12.00
Bacon, Swiss, grilled onions, spicy mustard, LTO
- Hot Honey Chicken$11.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in hot honey with pimento cheese, pickle
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Flour, spinach, gluten free wrap
- Salt & Vinegar Cod Sandwich$13.00
LTO, tarter
- Shrimp Po Boy$12.00
- Philly Cheesesteak$13.00
Chicken or beef, onions, peppers, provolone
- BLT$9.00
White or wheat
- Turkey Club$11.00
- Hot Ham and Cheese$10.00
- Chili Cheese Dog$9.00
All beef hot dog, chili, shredded cheese, diced onion
- plain dog$7.00
Kids Menu
Dessert
DRINKS
Speciality Cocktails
- Red Sangria$9.00
A blend of red wines, blackberry brandy, peach liqueur and juices served over ice topped with fresh berries
- Spicy Oro Rita$13.00
Carreta de oro reposado, fresh lime juice, agave syrup, jalapeño slices and a chili salt rim, splash of soda
- Fresh Watermelon Cooler$13.00
Carreta de oro reposado, fresh watermelon chunks, blended and strained, fresh lime juice shaken and served over ice
- Strawberry/ Jalapeño Skinny Margarita$13.00
House infused strawberries and jalapeño tequila, fresh lime juice, agave syrup shaken and served over ice
- Lemon Ice$9.00
Deep eddy lemon, fresh lemon, agave syrup, served over ice or up
- Spicy Paloma$13.00
Carreta de oro blanco, fresh lime juice, orange liqueur, agave syrup, topped with grapefruit soda with a salted rim
- Paloma$13.00
Carreta de oro blanco, fresh lime juice, orange liqueur, agave syrup, topped with grapefruit soda with a salted rim
- Pain Killer$10.00
Navy pussers rum, coconut milk, pineapple juice spals of oj topped with nutmeg
- Mai Tai - Single$10.00
Pineapple, oj, orgeort, grenadine- Meyers dark rum
- Mai Tai - Double$12.00
Pineapple, oj, orgeort, grenadine- Mount gay, meyers dark rum floater
- Mai Tai - Triple$14.00
Pineapple, oj, orgeort, grenadine- Light rum, meyers dark rum floater, mount gay
- Southern Tea$10.00
Deep eddy peach vodka, fresh peach puree, unsweet tea, splash of lemonade served over ice
- Frozen Pina Colada$10.00
Pina colada
- Daiquiris$10.00
Strawberry, banana, raspberry, peach, mango
- Virgin Daiquiris$7.00
Strawberry, banana, raspberry, peach, mango