The Better Half
Appetizers
- Italian Hummus$8.00
White beans, garlic, lemon, oregano, pita crackers. *GF - Sub corn tortilla chips
- Drunken Shrimp$15.00
Sautéed shrimp, saffron cream, white wine, garlic, ancho chili flake, toasted focaccia. GF - Remove focaccia
- Smoked Wings$14.00
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$8.00
Garlic oil, parmesan, rosemary, lemon peppercorn aioli.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.00
Spinach, artichoke, 3 cheese blend, tortilla chips
- Smoked Soft Pretzel$14.00
House-smoked soft pretzel, corned beef, gruyere, green onion, maple mustard drizzle.
- Bang Bang Tacos$14.00
Crispy shrimp, spring greens, roasted red pepper, green onion, cilantro, better sauce, corn tortillas
- Beef Skewers$16.00
Marinated steak, red onion, shishito pepper, cherry tomato, teriyaki glaze, togarashi seasoning, miso aioli
Flatbreads
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread$14.00
Cry Baby Craig's aioli, colby jack, bbq chicken, bacon, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, BBQ sauce drizzle
- Italian Beef Flatbread$14.00
Garlic aioli, italian beef, green pepper, giardiniere, mozzarella
- Tuscan Flatbread$14.00
Parmesan cream, garlic mushrooms, kale, diced salami, mozzarella
- Caprese Flatbread$14.00
basil pesto, honey garlic roasted cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, balsamic glaze drizzle
Salad N Soup
- Greek Salad$13.00
Kale, roasted red pepper, honey garlic roasted tomato, olive tapenade, pickled onion, greek vinaigrette, balsamic drizzle, warm pita
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine, kale, hard cooked egg, red onion, parmesan breadcrumbs, caesar dressing
- Wedge Salad$14.00
Iceberg, red onion, honey garlic roasted tomato, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, italian & blue cheese dressing
- BBQ Chicken Salad$16.00
Romaine, diced bbq chicken, corn, colby jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, cilantro, lime wedge, ranch dressing and bbq sauce.
- House Salad$5.00
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
- Chicken Corn Chowder Cup$5.00
Sandwiches
- Beef & White Cheddar Panini$16.00
Sourdough, shaved beef, garlic aioli, roasted red pepper, sauteed onions, mushrooms, white cheddar, served with horseradish cream
- Chicken Pesto Panini$14.00
Sourdough, chicken breast, spinach, olive tapenade, herbed cream cheese, pesto
- Corned Beef Melt$15.50
Focaccia, house-smoked corned beef, gruyere, pickled red cabbage, garlic aioli, pickled mustard seed
Smash Burgers
- Miso Mushroom$15.00
2 smashed beef patties, mushrooms, shishito peppers, gruyere, miso aioli. *GF - Sub gluten-free bun 3
- Classic$14.00
2 smashed beef patties, sauteed onions, pickles, american cheese, fancy sauce. *GF - Sub gluten-free bun
- Southwest$15.00
2 smashed beef patties, red onion, fried jalapenos, habanero jack cheese, BBQ sauce