The Black Cow
ONLINE ORDERS
Appetizers
- Fried Green Beans$10.00
Served with house made ranch
- Steak Tacos$12.00
Steak tips topped with bleu cheese crumbles, pickled onions and Hunter's Pub Steak Sauce
- Lobster Tots$11.50
Served with Sumo sauce
- Crab Cakes$13.00
House made served with lemon butter sauce.
- BLT Dip$10.00
Topped with tomatoes and chives. Served with pita chips.
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$9.00
Served with marinara
- Fried Green Tomato Tower$12.50
3 fried green tomatoes and 3 goat cheese patties fried to golden perfection. Served with remoulade.
- Fried Bacon$10.00
Served with honey tabasco
- Meatloaf Sliders$10.00
Our famous meatloaf topped with grilled onions and Hunters Pub Steak Sauce. Served on warm yeast rolls.
- Wings$10.00+
- Fried Okra$9.00
Served with your choice of dipping sauce: remoulade, ranch or sumo sauce.
Sandwiches
- Hamburger$12.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles. Served on a toasted bun.
- Cheeseburger$13.00
Topped with white American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Served on a toasted bun.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$13.50
Topped with white American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Served on a toasted bun.
- Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger$14.00
Topped with house made pimento cheese, bacon and jalapeno pepper jelly. Served on a toasted bun.
- Steakhouse Burger$14.00
Topped with caramelized onions, blue cheese crumbles, bacon and drizzled with Hunters Pub Steak Sauce. Served on a toasted bun
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles. Served on a toasted bun.
- Salmon BLT$13.00
Grilled salmon topped with our house made B.L.T. dip, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on grilled sourdough
- Shrimp Po' Boy$13.00
Golden fried shrimp topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles and remoulade sauce. Served on a toasted hoagie roll.
- Fried Grouper Sandwich$13.00
Crispy hand breaded fried grouper topped with lettuce, red onion and tomatoes. Served on a toasted bun.
- Meatloaf Sandwich$13.00
Our famous meatloaf topped with white American cheese, crispy fried onion and a drizzle of Hunters Pub Steak Sauce. Served on a hoagie roll.
- Philly Cheese Steak$14.00
Thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, green bell peppers, mushrooms Hunters Pub Steak Sauce and white American cheese. Served on a hoagie roll.
Entrees
- Meatloaf$15.00
House made and Udderly delicious, the Best in the South!
- Hamburger Steak$15.00
- Steak Tips$18.00
- Pork Chops$15.00
- Marinated Grilled Chicken$16.00
- Chicken and Grits$17.00
- Chicken Tenders$15.00
- Chicken and Waffles$16.00
Cheddar waffle topped with fried chicken. Served with our house made bacon jam on the side.
- Salmon Steak$17.00
- Crunchy Tilapia$14.00
- Fish and Chips$17.00
- Shrimp Entree$17.00
- Shrimp and Grits$18.00
- Shrimp and Pasta$18.00
- Crab Cakes$19.00
- Veggie Plate$14.00
- Ribeye 10 OZ$23.00
- Ribeye 14 OZ$34.00
Salads
- Mandarin Salad$15.00
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, mandarin oranges and chopped pecans. Served with our house made sweet and sour tarragon vinaigrette on the side.
- Steak Salad$18.00
Mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, bacon and blue cheese crumbles. With your choice of dressing.
- Entree Salad$9.00
Mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Extra Meat Choices