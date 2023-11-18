The Bee Hive - Cafe, Organic Juice, Vitamins
The BEE HIVE CAFE
Breakfast Classic's
- ORGANIC OATMEAL - STEEL CUT$8.95
16 Oz. HOT. Organic Steel Cut Whole Grain Oatmeal. Comes with heavy cream, organic raw sugar. Add organic fruit or raw honey if you wish.
- SUPER SPUDS$12.95
Boiled Red Potatoes (no-oil), melted sharp cheddar cheese, sauteed portobello mushrooms, diced & grilled white onions, topped off with Sour Cream & Half a Fresh Avocado. FRESH HOME MADE SALSA on the side!!
- AMERICAN TRADITION$19.95
The Traditional American Breakfast Classic. 3 Organic Cage Free eggs. 4 Strips of Applewood Smoked Bacon, 4 Sausage Links, or 6 ounces of Black Forest Ham, with our Famous Red Potatoes & Toast.
- RIB EYE STEAK & EGG'S$26.95
10 Oz Choice, Prime Rib Eye Steak cooked to your preference. 3 Organic Cage Free Eggs, our Famous NO-OIL red potatoes, and your choice of toast.
KETO & PALEO BREAKFAST'S
- KETO / PALEO SCRAMBLE$19.95
Applewood Smoked Bacon thick-cut, Black Forest Ham, Link Breakfast Sausage diced, all scrambled with 5 eggs. Topped off with half an Avocado Y served with our home-made Organic Fresh Salsa.
- SARAH'S KETO / PALEO SCRAMBLE$19.95
Choose your Protein source: Organic Grass Fed Ground Beef; Organic Grass Fed Ground Bison; Organic Free Range Ground Turkey; Halal Chicken Breast grilled & diced; Scrambled with 5 eggs. Topped with half an Avocado and served with our Homemade fresh Salsa on the side.
- SHRIMP KETO/PALEO SCRAMBLE$26.95
Jumbo Shrimp Grilled, then we add Scrambled Eggs. Top off half an Avocado. Served with our Organic Homemakd Salsa on the side.
BREAKFAST SCRAMBLES OR WRAPS
- CHEESE$15.95
Scrambled Eggs, Double portion of Cheddar, Double portion Muenster Cheeses melted. Our famous "NO-Oil" red potatoes. Home made salsa on the side. Choose if you want this as a Scramble with toast on the side or as a Breakfast Wrap in a tortilla of your choice.
- BACON, OR SAUSAGE, OR HAM$18.95
Scrambled Eggs, your meat choice: Applewood Smoked Bacon; Breakfast Sausage Links; or Black Forest Ham. Melted Cheddar Cheese, our famous "NO-OIL" red potatoes. Choose either a Breakfast Scramble with toast on the side or a Breakfast wrap inside a tortilla.
- PORK BELLY (NO POTATOES)$18.95
Applewood Smoked Bacon & Sausage Links diced with Scrambled Eggs. Jalapeno's diced, Avocado, Muenster & Jalapeno Jack Cneeses. NO POTATOES!!! Homemade Salsa on the side.
- VEGAN SOYRIZO$21.95
JUST EGG (Vegan egg Substitute), Soyrizo, Roasted Red Peppers, sliced Jalapeno's, VEGAN cheese (Follow Your Heart brand), our famous NO-Oil red potatoes. VEGAN.
- CHORIZO$18.95
Scrambled eggs, Drained Beef Chorizo, Jalapeno Pepper Jack Cheese Melted, Roasted Red Peppers, sliced Jalapeno's, & our famous no-oil red potatoes! Homemade salsa on the side.
- MARIACHI$21.95
Scrambled Eggs, Drained Beef Chorizo, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sour Cream, Jalapeno Pepper Jack & Cheddar Cheeses melted, half an Avocado, & our Famous No-Oil Red Potatoes. Home made salsa on the side!
- WHITE BEE$21.95
Organic Egg Whites Scrambled, Half an Avocado, Melted Muenster Cheese, & our NO-OIL red potatoes. Homemade Salsa on the Side!
- CHEF ARI's HONEY BEE$17.95
Candied Bacon diced, Sweet Potato Fries, Red Roasted Bell Peppers, Scrambled Eggs, Muenster Cheese. Sweet & Savory!
- VENUS EGG WHITE$16.95
Organic Egg Whites Scrambled, Organic Baby Spinach sauteed, Diced tomato, Imported Grek Feta Cheese, our famous No-Oil red potatoes. Home made Salsa on the side.
- MALIBU$19.95
Scrambled Eggs, Organic Baby Spinach sauteed, Diced Tomato, half an avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, Melted Cheddar, our Famous No-Oil Red potatoes. Home made Organic Salsa on the side!!
- CALI$19.95
Scrambled Eggs, half an Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese melted, our Famous No-Oil Red Potatoes. Homemade Salsa on the side!!
- VEGAN BEE$17.95
JUST EGG (Vegan Egg Substitute), Organic Baby Spinach Sauteed, Roasted Red Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Grilled Sweet Vidalia Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Vegan Cheese (Follow Your Heart Brand)(, and our famous No-Oil Red Potatoes. VEGAN.
- FIESTA BEE$19.95
Scrambled Eggs, Jalapeno Pepper Jack & Cheddar Cheese both, Black Forest Ham, Applewood Smoked Bacon diced, Sliced Jalapeno's, Roasted Red Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Grilled Sweet Vidalia Onions, & our Famous No-Oil Red potatoes. Home made Salsa on the side!!
- COTTAGE$16.95
Scrambled Eggs, Half an Avocado, Organic Baby Spinach sauteed, Diced Tomatoes, Baby Portabello Mushrooms sauteed, Sweet Vidalia onions sauteed, melted muenster cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, & our famous No-Oil Red Potatoes. Home Made Salsa on the side!!
- EL CHAPO$23.95
PRIME Tri-Tip Steak, Organic Cage Free Eggs Scrambled, jalapeno Pepper Jack Cheese, Half an Avocado, Diced Jalapeno's, Pico De Gallo, & our Famous No-Oil Red Potatoes!! Homemade Salsa on the side!!
- BEYOND MEAT VEGAN$19.95
JUST EGG (Vegan Egg Substitute), Beyond Meat Vegan Meat patty, Half an Avocado, Vegan Cheese, (Follow your Heart brand), Jlapeno's and our Famous NO-Oil red potatoes. Homemade Salsa on the side. VEGAN.
- MSM$16.95
Organic Cage Free Eggs Scrambled, Baby Portobello Mushrooms, Breakfast Sausage, Muenster Cheese, & our famous No-Oil Red Potatoes. Homemade Salsa on the side!!
BREAKFAST BEVERAGES
MUFFINS GLUTEN FREE / VEGAN
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
- BAGEL + LOTS OF CREAM CHEESE$6.99
Pick your Bagel type. We will load on the cream cheese for you!!
- BAGEL, ORG. PEANUT BUTTER, JAM$7.99
Pick your Bagel type. We will load up the Organic Peanut Butter & Jam!!
- BUMBLE BEE BREAKFAST SANDWICH$17.95
Organic Cage Free Egg Over-hard, 2 Strips Applewood Smoked Bacon thick-cut, 6 Oz's Black Forest Ham, Sharp Cheddar Cheese melted inside. Served with a side spring mix salad.
- CALI BEE BREAKFAST SANDWICH$16.95
2 Organic Cage Free Scrambled Eggs, 3 Stips of Thick Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Half of an Avocado, Sharp Cheddar Cheese melted inside. Served with a side spring mix salad.
- IN THE HIVE BREAKFAST SANDWICH$13.95
2 Organic Cage Free Scrambled Eggs, Jalapeno Pepper jack & Sharp Cheddar Cheses bot melted, Sauteed Organic Baby Spinach. Served with a side spring mix salad.
- AMIGO BEE BREAKFAST SANDWICH$15.95
2 Organic Cage Free Eggs Scrambled, Lots of Cream Cheese, on your choice of bread (both sides), 3 strips of Applewood smoked bacon thick cut, and our Organic Jam. Served with a side Spring mix salad.
- BAGEL WITH SMOKED SALMON$19.95
your choice of Bagel, Kosher Smoked Salmon, Loaded with Cream Cheese, Red Onions, Capers. Served Open Faced, Cold.
BENEDICT'S
- CALI STYLE BENEDICT$18.95
Toasted Sourdough English Muffin - Split. First topped with our Applewood Smoked Bacon thick cut, followed by Half an avocado on each side. 2 Organic Cage Free Eggs Poached, and Hollandaise sauce. Served with a side spring mix salad.
- EGG'S FLORENTINE$14.95
Toasted Sourdough English muffin - split. Then topped with tomato, topped off wih our Organic Baby Spinach sauteed, then topped wtih 2 Organic Cage Free Poached Eggs. and Hollandaise sauce. Organic Spring mix side salad.
- BEE HIVE BENEDICT$17.95
Toasted Sourdough English muffin - split. Then topped with our sauteed Portobello sauteed mushrooms, sauteed Sweet Vidalia onions, and Breaskfast Sausage. Then 2 Poached eggs, and Hollandaise Sauce. Organic spring mix side salad.
- EGG'S BENEDICT$19.95
Toasted Sourdough English muffin - split. Then topped with 6 Ounces Black Forest Ham, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise sauce. Organic side spring mix salad.
GOURMET FRENCH TOASTS
- STUFFED FRENCH TOAST$19.95
2 Slices of French Toast grilled with sliced Boars Head Oven Gold Turkey, sliced Cheddar cheese, sliced Black Forest Ham, & Sliced Imported Swiss Cheese in the middle!! Topped wiht powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter on top & Hot Real Organic Maple Syrup on the side!!
- FRENCH TOAST TOPPED WITH FRUIT$14.95
3 Slices of French Toast grilled and topped with a sliced BAnana and Sliced Strawberies on top!! Also gets powdered sugar, whipped butter, and hot Organic Maple Syrup on the side.
- NUTELLA STUFFED FRENCH TOAST$14.95
2 Slices of French Toast layered with Nutella. Topped with powdered sugar and whipped butter. Hot Organic Maple Syrup on the side.
- FRENCH TOAST POWDERED SUGAR$11.95
3 Slices of French Toast topped with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter & hot Organic real maple syrup on the side
BREAKFAST SIDES
- SIDE OF BREAKFAST TOAST$3.95
2 slices of toast, buttered
- SIDE OF BACON (4) APPLEWOOD SMOKED$8.95
4 slices THICK CUT, Applewood Smoked Bacon.
- SIDE OF SAUSAGE (4)$6.95
4 breakfast sausage links
- SIDE OF BLACK FOREST HAM$8.95
6 Oz's of Black Forest Ham, grilled warm
- SIDE OF 2 EGGS$2.99
Side of 2 Eggs, cooked YOUR WAY!
- SIDE OF 1 EGG$1.99
Side of 1 Egg, cooked YOUR WAY!
AVOCADO TOASTS
- HOUSE SPECTACULAR, AVOCADO DOUBLE$17.95
Your choice of Bread, lightly toasted. One slice is topped with Pesto, the other with Olive Tapenade. Both then get fresh Buffalo Milk Mozzarella Cheese, Organic Spinach leaves, Organic Tomato slices, half an Avocado, then a drizzling of Modena Balsamic Reduction, and finally topped off with micro-Greens.
- AVOCADO, PUMPKIN SEEDS, RED CHILI FLAKES$15.95
Your choice of toast - 2 slices. Half of an avocado on each side. Topped with Pumpkin seeds, a super food, and then red chili flakes.
- SMOKED SALMON, AVOCADO, CREAM CHS$22.95
Your choice of toast - 2 slices. Cream Cheese on both slices, then Smoked Salmon, folowed by Avocado - half of an avocado on each side, red onions slices & capers.
- OLIVE TAPENADE, AVOCADO, MICRO-GREENS$14.95
Your choce of toast - 2 slices. Olive Tapenade on each slice, then Half of an avocado on each side, topped with Organic locally sourced Micro Greens
- HUMMUS, AVOCADO, RED CHILI FLAKES$12.95
Your choice of toast - 2 slices. Organic Hummus on each slice, followed by Half of an Avocado on each side, Red Chili Flakes for some BANG, Sprinkled with lemon juice & garlic salt. Topped off by Organic locally sourced Micro-Greens.
- FETA CHEESE, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, BALSAMIC$16.95
Your choice of toast - 2 slices. Half of an Avocado on each slice, followed by Imported Feta Greek Cheese crumbles, Cucumber Slices, REd Onion Slices, drizzled with lemon juice, garlic salt, and Balsamic Glaze. Topped with our Organic locally sourced Microgreens!
- JUMBO GRILLED SHRIMP, JALAPENO'S$22.95
Your choice of toast -2 slices. Smashed Half of an Avocado on each side, followed by our JUmbo Shrmip Griled hot with Grilled Jalapeno's. Topped with our Organic localy sourced Microgreens.
- SIMPLE AVOCADO TOAST$10.95
2 slices of toast topped with half of an avocado on each side!! Keeping it Simple!
SOUPS - SERVED HOT!!!
- HOMEMADE ORGANIC ROTISSERIE CHICKEN, VEGETABLE & KALE. 16 Oz.$11.95
16 Oz bowl. Served Hot. Homemade Rotisserie Chicken soup, with vegetables & kale. Served with your choice of Bread slice & butter. JUST WHAT THE DOCTOR ORDERED!!
- CREAMY LOBSTER BISQUE 16 OZ.$11.95
16 Oz. bowl. Served Hot. Served with your choice of bread & butter
- CHICKEN ENCHILADA SOUP 16 OZ$11.95
16 Oz bowl. Served Hot. Topped off with half a sliced Avocado & a dollop of Sour Cream. Comes with tortilla chips option instead of toast.
- NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER 16 OZ$11.95
16 Oz bowl. Served Hot. Served with your choice of bread & butter
- HOMEMADE ORGANIC ROTISSERIE CHICKEN & NOODLE. 16 Oz.$11.95
16 Oz bowl. Served Hot. Served with your choice of Bread & butter
- HOMEMADE CREAMY TOMATO BISQUE SOUP 16 OZ.$11.95
16 Oz. bowl. Served Hot. Served with your choice of bread & butter.
- CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP 16 OZ.$11.95
16 Oz bowl. Served Hot. Comes with tortilla chips option instead of toast.
SALADS - FROM THE FIELDS
- 8 Oz. PRIME RIB EYE STEAK SALAD$26.95
Prime Rib Eye Steak 8 Oz, cooked to your preference. Then cut into strips. Placed on top of our Romaine & Artisian Spring mix salad lettuce blend. Topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Sliced Avocado, and Goat Cheese. Choose your Dressing!!
- COLLASSAL SHRIMP LOUIE$26.95
6 Jumbo Shrimp (U9-12) chilled on a bed of Organic Romaine & Artisian Spring Mix lettuce blend. 2 Hard boiled eggs, 1 full avocado, red onions, tomato wedges, cucumber.
- CHEF'S SALAD$22.95
12 Oz's of sliced Deli Meat: 6 Ounces of Boars Head Oven Gold Roasted Turkey Breast, 6 ounces of Black Forest Ham. Cheddar & Jalapeno Pepper Jack Cheeses, hard Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Pepperoncini, ARtichoke Hearts. Romaine & Artisian Spring Salad Lettuce Blend. Served with your dressing choice.
- GRILLED SALMON SALAD (8 OZ. CENTER CUT )$19.95
Grilled Atlantic 8 Oz. Center Cut Salmon Steak seasoned perfectly on top of our blend of Romaine & Artisian Spring Mix lettuce blend. Pick your 5 toppings & your dressing.
- GRILLED AHI - YELLOW FIN TUNA STEAK SALAD (8 OZ GRILLED)$19.95
Grilled Yellow Fin Ahi 8 Oz Steak cooked your choosing on top of a blend of our Romaine & Artisian Spring Mix lettuce blend. Pick your 5 toppings & pick your dressing.
- GRILLED MAHI-MAHI STEAK SALAD (8 OZ STEAK)$19.95
Grilled Mahi Mahi 8 Oz. WILD CAUGHT Steak, on top of our Organic Romaine & Artisian Spring Mix Lettuce Blend. Pick your 5 toppings and your dressing.
- GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SALAD (8 OZ HALAL CHICKEN)$17.95
Grilled 8 Oz Halal Chicken Breast on top of our Romaine & Artisian Spring Mix lettuce blend. Pick your 5 toppings and your dressing.
- GREEK GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD (8 OZ. HALAL CHICKEN BREAST)$17.95
Grilled 8 Oz Halal Chicken Breast with Oregano & Lemon sliced on top of our Romaine & Artisian Spring Mix lettuce blend. Then topped with Imported Greek Feta Cheese Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion Slices, Cucumber Slices, Pitted Kalamata Olives. Choose the Greek dressing to top it off!
- CHINESE GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD (8 OZ HALAL CHICKEN BREAST)$19.95
Grilled 8 Oz Halal Chicken Breast sliced on our lettuc blend of Romaine & Artisian Spring Mix. Then topped with Grilled Pineapple Chunks, Green Onions, Sliced Almonds, and Crunchy Chinese Noodles. Served with Chinese Dressing unless you pick a different dressing.
- CHINESE GRILLED YELLOW FIN AHI SALAD (8 OZ AHI STEAK)$19.95
Grilled 8 Oz Yelloow Fin Ahi Steak to your temperature preference. Topped with Grilled Pineapple Chunks, Green Onions, Sliced Almonds, and Crunchy Chinese Noodles. Served with Chinese Dressing.
- CAPRESE SALAD$14.95
Fresh milk Mozzarella Cheese Slices, Organic Spinach Leaves, Organic Tomato slices, drizzled with Modena Balsamic Vinegar Reduction & Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Sprinkled with Pine Nuts & Red Pepper Chili Flakes over the top. Romaine & Spring salad lettuce blend underneath!
- SUPER GREENS SALAD (JUSTIN'S SALAD) VEGAN$17.95
Half Organic Kale & half Organic Baby Spinach leaves. one WHOLE Avocado. Pick your dressing!
- SMALL SIDE SALAD$8.95
ROMAINE & ARTISIAN SPRING MIX BLEND. CHERRY TOMATO.
- SMALL KALE SALAD$11.95
KALE & CHERRY TOMATO. CHOOSE YOUR DRESSING
- SMALL SPINACH SALAD$11.95
ORGANIC BABY SPINACH & CHERRY TOMATO
SUPREME TACOS & QUESADILLA'S
- PRIME STEAK FAJITA QUESADILLA$18.95
Prime Tri-Tip Steak, Pepper Jack & Muenster Cheeses, Roasted Red Peppers, Sliced Grilled Jalapeno's, Grilled Vidalia Onions. Sour Cream, Guacamoke, Homemade Salsa all on the side!!
- CHICKEN FAJITA QUESADILLA$14.95
Rotisserie Chicken, Pepper Jack & Muenster Cheeses, Roasted Red Peppers, Sliced Grilled Jalapeno's, Grilled Vidalia Onions. Sour Cream, Guacamole & Homemade Salsa all on the side!
- CHEESE QUESADILLA$9.95
Cheddar & Muenster Cheeses. Guacamole & Homemade Salsa on the side!!
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA$12.95
Rotisserie Chicken, Cheddar & Muenster Cheeses both. On the side: Guacamole & our homemade salsa!
- PRIME STEAK QUESADILLA$17.95
Prime Tri-Tip Steak, Cheddar & Muenster Cheeses. On the side: Guacamole & our homemade salsa!!
- ORGANIC ROTISSERIE CHICKEN TACO'S$12.95
3 soft taco's. Rotisserie Chicken chunked, Pico De Gallo, Avocado Slices. Homemade Salsa on the side! Pick your tortilla type!
- GRILLED YELLOW FIN AHI TUNA TACO'S$16.95
3 soft taco's. Grilled Yellow Fin Ahi Tuna. Cabbage, Siracha Mayo, Sliced Avocado. Homemade Salsa on the side! Pick your tortilla type for your taco's.
- GRILLED ATLANTIC SALMON TACO'S$16.95
3 soft taco's. Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Cabbage, Siracha Mayo, Sliced Avocado's. Homemade Salsa on the side. Pick your tortilla type.
- GRILLED MAHI-MAHI TACO'S$16.95
3 soft taco's. Grilled Wild Caught Mahi- Mahi. Cabbage, Siracha Mayo, Sliced Avocado. Homemade Salsa on the side. Pick your tortilla type!
- GREEK LAMB TACO'S$15.95
3 soft taco's. Organic Grass Fed Ground Lamb, Tzatziki Sauce, Pico De Gallo, Imported Greek Feta Cheese, Sliced Avocado. Homemade Salsa on the sice
- GRILLED JUMBO SHRIMP TACO'S$19.95
3 soft Taco's. Jumbo Shrimp Sauteed with Beef Chorizo for the perfect spicy taste, served wtih Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, sliced Avocado. Homemade salsa on the side.
- PRIME TRI TIP STEAK TACO'S$18.95
3 soft taco's. Prime Tri Tip Steak cut into strips. Goat Cheese, Pico De Gallo, sliced Avocado. Homemade salsa on the side.
- VEGAN TEMPURA CAULIFLOWER BUFFALO TACO'S$15.95
3 soft taco's. Cauliflower florets tempura battered and tossed in our buffalo suce. topped with cole slaw, & sliced Avocado. Homemade salsa on the side!!
SIDES & APPETIZERS
- FRENCH FRIES (RUSSET POTATOES)$7.95
Steak cut fries. Generous portion.
- GARLIC FRIES (RUSSET)$8.95
Steak cut fries. Tossed in our Fresh Garlic mix.
- FETA FRIES (RUSSET)$11.95
Steak cut fries, tossed with Imported Feta Cheese, Oregano & Lemon Juice.
- SWEET POTATO FRIES$8.95
Sweet potato fries. Generous portion. Served with Ranch dressing.
- CURLY FRENCH FRIES$6.95
Lightly battered curly fries. Served with Ranch Dressing.
- BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS$9.95
served with Ranch dressing
- SWEET POTATO MASHED$9.95
Signature blend of Organic Sweet potatoes & Organic Yams. Mashed with cream & butter!
- HEIRLOOM ROASTED FINGERLINGS$9.95
Heirloom Roasted Fingerling potatoes with our signature seasoning mix. Delicious!
- FAMOUS RED POTATOES (NO-OIL)$7.95
Our famous No-Oil Breakfast potatoes! Garnet potatoes very lightly seasoned.
- ZUCCHINI FRITTI$10.95
Battered & Fried Zucchini. Topped wtih Parmesean Cheese & served with Ranch Dressing!!
- FRIED MOZZARELLA$10.95
Fried Mozzarella, served with a side of Marinara Sauce for dipping!!
- VEGETARIAN SPRING ROLLS$10.95
Served Crispy! Edemame & Vegetable Spring rolls. Served with Sweet Chili Sauce for dipping!
- JUMBO BEEF & PORK MEATBALLS$14.95
3 Jumbo Meatballs mad of Beef, Pork, Egg, Asiago Romano Cheese, covered in Marinara Sauce!
- KETO JUMBO SCAMPI SHRIMP W/BACON$22.95
Jumbo Shrimp Grilled with Diced Bacon, Garlic, and Lemon Butter. Served with lemon wedge & Cocktail sauce.
- JUMBO TEMPURA SHRIMP$22.95
Jumbo Shrimp Tempura battered with tempura jalapeno! Served with lemon wedge & cocktail sauce
- CALAMARI FRITTO$19.95
Lightly battered rings & tentacles, with 2 shrimp, tempura jalapeno's. Served with lemon wedge & Arriabiata sauce!!
- DRY DIVER SCALLOPS (U10) WRAPPED IN BACON$24.95
HUGE Dry Diver Scallops wrapped in Applewood Smoked Bacon. Served with Horeradish Sauce, Apricot Jam, & lemon wedge.
- RICE PILAF$5.95
- COLE SLAW$6.95
Green & Red Cabbage sliced with our cole slaw dressing.
- BRUSSEL SPROUTS$9.95
Seasoned with our vinaigrette!
- CAULIFLOWER$9.95
Florets
- VEGAN MIX SAUTE aka RATATOUILLE$9.95
Asparagus, Zuccchini, Yellow Squash, Vidalia Onions, Green Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Roasted Red Peppers, ARtichoke hearts. Served Hot.
- SAUTEED MUSHROOMS$6.95
With or Without Garlic
- ORGANIC BABY CARROTS$6.95
Sauteed with Butter & Thyme
- BROCCOLI$9.95
Florets
DELI SANDWICHES
- BLT + C$13.95
6 Slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon - Thick cut, Artisian Spring Mix Lettuce, Sliced Beef Steak Tomato. Your choice of Cheese. Mayo & Yellow Mustard. Choose your bread type.
- MACHO MAX$17.95
6 Oz's of Organic Rotisserie Chicken chunked, 2 slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon - Thick cut, Half an Avocado,Sharp Cheddar Cheese. Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- L.A. LAKERS$12.95
6 Oz's of Organic Rotisserie Chicken, Your choice of Cheese. Choose your Bread. Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- WHITTIER NARROWS$13.95
6 Oz's of Organic Rotisserie Chicken, 2 Slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon thick cut, your choice of Cheese. Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- PARTY ANIMAL$13.95
6 Oz's of Organic Rotisserie Chicken ,Half an Avocado, Choice of Cheese. Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- THE QUAD$17.95
6 Oz's Black Forest Ham, 2 slices Imported Swiss Cheese, 2 Slices Applewood Smoked Bacon thick cut, half an Avocado. Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- TOP OF THE LINE$17.95
12 Oz's of sliced Roast Beef, Fresh & Juicy. Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- SAN GABRIEL VALLEY$12.95
6 Oz's of sliced roast beef, fresh & juicy. Your choice of Cheese. Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- PAINTER AVE$17.95
6 Oz's of sliced Roast Beef, fresh & Juicy. 2 Slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon, thick cut. Half an Avocado, and Pepper Jack cheese! Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- TRI-PLEX$18.95
6 Oz's of sliced Roast Beef, fresh & Juicy. 6 Oz's of Boars Head Sliced Oven Gold Turkey Breast, your choice of cheese. Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- PHIL'S WORLD FAMOUS TUNA!$17.95
Our Famous Tuna Salad (mayo/egg), half an Avocado, 2 strips of Applewood Smoked Bacon thick cut, and your choice of Cheese! Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- THE SURFER$11.95
Our Famous Tuna Salad (mayo/egg), and your choice of Cheese!! Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- TURNBALL CANYON$11.95
6 Oz's of Boars Head Oven Gold Roasted Turkey breast, Provolone Cheese. Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- THE BEE'S KNEE'S = #1 SANDWICH IN WHITTIER!!$17.95
6 Oz's of Boars Head Oven Gold Roasted Turkey Breast, 2 slices of Applewood Smoked Thick cut bacon, half an Avocado, and Provolone Cheese. Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- ABSOLUTELY AVA$14.95
6 Oz's of Boars Head Oven Gold Roasted Turkey Breast, Half an avocado, and Provolone Cheese!! Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- THANKSGIVING STYLE$13.95
6 Oz's of Boars Head Oven Gold Roasted Turkey Breast, Whole Cranberry Sauce, Mucnster Cheese!! On BOUDIN BAKERY "Rustic Stuffing Bread" (for a limited time). Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
1/2 DELI SANDWICHES
- HALF BLT + C$7.67
6 Slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon - Thick cut, Artisian Spring Mix Lettuce, Sliced Beef Steak Tomato. Your choice of Cheese. Mayo & Yellow Mustard. Choose your bread type.
- HALF MACHO MAX$9.87
6 Oz's of Organic Rotisserie Chicken chunked, 2 slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon - Thick cut, Half an Avocado,Sharp Cheddar Cheese. Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- HALF L.A. LAKERS$7.12
6 Oz's of Organic Rotisserie Chicken, Your choice of Cheese. Choose your Bread. Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- HALF WHITTIER NARROWS$7.67
6 Oz's of Organic Rotisserie Chicken, 2 Slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon thick cut, your choice of Cheese. Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- HALF PARTY ANIMAL$7.67
6 Oz's of Organic Rotisserie Chicken ,Half an Avocado, Choice of Cheese. Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- HALF THE QUAD$9.87
6 Oz's Black Forest Ham, 2 slices Imported Swiss Cheese, 2 Slices Applewood Smoked Bacon thick cut, half an Avocado. Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- HALF TOP OF THE LINE$9.87
12 Oz's of sliced Roast Beef, Fresh & Juicy. Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a
- HALF SAN GABRIEL VALLEY$7.12
6 Oz's of sliced roast beef, fresh & juicy. Your choice of Cheese. Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- HALF PAINTER AVE$9.87
6 Oz's of sliced Roast Beef, fresh & Juicy. 2 Slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon, thick cut. Half an Avocado, and Pepper Jack cheese! Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- HALF TRI-PLEX$10.42
6 Oz's of sliced Roast Beef, fresh & Juicy. 6 Oz's of Boars Head Sliced Oven Gold Turkey Breast, your choice of cheese. Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- HALF PHIL'S WORLD FAMOUS TUNA!$9.87
Our Famous Tuna Salad (mayo/egg), half an Avocado, 2 strips of Applewood Smoked Bacon thick cut, and your choice of Cheese! Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- HALF THE SURFER$6.57
Our Famous Tuna Salad (mayo/egg), and your choice of Cheese!! Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- HALF TURNBALL CANYON$6.57
6 Oz's of Boars Head Oven Gold Roasted Turkey breast, Provolone Cheese. Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- HALF THE BEE'S KNEE'S = #1 SANDWICH IN WHITTIER!!$9.87
6 Oz's of Boars Head Oven Gold Roasted Turkey Breast, 2 slices of Applewood Smoked Thick cut bacon, half an Avocado, and Provolone Cheese. Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- HALF ABSOLUTELY AVA$8.22
6 Oz's of Boars Head Oven Gold Roasted Turkey Breast, Half an avocado, and Provolone Cheese!! Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
- HALF THANKSGIVING STYLE$7.67
6 Oz's of Boars Head Oven Gold Roasted Turkey Breast, Whole Cranberry Sauce, Mucnster Cheese!! Mayo,Yellow mustard, Artisian lettuce mix, sliced beef steak tomato, sliced red onion, sliced pepperoncini's, dill pickle chips, & deli Vinaigrette! Served with half a Dill Pickle.
CIABATTA PARM SANDWICHES
- ROAST BEEF CIABATTA PARM SANDWICH$15.95
6 Oz's of sliced Roast Beef, fresh & juicy, Fresh Mozzarella Slices, Red Onion Slices, Sliced Pepperoncini's. Pesto on the Ciabatta Roll!! REFRESHING!!
- GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST CIABATTA PARM SANDWICH$15.95
8 Oz Grilled Chicken breast, topped wiht Marinara sauce. We then top it off with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese sliced, Roasted Red Peppers, all served on a Ciabatta Roll!!
- MOZZ & MUSH CIABATTA PARM$11.95
Fresh Mozzarella Slices covered withSauteed Organic baby portabello mushrooms, then topped with hot marinara sauce. All on a Ciabatta Roll!!
HOT & CHEESY MELTS
- ZOE'S FAMOUS GRILLED CHEESE$9.95
4 slices of Muenster Cheese & 4 slices of Cheddar Cheese, slowly melted on your choice of bread. Sliced tomatoes inside. Served with a cup of our homemade Tomato bisque soup. ****VEGAN chs does not melt the same way!
- ULTIMATE GOURMET GRILLED CHEESE$12.95
Blend of Cheddar, Muenster, and Swiss Cheeses, Grilled Sweet Vidalia Onions, Rosemary & Thyme. All grilled on on your choice of bread. Our homemade tomato bisque (cup) served on the side.
- CADILLAC ESCALADE$13.95
6 Oz's of Navel Pastrami grilled hot, melted Swiss Cheese, our house Cole Slaw inside sandwich too!! Served with a cup of our homemade tomato bisque soup.
- EL BANDITO$13.95
6 Oz's of sliced Roast Beef, BBQ sauce, Cheddar Cheese melted and crispy Fried onions inside. Served with a cup of our homemade tomato bisque soup!!
- QUEEN BEE MELT$12.95
Tuna salad (mayo/egg), tomato slices, Cheddar & Muenster Cheeses. DELICIOUS! Our homemade tomato bisque soup (cup) served on the side.
- AN APPLE A DAY$12.95
Sliced Granny Smith Apple, with Imported Swiss Cheese & Sauteed Spinach! Served with a cup of our homemade tomato bisque soup on the side.
- MI CORAZON$13.95
6 Slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon, Apricot Jam on both sides of the bread, Brie Cheese, Red chili Flakes, grilled to perfection. Served with a cup of our tomato bisque soup on the side!!
- MAS VERDE$12.95
Sauteed Organic Baby Spinach with salt 7 pepper, Pesto Sauce, Fresh Mozzarellla Cheese & muenster cheese both!! Served with a cup of our fresh tomato bisque soup!
- TE AMO$13.95
6 Oz's of Boars Head Oven Gold Roasted Turkey Breast, Brie Cheese, Whole Cranberry Sauce, & Dijon Mustard. All melted served hot. Served with a cup of our homemade tomato bisque soup!
- BESAME$15.95
6 Oz's Black Forest Ham, Blackberry Jam, a pinch of Black Pepper, Sliced Granny Smith Apples for aa FRESH CRUNCH, and Melted BRIE!! Served with a cup of our homemade tomato bisque soup. You'll be so happy you'll want to KISS someone!!
- PRIME TRI-TIP STEAK MELT$15.95
7 Oz's of Prime Tri-Tip Steak cut into strips on Artisan Cheddar Jalapeno Bread. Then we add both Jalapeno Jack Cheese & Goat Cheeses. Finished with Jalapeno's. All melted hot. Served with a cup of our homemade tomato bisque soup on the side.
SPECIALTY SANDWICHES
- PB & J -PLUS BANANA$8.95
Organic Peanut Butter, Organic Jam or Organic Honey, PLUS Sliced Banana. You choose the bread!
- DOUBLE PASTRAMI$17.95
12 Oz's of the BEST HOT PASTRAMI - navel pastrami! Choose either steamed hot or grilled hot. Built wiht our House cole slaw inside the sandwich, mayo & yellow mustard.
- PALEO ROAD **KETO/PALEO$19.95
6 Oz's sliced Roast Beef fresh & juicy, 6 Oz's of Boars Head Oven Gold Roasted Turkey Breast, 2 slices of Applewood smoked bacon thick cut, half an Avocado. Mayo, yellow mustard, Deli Viniagrette, Lettuce Wrapped or Kale Wrapped.
- CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$13.95
Organic Rotisserie Chicken 6 Oz's, Parmigiana Romano Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, all in a Spinach Wrap Tortilla!!
- HARLEY DAVIDSON FAT BOY = 12" SUB$18.95
6 Oz's of sliced Roast Beef, Fresh & Juicy, 6 Oz's Black Forest Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Our Homemade Olive Tapenade, Honey Mustard, Artisian Lettuce mix, sliced tomatoes, sliced red onions, sliced pepperoncini's, deli Vinaigrette. All on a 12" submarine roll.
- MEATBALL SUBMARINE$16.95
Jumbo Beef, Pork, & Asiago Romano Meatballs, smothered with Marinara Sauce. We top iwith Provolone & Parmigiano-Reggiano Grated Cheeses on a 12-inch Submarine Roll. SERVED HOT.
- WHITTIER BLVD ***VEGAN (served Cold)$12.95
Artichoke hearts, Half an Avocado, Organic Baby Spinach Leaves, Cucumber Slices, Roasted Red Pepper Strips, Your choice of VEGANCHEESE, Sliced Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onoins, Sliced Pepperoncini's. Pick your Bread. Veganaise & Yellow Mustard. Sub Hummus for Veganaise upon request.
- THE VEGAN HOT WRAP ***VEGAN (Served HOT)$13.95
our House Grilled Vegan Mix = Ratatouille (Asparagus Blanched, Sauteed Zucchini, Sauteed yellow Ssquash, Sauteed Sweet Yellow Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Bean Sprouts, Artichoke Hearts), Half an Avocado, organic Baby Spinach, Sliced Cucumbers, Organic Micro Greens. Vegan Cheese. All in the tortilla wrap of your choosing. Served HOT.
- NOAH'S ARK ****VEGAN (served Cold)$10.95
Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Grilled Sweet Vidalia Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Sliced Pepperoncini's, Vegenaise, and Deli Vinaigrette in a Cucumber Boat!!!
- EL JEFE$19.95
LOT'S OF PROTEIN HERE!!! 6 Oz's of sliced Roast Beef, fresh & juicy; 6 Oz's of Boars Head Roaste Turkey Breast; 6 Oz's of Black Forest Ham. Mayo, yellow mustard, Artisian Lettuce Blend, Sliced Red Onions, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini's, Pickle Chips on a 12 " Submarine Roll.
- RIB EYE STEAK (8 OZ) CHIMICUHURRI SANDWICH$19.95
8 Oz. Prime Rib Eye Steak cooked to your preference, topped wih our homemade Chimichurri Sauce. Artisian Lettuce mix, sliced tomatoes, sliced red onions.
- ARI'S PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$18.95
6" Submarine filled with 7 Oz's of PRIME Tri-Ti Steak marinated with Chimichurri sauce, and cut into strips. 3 Provolone, 3 Muenster cheese slices melted in. Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Onions, Sauteed Mushroom Slices, and a sprinkling of parmigiano Reggiano Cheese to top it off!! Served HOT.
HALF SPECIALTY SANDWICHES
- HALF DOUBLE PASTRAMI$9.87
12 Oz's of the BEST HOT PASTRAMI - navel pastrami! Choose either steamed hot or grilled hot. Built wiht our House cole slaw inside the sandwich, mayo & yellow mustard.
- HALF PALEO ROAD **KETO/PALEO$10.97
6 Oz's sliced Roast Beef fresh & juicy, 6 Oz's of Boars Head Oven Gold Roasted Turkey Breast, 2 slices of Applewood smoked bacon thick cut, half an Avocado. Mayo, yellow mustard, Deli Viniagrette, Lettuce Wrapped or Kale Wrapped.
- HALF MEATBALL SUBMARINE$9.32
Jumbo Beef, Pork, & Asiago Romano Meatballs, smothered with Marinara Sauce. We top iwith Provolone & Parmigiano-Reggiano Grated Cheeses on a 12-inch Submarine Roll. SERVED HOT.
LITTLE BUMBLE BEE CHILD MENU
- JUNIOR CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS & FRIES$8.95
Junior size meal of breaded chicken breast tenders and steak cut french fries. Served with a side of Ranch dressing for dipping.
- JUNIOR BEEF CHEESE SLIDERS & FRIES$8.95
Junior size meal of small Organic Grass Fed beef & Cheddar sliders (3), served with French Fries & Ketchup. Each slider comes on a Hawaiian bun, no sauce, cheddar cheese, pickle chip, and lite grilled onions.
- JUNIOR PASTA MARINARA & GARLIC BREAD$8.95
Junior size meal of pasta tossed with marinara sauce & lite parmiganno Reggiano on top. Garlic Bread on the side.
DESSERT MENU
- MILK SHAKES (REAL ICE CREAM) 16 OZ$9.95
Hand scooped real ice cream milk shake, 16 Oz. All made with Vanilla Ice Cream and Whole Milk base. Add the fruit of Chocolate syrup@ Flavors: Strawberry Vanilla, Chocolate, Raspberry, Blackberry, Cherry, Peach, Banana. All get a lite topping of Fresh Whipped Cream.
- FRESHLY BAKED COOKIES$2.99
Homemade Freshly Baked Cookies. Choose from: Chocolate Chip (1 Large), Sugar Cookies (3 small); Red Velvet cookies (3 - small); or Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (3-small)
- ICE CREAM SUNDAE WITH COOKIES$12.95
Vanilla ice Cream, Cookies Crumbled, Caramel Syrup and Whipped Cream on top
BEEF BURGERS - FROM THE GRILL
- WHITTIER'S BEST BEEF & BACON CHS BURGER$15.95
Organic Grass-Fed 6 Oz Hand Formed & hand seasoned Beef Patty. 2 Slices of Applewood Smoked thick cut bacon, 2 slices Sharp Cheddar Cheese & Muenster Cheese, Mustard, Sweet Relish, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Diced Raw White Onions, & Pickle Chips. Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
- CHILI RELLENO BURGER$14.95
Organic Grass-Fed 6 Oz Handcrafted beef patty, Whole Grilled Ortega Chili's, Jalapeno Jaci Cheese, Overhard Egg, Spring Mix. We add our homemade Roasted Green Chili ailoi. Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
- GARLIC BABY PORTABELLO SWISS BEEF BURGER$15.95
Organic Grass-Fed 6 Oz. Handcrafted beef patty. Topped with Baby Portabello mushrooms, sliced & sauteed in Garlic Butter, Swiss & Muenster Cheeses both, Grilled Sweet Vidalia Yellow Onions, Roasted Garlic Aioli Sauce & Organic Spinach leaves! Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
- CALI BEEF BURGER$16.95
Organic Grass-Fed 6 Oz. Handcrafted beef patty. 2 Sharp Cheddar Cheese half an avocado, 2 slices of Thick cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Yellow mustard, 1000 Island, lettuce, tomato ,red onions, & pickle chips. Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
- BBQ BACON BEEF BURGER$16.95
Organic Grass-Fed 6 Oz Handcrafted beef patty. Topped with Jalapeno Pepper Jack Cheese, Sliced Jalapeno's Roasted Red Pepper Strips, Siracha Mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onoin, & pickle chips. Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
- BEEF & CHEESE BURGER$12.95
Organic Grass-Fed 6 Oz Handcrafted beef patty. Topped with your choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, red onions, & dill pickle chips. Mayo & Mustard (or customize to your liking). Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
BISON BURGERS - FROM THE GRILL
- BISON & CHEESE BURGER$14.95
Organic Grass-Fed handcrafted Ground bison patty. Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Horseradish Sauce, & Mayo. lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & pickle chips. Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
- BISON & BACON CHEESEBURGER$16.95
Organic Grass-Fed handcrafted Ground bison patty. 2 slices of Applewood Smoked bacon thick cut, Sharp Cheddar & Muenster Cheese both, mustard, relish, mayo, lettuce, tomato, diced raw white onions & pickle chips. Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
- GARLIC BABY PORTOBELLO SWISS BISON BURGER$16.95
Organic Grass-Fed handcrafted ground bison patty. Topped with Baby portabello mushrooms sliced & sauteed in Garlic Butter, Swiss& Muenster Cheeses both, Grilled Swet Vidalia Yellow Onions, Roasted Garlic Aioli Sauce, & Spinach leaves. Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
- CALI BISON BURGER$17.95
Organic Grass-Fed handcrafted bison patty. Topped with 2 Cheddar Sharp Cheese slices, half an avocado, thick cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Yellow Mustard, 1000 Island, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips. Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
- PROTEIN BISON BURGER$17.95
Organic Grass-Fed handcrafted bison patty. Topped with an over-hard egg, 2 sharp Cheddar Cheese, Thick cut Applewood Smoked Baon, Spinach leaves, tomato, red onion, & pickle chips, dijon mustard & mayo. Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
- CHILI RELLENO BISON BURGER$14.95
Organic Grass-Fed handcrafted bison patty. Topped with Whole Grilled Ortega Chili's, jalapeno Jack Cheese, Overhard Egg, Spring Mix. We add our roasted green chili aioli. SEred with half a dill pickle on the side.
TURKEY BURGERS - FROM THE GRILL
- TURKEY & CHEESE BURGER$11.95
Organic Free-Range Ground Turkey handcrafted patty. Topped with your choice of cheese, spring mix lettuce, vine ripened tomato slice, red onion, dill pickle chips. Mayo & Mustard. Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
- GARLIC BABY PORTABELLO SWISS TURKEY BURGER$14.95
Organic Free-Range Ground Turkey handcrafted patty. Topped with Baby Portabello mushrooms sliced & sauteed in Garlic Butter, Swiss & Muenster Cheeses both, Grilled Sweet Vidalia Yellow Onions, Roasted Garlic Aioli Sauce & Spinach leaves. Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
- CALI TURKEY BURGER$15.95
Organic Free-Range Ground Turkey handcrafted patty. Topped with 2 Cheddar Cheese slices, half an avocado, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, yellow mustard, 1000 Island, lettuce, tomato, red onoin & dill pickle chips. Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
- BBQ BACON TURKEY BURGER$13.95
Organic Free-Range Ground Turkey patty handcrafted. Topped with 2 cheddar cheese slices, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, BBQ Sauce, Fried Onons, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, & Dill Pickle Chips. Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
LAMB BURGERS - FROM THE GRILL
- NINA'S GREEK LAMB BURGER$16.95
Organic Grass-Fed handcrafted Ground Lamb patty, cooked to Medium Rare. Topped with Imported Greek Feta Cheese (Sheep's Milk), Cucumber Slices, Red Onions, Organic tomato, & Tzatziki Sauce.
- LAMB BRIE BURGER$16.95
Organic Grass-Fed Handcrafted Ground Lamb patty, cooked to medium rare. Toped with Brie Cheese, Sliced Granny Smith Apple slices & Imported Swiss Cheese. We top this off with our homemade roasted garlic aioli sauce. Served with half a dill pickle.
- SWEET LAMB BURGER$16.95
Organic Grass-Fed Handcrafted ground lamb patty, cooked to medium rare. Cooked with our Roasted Blackberry Chipotle Sauce, Goat Cheese, Spinach leaves, and a Granny Smith Apple Slices, Mayo on the bun. Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
- LAMB & CHEESE$13.95
Organic Grass-Fed handcrafted ground lamb patty, 6 Oz, cooked to medium rare. Topped with your choice of cheese. Mayo & yellow mustard, lettuce tomato, pickle chips, red onion slices. Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
SEAFOOD STEAK CIABATTA'S- GRILL
- GRILLED ATLANTIC SALMON STEAK SANDWICH$17.95
8 Oz Grilled Atlantic Center Cut Salmon Steak on a Ciabatta Bun. topped with Grilled Sweet Vidalia Yellow Onions, Tartar Sauce, Spinach leaves, tomato, and pickle chips!! Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
- YELLOW FIN AHI TUNA STEAK GRILLED SANDWICH$17.95
8 Oz. Grilled Yellow Fin Ahi Tuna Steak on Ciabatta Bun. Topped with Grilled Sweet Vidalia Yellow Sweet Onions, Tartar Sauce, Spinach leaves, tomato and pickle chips. Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
- WILD CAUGHT MAHI MAHI STEAK SANDWICH GRILLED$17.95
8 Oz Grilled Wild-Caught Mahi Mahi Steak on Ciabatta Bun. Topped with Grilled Sweet Vidalia Yellow Onions, Tartr Sauce, Spinach leaves, tomato, and pickle chips!! Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
CHICKEN BREAST BURGERS - GRILL
- GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.95
8 Oz. Chicken breast grilled. Topped wiht your choice of Cheese, Artisian lettuce blend, tomato, red onion, pickle chips. Sauces are mayo & yellow mustard. Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
- GARLIC BABY PORTABELLO SWISS CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.95
8 Oz. Chicken breast grilled. Topped with baby portabello mushrooms, sliced & sauteed in garlic butter. Imported Swiss & Muenster cheeses both, Grilled vidalia sweet yellow onions, roasted Garlic Aioli Sauce, & spinach leaves. Served with half a Whole Dill Pickle on the side.
- BBQ BACON CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.95
8 Oz. Chicken Breast grilled. Topped with 2 sharp Cheddar Cheese slices, Thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, BBQ Sauce, Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Pickle Chips. Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
- GREEK CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.95
8 Oz. Chicken Breast grilled. Topped with imported Greek Feta Cheese (sheeps milk), Spinach leaves, Red onion, tomato, Cucumber Slices, Tzatziki sauce. Served with a half dill pickle on the side.
- CHILI RELLENO CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.95
8 Oz. Chicken Breast grilled. Topped with whole Ortega Green Chili's, Jalapeno Jack Cheese, Overhard Egg, Spring Mix. We add our homemade roasted green chili aioli. Served wtih half a dill pickle on the side!
- CALI CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.95
ENTREE
- RIB EYE STEAK ENTREE$26.95
8 Oz. PRIME rib eye steak cooked to your preference. Pick your 2 side dishes for your entree.
- CHILEAN SEA BASS 8 OZ. ENTREE$34.95
8 Oz. chilean sea bass cooked to absolute perfection. Served with your choice of 2 sides. Lemon & tartar sauce on the side.
- JUMBO TEMPURA SHRIMP ENTREE$27.95
Jumbo Shrimp (U9-12), battered in Tempura. Served with 2 sides of your choosing. Served with lemon wedges & cocktail sauce.
- GRILLED SHRIMP WITH BACON & GARLIC ENTREE$27.95
Jumbo Shrimp (U9-12), grilled with Diced bacon & minced Garlic. Served with lemon wedge & coctail sauce. Choose your 2 sides.
- BEER BATTERED FISH & CHIPS ENTREE$27.95
Alaskan Cod loins, battered and served with 2 sides of your choosing. Served with French Fries & Cole Slaw, lemon wedges, and tartar sauce.
- DRY DIVER GIANT SCALLOPS WRAPPED IN BACON ENTREE$34.95
Dry Diver Scallops (U-10), wrapped in Applewood Smoked Bacon. Served with Horseradish, Apricot Jam, lemon wedges. Pick your 2 sides for your Entree.
- ATLANTIC SALMON STEAK (CENTER CUT) ENTREE$19.95
8 Oz. Atlantic Steak, Center Cut, grilled to perfect Medium. Served with 2 sides of your choosing. Tartar sauce & lemon wedges on the side.
- YELLOW FIN AHI TUNA STEAK ENTREE$19.95
8 Oz. Yellow Fin Ahi Tuna Steak Grilled. Served with lemon & tartar sauce. Plus your choice of 2 sides for your Entreel
- WILD CAUGHT MAHI MAHI STEAK ENTREE$19.95
8 Oz. Wild Caught Mahi Mahi Steak Grilled. Comes with Lemon & Tartar Sauce. Plus your choice of 2 sides for your Entree.
- CHICKEN TERIYAKI STIR FRY ENTREE$17.95
8 Oz. Chicken Breast Cubed, and Fresh Vegetables, Grilled Pineapple. Choose your 2 sides for your Entree.
Half Sandwich and Soup
JUICE BAR MENU
JUICE BAR SHOTS
ORGANIC JUICE BAR
- ALOHA BEE$12.75
Carrot, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Orange
- GREEN BEE$12.75
Celery, Spinach, Cucumber, Kale, Green Apple
- KILLER BEE CLEANSE$12.75
Celery, kale, Ginger, Garlic, Green Apple
- MELLOW BEE$12.75
Beets, Cucumber, Pear, Apple
- RICK'S INFLAMMATION REDUCTION$12.75
Parsley, Celery, Ginger, Cucumber, Lemon, Kale
- SOUR BEE$12.75
Lemon, Lime, Cucumber, Pear, Green Apple, Beet
- STRONG BEE$12.75
Carrot, Turmeric, Cayenne, Ginger
- TUTTI FRUTTI$12.75
Pineapple, Orange, Green Apple, Pear, Beet
- JONNIES DIRTY LEMONADE - BLOAT BE GONE$12.75
Green Apple, Lemon, Coconut Water, Activated Charcoal
- VAMPIRE JUICE$12.75
Beet, Carrot, Celery, Orange, Apple, Lime, Parsley
- MAX'S REFRESH$12.75
Green Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Celery
- LIVER DETOX CLEANSE$12.75
Apple Cider Vinegar, Lemon, Ginger, Celery
- PROBIOTIC JUICE$12.75
Lemon, Pineapple, AppleCider Vinegar, Coconut Water
- HIVE V8$12.75
Tomato, Spinach, Celery, Parsley, Cucumber, Garlic, Lemon, Tabasco
- BUILD YOUR JUICE - 4 ITEM$12.75
Choose 4 items for your Custom Juice
- PURE CELERY JUICE$12.75
- PURE CARROT JUICE$12.75
- PURE BEET JUICE$12.75
ORGANIC SMOOTHIE
- BEAUTY AND THE BEE (BLUE SMOOTHIE)$18.95
Blue Spirulina Powder, Avocado, Almond Butter, Vital Proteins Collagen, Almond Milk, Coconut Creme
- POWER UP SMOOTHIE$15.95
Avocado, Kale, Pear, Almond Milk
- ARI'S MUSCLE MAKER$16.95
Protein Powder, Grek Yogurt, Oats, Banana, Almond Milk
- IMMUNE SMOOTHIE/ANTI VIRAL ELDERBERRY$16.95
- STOP FREE RADICALS ANTIOXIDANT$16.95
Acai, Broccoli, Blueberies, Almond Milk
- LOVE YOUR SKIN$16.95
Vital Proteins Collagen, Beet, Matcha, Mango, Banana, Coconut Water
- HEART HELP$18.95
Sea Moss Gel, Pomegranate, Beet, Raspberry, Strawbery, Oat Milk
- RAZZLE DAZZLE COLLAGEN$16.95
Beet, Vital Proteins Collagen, Raspberries, Strawberries, Almond Milk
- SUPER GREENS SMOOTHIE$18.95
Sea Moss Gel, Wheat Grass, Avocado, Honey, Almond Milk
- WHITTIER BLEND$16.95
Agave Inulin, Cacao, Honey, Banana, Almond Butter, Oat Milk
- STRAWNANA$12.95
Strawberries, Banana, Hemp Milk
- WAIKIKI$15.95
Mango, Pineapple, Vital Proteins Collagen, Coconut Water, Coconut Cream
- CHOCOLATE BOMB$18.95
Sea Moss Gel, Ghirardelli Chocolate, Banana, Whole Milk
- WHITE CHOC RASPBERRY MOUSSE$19.95
Sea Moss Gel, Ghirardelli White Chocolate, Raspberies, Whole Milk
- COFFEE MOCHA PROTEIN$18.95
Protein powder, Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer, Cacao, Chai, Honey, Oat Milk.
- BUILD YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE$12.95
CHOOSE 3 ITEMS
Kitchen RETAIL
DRINKS
- 7-up soda 12oz$2.09
- A & W soda 12oz$2.09
- Alkaline 88 1L$3.09
- Aqua Hydrate$3.89
- Boylan Bottling$2.87
- Bundaberg soda$3.79
- C2O Coconut water 17.5oz$2.79
- C2O Coconut water 1L$5.59
- Calypso lemonade$3.89
- Canada Dry 12oz$2.89
- Celsius$4.99
- Coca-Cola 355ml$2.99
- Coca-Cola Medio litro$3.99
- Coke 12oz$2.89
- Crush soda$2.89
- Dasani 20oz$1.89
- Daytrip CBD$4.99
- Daytrip Prebiotic$3.99
- Diet hansen$2.89
- Essentia 1.5L$4.99
- Essentia 1L$3.99
- Essentia 20oz$3.49
- Fanta soda$2.89
- Fentimans Rose lemonade$5.09
- Fiji 1.5L$4.96
- Fiji 1L$4.38
- Fiji 500ml$1.79
- Fiji 700ml$4.19
- Fresh Pop$3.99
- Guayaki 16oz can$5.22
- Guayaki 16oz glass$5.72
- Harmless Coconut 16oz$6.99
- Harmless Coconut 32oz$13.99
- Health Ade Kombucha$5.60
- Ito En 16.9oz$3.89
- Jarritos$2.89
- Langers Apple juice$2.79
- Leisure Hydration$3.99
- Life Water$3.09
- Lori's Lemonade$5.15
- Lorina Lemonade$3.39
- Mad Tasty CBD$5.99
- Mama Chia$5.46
- Marquis$2.59
- Marquis Citrus Lime$2.49
- Marquis Lemon lavender$2.49
- Marquis Mango Ginger$2.49
- Marquis Pineapple Passion$2.49
- Marquis Super Berry Energy$2.49
- Martinelli Apple Juice$3.99
- Mountain Valley Sparkling$4.80
- Olipop$3.17
- Path Electrolyte$3.99
- Perrier$1.75
- Pure Leaf tea$2.99
- S Pellegrino$1.66
- Sir InkWells Yerba Mate Blood Orange And Mango$4.40
- Sir InkWells Yerba Mate Meyer Lemon And mint$4.40
- Sir InkWells Yerba Mate Wild Berry And Pomegranate
- Snapple 16oz$4.29
- Stumptown Cold Brew$6.17
- Sunkist 12oz$2.09
- Swoon Lemonade$4.39
- Taste Nirvana Coconut water$5.72
- Teaonic herbal$5.99
- Teaonic shot$4.99
- Vita Coco 16.9oz$4.82
- Vita Coco 33.8oz$8.98
- Waiakea 16.9oz$3.99
- Zoa White Peach 12 oz$3.99
- Zoa Wild Orange 12 oz$3.99
- Marquis Lychee Peach$2.49
- Pop And Bottle Vanilla Cold Brew Oat Milk Latte$3.95
- Martinelli's Apple Juice$1.99
- Stumptown Cold Brew Coffee Chocolate$6.17
- Itoen Golden Oolong tea Unsweetened$3.89
- Itoen Bold Golden Tea Unsweetened$3.89
- Itoen Green Tea Unsweetened$3.89
- Iteon Jasine Tea Unsweetened$3.89
- Itoem Oolong Shot Unsweetened 6.4 oz$2.85
- Itoem Sencha Shot Unsweetened 6.4 oz$2.85
- Calypso Ocean Blue Lemonade 16 oz$3.98
- Calypso Triple Melon Lemonade$3.98
- Calypso Tropical Mango Lemonade$3.98
- Calypso Kiwi Lemonade$3.98
- Calypso Island Wave Lemonade$3.98
- Calypso Original Lemonade$3.98
- Calypso Southern Peach Lemonade$3.98
- Calypso Strawberry Lemonade$3.98
- Guayaki Yerba Mate Mint 16 oz$5.72
- Swoon Classic lemonade$4.29
- Guayaki Yerba Mate Enlighten Mint 15.5 oz$5.22
- Guayaki Yerba Mate Peach Revival 15.5 oz$5.22
- Guayaki Yerba Mate BluePhoria 15.5$5.22
- Guayaki Yerba Mate Revel Berry 15.5 oz$5.22
- Guayaki Yerba Mate Tropical Uprising 15.5 oz$5.22
- Celsius Live Fit Sparkling Wild Berry 12 oz$4.99
- Celsius Live Fit Sparkling Orange 12 oz$4.99
- Jarritos Lime Soda 12.5 oz$2.79
- Jarritos Fruit Punch Soda 12.5 oz$2.79
- Jarritos Tamarind Soda 12.5 oz$2.79
- Boylan Grape Soda 12 oz$2.87
- Boylan Black Cherry 12 oz$2.87
- Boylan Shirley Temple 12 oz$2.87
- Virgil's Root Beer 12 oz$2.33
- Stewart's Orange'n Cream 12 oz$1.99
- Stewart's Cream Soda 12 oz$1.99
- Stewart's Root Beer 12 oz$1.99
- Stewart's Black Cherry 12 oz$1.99
- A&W Root Beer 12 oz$2.99
- A&W Cream Soda 12 oz$2.99
- Coca Cola Zero Suger 12 oz$2.99
- Coca Cola Diet 12 oz$2.99
- Canada Dry Ginger Ale 12 oz$2.99
- Stumptown Cold Brew Original 10.5$6.17
- Teaonic Fresh Pop Orange Elderberry Soda 12 oz$3.99
- Mash Pineapple Coconut 16 oz$3.99
- Martinelli's Apple Juice$1.99
- Vita Coca Coconut Juice with Pulp 16.9 oz$4.82
- C^2O Coconut Water The Orignal 17.5 oz$2.79
- Taste Nirvana Coconut Water with Pulp$5.72
- Vita Coca Coconut Water The Original 16.9 oz$4.82
- CalyFx Strawberry Lemonade Hemp Infused 16.9 oz$5.30
- CalyFx Mango Hemp Infused 16.9 oz$5.30
- Leisure Hydration Tropical Mango Electrolyte Refresher 16 oz$3.99
- Leisure Hydration Wild Blueberry Electrolyte Refresher 16 oz$3.99
- Leisure Hydration Lemonade Electrolyte Refresher 16 oz$3.99
- Teaonic Mojo Immunity Revive 2 oz$4.99
- Teaonic Mojo Immunity Focus 2 oz$4.99
- Teaonic Mojo Immunity Detox 2 oz$4.99
- Teaonic Herbal Tea Tonic Spiced Chai 8 oz$5.99
- Taste Nirvana Premium Coconut Water 9.5 oz$5.72
- Heath-Ade Kombucha Blood Orange Carrot Ginger 16 oz$5.49
- Health-Ade Kombucha Cayenne Cleanse 16 oz$5.49
- Daytrip Prebiotic Soda Clementine 12 oz$3.99
- Daytrip Prebiotic Soda Grapefruit Lime 12 oz$3.99
- OliPop Orange Squeeze Soda 12 oz$3.17
- OliPop Strawberry Vanilla 12 oz$3.17
- The Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 25.3 oz$4.80
- Smart Water 33.8 oz$2.40
- Fiji Natural Artesian Water 1 L$3.49
- Path Still Purified Water 25 oz$3.99
- Waikea Water 1 L$4.10
- R.W. Knudsen Concord Grape Juice$7.67
- OliPop Cherry Vanilla$3.17