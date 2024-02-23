The Birria Shack 8535 Washington Blvd Unit J
All Day Menu
BIRRIA SPECIAL / ESPECIALES
- QuesaTacos Dorados Special (GOLDEN SPECIAL)$16.50
3 Large Double Golden Corn Tortillas, Beef Birria, Cheese Onion and Cilantro served with side Consome.
- Dorado Special$14.99
3 Large Double Golden Corn Tortillas, Beef Birria, Onion and Cilantro served with side Consome.
- Suaves Special$13.99
3 Large Double Soft Corn Tortillas, with Beef Birria, Onion and Cilantro served with Consome.
SHACK FAVORITES
- Birria Ramen$16.99
Soup for YOU! Ramen Noodles, Beef Birria, Onion, Cilantro served with a Side of Chips
- Birria Pizza$24.99
To share! 13" Pizza made with Golden Flour Tortilla loaded inside with Birria, Cheese, and onion, and cilantro. Topped with cilantro and guacamole on the outside.
- Grill Cheese Birria$15.99
- Eggrolls d' Birria$15.99
- The Shack Sampler$17.99
- The Shack Bowl$15.99
BURRITOS
QUESADILLAS
NACHOS / FRIES
- Hot Cheesy Fries$10.99+
Fries, Nacho Cheese, topped with Hot Cheetos Powder.
- Simple Nachos$9.99+
Cheese and Jalepano
- Loaded Nachos$14.99+
Cheese, Jalepano, Beans, Meat of your Choice, Guac, Sour Cream and Pico De Gallo
- Loaded Fries$14.99+
Cheese, Jalepano, Meat of your Choice, Guac, Sour Cream and Pico De Gallo
OG CLASSICS
COMBOS
SIDES
Beverages
Beverages Cold
- Horchata$4.50+
Delicious Horchata made from scratch. Definitely one of our best-sellers.
- Jamaica$4.50+
- Pepsi$3.50+
- Diet Pepsi$3.50+
- Dr Pepper$3.50+
- Crush$3.50+
- Brisk Raspberry Ice Tea$3.50+
- Starry$3.50+
- Coke Can$2.75
- Diet Coke Can$2.75
- Coca Cola Medio Litro (glass bottle)$4.25
- Jarritos Mandarina$3.99
- Topochico$3.99
- Bottle Water$1.99
- Red Bull$3.99
- Rockstar$3.99