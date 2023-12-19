The Birria Queen 4501 Almeda Rd
Tacos
- BEEF TACOS$18.00
Folded corn tortilla with beef, cheese, cilantro and onions. Comes with Consommé and Pressure Sauce for dipping.
- CHICKEN TACOS$16.00
Folded corn tortilla with chicken, cheese, cilantro and onions. Comes with Consommé and Pressure Sauce for dipping.
- SHRIMP TACOS$20.00
Folded corn tortilla with shrimp, cheese, cilantro and onions. Comes with Consommé and Pressure Sauce for dipping
- VEGAN TACOS$20.00
Folded corn tortilla with jackfruit, vegan cheese, cilantro and onions. Comes with Consommé and Pressure Sauce for dipping.
- CRAWFISH TACOS$20.00
Folded corn tortilla with crawfish, cheese, cilantro and onions. Comes with Consommé and Pressure Sauce for dipping. (seasonal)
- PICK ANY 4$20.00
Folded corn tortilla with your choice of protein, cheese, cilantro and onions. Comes with Consommé and Pressure Sauce for dipping.
- Split$18.00
- Single Taco$5.00
- Family & Friends Tacos$15.00Out of stock
Birria Bowl
Quesadilla
- BEEF QUESADILLA$17.00
Folded flour tortilla with of cheese, cilantro and onions. Comes with Consommé and Pressure Sauce for dipping.
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA$17.00
Folded flour tortilla with of cheese, cilantro and onions. Comes with Consommé and Pressure Sauce for dipping.
- Mini$5.00
Folded flour tortilla with shrimp, cheese, cilantro and onions. Comes with Consommé and Pressure Sauce for dipping.
- Shrimp Quesadilla$20.00