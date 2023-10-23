The Bearded Chicken
Food
Wings
6-piece or 10-piece comes with your choice of sauce or rub. (Please indicate under special instructions if you prefer sauce on the side.)
4-piece or 6-piece comes with your choice of sauce or rub. (Please indicate under special instructions if you prefer sauce on the side.)
6 bone-in wings or 4 tenders, buttermilk waffles, hot honey, 100% real maple syrup.
Bearded Chicken Sammies
Azorean rub, Portuguese Buffalo sauce, blue cheese, banana peppers, lettuce and tomato.
Maple mayo, hot honey, pickles, lettuce and tomato.
Nashville hot sauce, Nashville O.G. rub, pickles, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Plain with your choice of sauce, with pickles, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Grilled Sammies
Our version of the bodega classic. Smash burger chopped with Azorean rub, grilled onions and American cheese, served on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and mayo.
Grilled cacoila, American cheese, Muenster cheese, goat cheese, banana peppers on a Portuguese bolo.