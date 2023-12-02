The BlackTop Bar and Grill
Food
Kick Starters
- Hand-Dipped Cheese Curds$11.50
Little Red Dairy Curds Hand-Dipped i our Homemade Batter
- Idaho Potato Skins- Traditional$12.00
Traditional Bacon/Cheddar-Jack- Served with Sour Cream and Chives
- Idaho Potato Skins- BBQ Pulled Pork$12.00
BBQ Pulled Pork/Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream and Chives
- Hand-Dipped Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Hand-Cut Mozzarella Sticks Dipped in Beer Batter with House-made Marinara
- Speedy Onion Rings$9.50
Sliced Onions, Hand-Dipped and House-made
- FULL Order-BlackTop Mountain Nachos$14.00
House-made Tortilla Chips with Beef, Shredded Pork, or Chicken, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Chives, Sour Cream, Salsa
- Half- BlackTop Mountain Nachos- HALF Order$9.50
House-made Tortilla Chips with Beef, Shredded Pork, or Chicken, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeno's, Chives, Sour Cream, Salsa
- Cheese Quesadillas (With PICO)$7.50
Served with Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Pico Inside, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Chives, Sour Cream, Salsa
- Chicken Quesadillas$10.50
Served with Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Pico Inside, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Chives, Sour Cream, Salsa, Chicken
- Steak Quesadillas$10.50
Served with Steak, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Pico Inside, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Chives, Sour Cream, Salsa
- Texas-Style Jalapeno Poppers$9.50
6 House-made Poppers with Bacon and Cream Cheese and Chipotle Ranch
- Wings- BONE-IN$12.50
Honey BBQ, Buffalo, Mango-Habanero, Sweet Chili, or Honey Sriracha
- Wings- Boneless$12.50
Honey BBQ, Buffalo, Mango-Habanero, Sweet Chili, or Honey Sriracha
- Full- BlackTop Loaded Tater Barrels$12.00
Seasoned Beef, BBQ Pork, or Bacon over tater barrels, Queso Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Chives
- Half- BlackTop Loaded Tater Barrels- HALF Order$8.00
Seasoned Beef, BBQ Pork, or Bacon over tater barrels, Queso Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Chives
- Meatloaf Sliders$10.00
3 Meatloaf Sliders, Caramelized Onion Aioli, Cheddar Cheese
- Fried Pickle Spears$8.50
6 Pickle Spears Hand-Dipped in Batter and Fried. Served with Chipotle Ranch
- Basket Fries$5.50
Burgers
- The BlackTop Burger$11.50
Cream Cheese, Haystack Inions, Sauteed Jalapeno's, BBQ Sauce
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.00
Sauteed Mushrooms, Melted Swiss
- Lord of the Rings$12.50
Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce
- The Carolina$11.50
Burger with Shredded Pork, Mustard BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, Cole Slaw
- The Road King$11.50
Shredded Iceberg, American Cheese, Sliced Onions, Pickle Chips, Special Sauce
- Peanut Butter Bacon Cheese$12.00
Peanut Butter, Bacon, Choice of Cheese
- Cheese Curd Burger$12.00
Cheese Curds, Pepper-Jack, Chipotle Ranch Dressing, Pickle Chips
- The Hawaiian Burger$11.50
Swiss Cheese, Grilled Pineapple, Teriyaki Sauce, served on Egg-Bun
- The Californian$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Pickles
- The Garden State Burger$10.00
Veggie Burger on Egg-bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion (Gluten-Free Bun Available Upon Request)
- Bacon Cheeseburger$11.50
Choice of Cheese, Bacon
- Plain Hamburger$10.00
Plain Hamburger
Salads
- International Falls Salad$13.50
Romaine, Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Cucumbers, Onions, Poppysead Dressing, Grilled Chicken
- BlackTop Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Grape Tomatoes, and House-made Croutons with Caesar Dressing
- BlackTop Shrimp Caesar Salad$14.00
Shrimp, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Grape Tomatoes, and House-made Croutons with Caesar Dressing
- Los Angeles Cobb Salad$14.00
Bacon, Avacado, Grilled Chicken, Hard-Boiled Eggs, Tomatoes, Crumbled Blue Cheese served over Romaine Lettuce with Vinaigrette
- Veggie Wraps$10.00
3 Romaine Leaves Stuffed with Carrots, Onions, Tomato, Cucumbers, Peppers, with Balsamic Dressing
- Taco Bowl$12.00
Chicken or Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, Jalapenos, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa
- BlackTop Caesar Salad- No Protein$8.50
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Grape Tomatoes, and House-made Croutons with Caesar Dressing
- Small House Salad$6.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Croutons, Choice of Dressing
- Small Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, House-made Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Skillet/Baskets
- Chicken Fajitas$14.00
Chicken Served on a Hot Skillet, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Lettuce, Pico, Cheese, Sour Cream, 4 Tortillas
- Steak Fajitas$14.00
Steak, Served on a hot Skilled, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Lettuce, Pico, Cheese, Sour Cream, 4 Tortillas
- Chicken Tender Basket$12.50
Hand-Dipped Chicken Tenders with Choice of Sauce. Served with Fries and Choice of Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, or Macaroni Salad
- Fish Sandwich$12.50
Hand-Dipped Cod on Egg-bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Served with House-made Tartar, served with Fries and Cole Slaw
- Walleye Basket- Broiled$14.50
Broiled Served with Tartar Sauce, Fries, and Choice of Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, or Macaroni Salad
- Walleye Basket- Batter-Fried$14.50
Batter-fried Walleye Served with Tartar Sauce, Fries, and Choice of Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, or Macaroni Salad
- Shrimp Basket- Broiled$13.50
Broiled Shrimp served with Hot Butter, Fries, and Choice of Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, or Macaroni Salad
- Shrimp Basket- Batter-Fried$13.50
Batter-fried Shrimp served with Tartar Sauce, Fries, and Choice of Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, or Macaroni Salad
Sandwiches
- Woody's Reuben$12.00
House-made Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island, on Marble-Rye Grilled Bread
- The Rachel$11.00
Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Cole Slaw, Thousand Island, on Grilled Marble-Rye Bread
- The Steak Sandwich$12.50
Seasoned Grilled Steak, Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Melted Pepper-Jack Cheese on Egg-gun
- Golden Gate Frisco Melt$12.00
Burger Patty, Bacon, Cheddar, Provolone, Tomatoes on Grilled Sourdough Bread
- The Cubano$10.50
Cuban Bread, Grilled Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mustard Sauce
- Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Steak, Caramelized Onions, Mixed Peppers, Provolone Cheese on a Hoagie Bun
- Turkey Bacon Melt$11.00
Turkey, Bacon, Special Sauce, Swiss Cheese on Grilled Sourdough Bread
- Patty Melt$11.00
Beef Patty, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar, Swiss Cheese, Served on Marble-Rye Bread
- Three Little Pigs$11.00
Ham, Shredded Pork, Bacon with Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Served on Grilled Sourdough Bread
- Chicken Sandwich- Grilled$10.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Lettuce, with Choice of Honey-Mayo, Honey-BBQ, or Buffalo Sauce, Served on Egg-bun
- Chicken Sandwich- Crispy$10.50
Hand-Battered Chicken Breast, Tomato, Lettuce, with Choice of Honey-Mayo, Honey-BBQ, or Buffalo Sauce. Served with Egg-bun
Wraps
- Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap$11.50
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese
- Philly Wrap$12.00
Steak, Caramelized Onions, Mixed Peppers, Melted Provolone in wrap
- Sweet Chili Wrap$11.00
Crispy Chicken, Sweet Chili Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese
- Cheeseburger Wrap$12.00
Char-broiled Beef, Fried Egg, American Cheese, Bacon, Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, Special Sauce served in a tortilla wrap
- Honey Sriracha Wrap$11.00
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Honey Sriracha Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese in tortilla wrap