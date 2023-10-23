Food

Wings

Classic Wings (Bone-in)
$9.99+

6-piece or 10-piece comes with your choice of sauce or rub. (Please indicate under special instructions if you prefer sauce on the side.)

Tenders
$8.99+

4-piece or 6-piece comes with your choice of sauce or rub. (Please indicate under special instructions if you prefer sauce on the side.)

Wings N' Waffles
$13.49Out of stock

6 bone-in wings or 4 tenders, buttermilk waffles, hot honey, 100% real maple syrup.

Bearded Chicken Sammies

Fall Riva Hot
$12.99Out of stock

Azorean rub, Portuguese Buffalo sauce, blue cheese, banana peppers, lettuce and tomato.

Hot Honey Maple
$12.99Out of stock

Maple mayo, hot honey, pickles, lettuce and tomato.

Nashville O.G.
$12.99Out of stock

Nashville hot sauce, Nashville O.G. rub, pickles, mayo, lettuce and tomato.

The Classic
$11.99Out of stock

Plain with your choice of sauce, with pickles, mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Grilled Sammies

Chopped Cheese
$13.49Out of stock

Our version of the bodega classic. Smash burger chopped with Azorean rub, grilled onions and American cheese, served on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and mayo.

Portuguese Grilled Cheese
$6.99Out of stock

Grilled cacoila, American cheese, Muenster cheese, goat cheese, banana peppers on a Portuguese bolo.

Egg Rolls

Four egg rolls in each order.
Apple Pie
$10.99Out of stock

Homemade apple pie filling, dusted with cinnamon sugar, caramel sauce.

Steak Bomb
$12.99Out of stock

Grilled shaved steak, onions and peppers, American cheese and sriracha mayo.

Spuds

Home-made fries cut fresh daily.
Garlic Fever
$5.99

Garlic Fever sauce, sriracha mayo and banana peppers.

Plain
$4.50

Spice it up with one of our rubs.

Portuguese Buffalo
$5.99

Azorean rub, Portuguese Buffalo sauce and banana peppers.

Sr-Rock-Ya
$5.99

Sriracha-Doodle-Do sauce, green onions and sesame seeds.

Sides

Bacon Ranch Potato Salad
$3.49

Ranch dressing, bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, green onions.

Pineapple Slaw
$2.99

Homemade slaw with fresh pineapple.

Texas Toast
$2.99Out of stock

Our version of Texas Toast — grilled with Azorean rub and hot honey.

Extras

Bearded Texan sauce
$1.49
Blue cheese dressing
$0.99
Classic Buffalo sauce
$1.49
Flyin' Hawaiian sauce
$1.49
Garlic Fever sauce
$1.49
Gold Digger sauce
$1.49
Portuguese Buffalo sauce
$1.49
Ranch dressing
$0.99
Reaper sauce
$1.49
Sriracha-Doodle-Do sauce
$1.49

Drinks

Canada Dry Ginger Ale
$2.99
Coke
$2.99
Coke Zero Sugar
$2.99
Dasani/Water
$2.99
Diet Coke
$2.99
Fanta Orange
$2.99
Gold Peak Lemon Iced Tea
$2.99
Minute Maid Lemonade
$2.99
Powerade Berry Blast
$2.99
Smart Water
$2.99
Sprite
$2.99
Vitamin Water Acai Blueberry Pomegranate
$2.99