The Beacon Daily
Breakfast
- Brekkie Bowl$10.40
Tots, 3 scrambled eggs, Cheddar
- Burrito$10.40
Tots, 3 scrambled eggs, Cheddar
- Chicken & Waffle Burrito$14.00
- CHIX & WAFFLE$18.72
Crispy fried chicken, liege waffle, house compote, maple butter
- Chorizo Burrito$15.60
House chorizo, tots, Cheddar, 3 eggs
- Lox Muffin$14.58
Everything cream cheese, lox, ripe tomato, red onion, capers
- Madam Brett$11.44
Avocado, pickled onion, pepitas, pickled jalapeño, chickpea spread
- McDAILY$10.50
fried egg, cheddar, Taylor ham (pork roll), crispy hash brown, on a toasted house made English muffin.
- Muffin Guy$7.00
***Secret Menu Item*** Toasted English Muffin, everything cream cheese, shredduce, and honey butter hot sauce.
- The Breakneck$8.00
***Secret Menu Item*** Toasted English Muffin, House slaw, Crispy bacon, and pickled jalapeños.
- Vegan Burrito$16.64
Chorizo spiced tofu, spinach, smoked portobello, salsa, black beans vegan Cheddar
- WAFFLE$12.48
Maple whipped butter, house made compote, maple syrup
Daily Specials
- Baloney Pony$12.00
- Smash Burger$15.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Two Patties, L.T.O. on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with Waffle Fries.
- Breakfast Smashie$10.00
- Cold Pastrami Sandwich$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Empanadas$8.00
House made buffalo chicken & cheddar empanadas. Two (2) to an order. Comes with a side of Ranch Dressing.
- Korean Fried Chicken$15.00
- Nacho Waffle Fries$12.50
- Corned Beef & Cabbage Soup$7.00
house made Corned Beef & Cabbage Soup, with onions & rice.
Salads
- Burrata Goddess$15.60
Chopped romaine, burrata broccoli, snap peas, cucumbers shredded brussels za'atar, breadcrumbs green goddess ranch
- Fried Chicken Cobb$18.72
Spinach, bleu cheese, tomatoes avocado, fried egg pickled red onion chipotle ranch dressing
- Creamy Garlic Caesar$14.57
Chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan, rye croutons, creamy garlic dressing. Pro Tip: add a Protein.
Sandwiches
- B.L.T.$11.00
Texas toast, crispy bacon, shredduce, tomato, and mayo.
- Banh Mi$14.56
Soy pickles, napa cabbage, cilantro, mae ploy lime mayo, crusty bread
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.00
Crispy chicken cutlet, bacon, shredduce, tomato, and ranch dressing on a toasted Brioche bun
- Chicken Parm Hero$16.64
Chicken, marinara, pesto, fresh mozzarella, on crusty Italian bread
- Chicken Shawarma$14.56
Thin sliced chicken shawarma, pita bread, spinach, white sauce, sliced cubes, tomato, za'atar spice.
- Dixie Kiefer$18.72
House pastrami, Russian dressing, kraut, Swiss cheese, thick cut rye
- Double Double$14.56
Smoked turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, sun dried tomato mayo Cheddar, crusty Italian bread
- Eggplant Parm Hero$16.64
crispy eggplant, shredded mozz, marinara, pesto, on an Italian hero.
- Falafel Wrap$14.56
Chickpea falafel, white sauce, shredded lettuce, pickled onions cucumbers, flour tortilla
- Frenchie$15.60
Our famous chicken, lemon-thyme butter, greens, fresh mozz, tomatoes, on seeded Bastogne.
- Fuster Cluck$15.60
Our famous chicken, bacon, cheddar, chipotle-ranch spread, molasses bbq sauce, red onion, on a kaiser roll.
- Italian Combo$16.64
Genoa salami, mortadella, hot coppa, provolone, chile pepper relish red onion, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing, crusty Italian bread
- Nash Fried CHX$15.60
Our famous chicken, Nashville chili oil and spice, honey butter hot sauce, ranch pimento, pickles, shredduce, cheddar-scallion biscuit.
- Fried Chicken$15.60
Our famous chicken, honey butter hot sauce, pickles, shredduce, ranch pimento, house made cheddar-scallion biscuit.
- Philthy Cheesesteak$16.64
Roast beef, pimento cheese, shredded mozz, Cheddar peppers & onions, crusty hoagie roll
- Turkey Crocco$14.56
House smoked turkey, green cabbage slaw, Swiss, Russian dressing thick cut rye bread
Sides/Snacks
- Big Mac Tots$10.40+
Like the burger, only better. Tots, shreddy letty, chopped pickles, special sauce, seasoned ground beef, sesame seeds
- Buffalo Brussels$8.32+
Fried brussels, crumbled bleu cheese, Frank's red hot seasoning
- Nashville Hot Tots$7.28+
Crispy tots, tossed in Nashville oil, topped with Nashville spice, honey butter hot sauce, and white sauce.
- Crispy Tots$6.24+
- Hal's Chips$2.50
Various Flavors
- Bjorn Corn$4.85
- House Slaw$4.50
house recipe, made with green cabbage.
- Dill Pickle Chips$3.50
Kosher dill pickle chips. 1/2 Pint.
- Bacon-Ranch Potato Salad (Pint)$5.00
- Side Bacon$5.00
4 Slices of Bacon
- Hash Brown Patty (1)$1.50
- Side Salad$7.00
Romaine and Iceberg, Pickled Red onions, Cukes, and cherry tomatoes.
- Side Sausage (2 Patty)$5.00
House made, 2 patties.
- Side - Scrambled Eggs (2)$3.75
scrambled eggs (2)
- Side - Toasted English Muffin$3.00
- Side - Toasted Biscuit$4.00
- Side - English Muffin (Wrapped)$3.00
- Side - Biscuit (Wrapped)$4.00
Kids Menu
Cold Brew Coffee/Drinks
Beverages
- Small Coffee$3.25
16oz, locally roasted, drip coffee.
- Large Coffee$4.10
16oz. Locally roasted, drip coffee
- Bottled Water 1L$4.00
- Canned Soda$2.95
- Coke/Diet Coke 20oz.$3.75
- Daily Brew2Go - 16oz Cold Brew$5.00
House brewed 24hour cold brew. Bottled up and ready to go!
- Harney & Sons Beverages$5.50
Various Flavors, from Milton, NY
- Harney Coconut Water$5.45
- Johnnie Ryan/Boylan Sodas$3.50
- Juice$3.25
- Nesquick$3.75
- Poppi Prebiotic Soda$4.75
- Gold Peak Iced Tea$3.50
Various flavors
- San Pelligrino$3.50
- Small Water$2.00
Bottled Water, various.
- Topo Chico Mineral Water$4.00
Sparkling and Sparkling Lime
- Vitamin Water$3.75
Various Flavors
- Hot Tea 12oz$4.00
Harney & Sons Tea from Millteron, NY - Various flavors.
- YesFolk Kombucha$6.50
Various Flavors
Beer/Wine/Ciders
- Canned Beer 16oz$8.00
Various Local Beers
- Wines in the Can (500ml)$7.00
- Wines by the Bottle$24.00
Various varieties, please choose at the counter.
- Canned Beer 12oz$6.00
- 4 Pack Beer Special (Canned Beer Only)$22.00
Pick you own 4 Pack. Canned beer only.
- Cava (375ml)$15.00
- Bottled Beer (750ml)$18.00
- Carafe of Mimosa$25.00
Retail Items
- English Muffin (4 Pack)$12.00
- Hot Sauce (5oz)$6.00
- Chorizo Spice (5oz)$7.99
- BEACON EGG & CHEESE BEANIE$20.00
- BEACON EGG & CHEESE TRUCKER HAT$30.00
- BEACON EGG & CHEESE HOODIE$50.00
- STAINLESS TUMBLER$22.00
- PASTRAMI ONESIE$18.00
- KEEP BEACON WEIRD STICKER$1.00
- PASTRAMI "Supreme" Sticker$2.00
- BEACON EGG & CHEESE BUMPER Sticker$5.00
- @Crocpixels Wildlife Postcards$10.00
- Pastrami "Supreme" Tee$20.00