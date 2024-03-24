The Blind Frog - New account 277 Luther Seiber Boulevard
FOOD
Pizza
- Build Your Own Pizza$9.99+
Our classic Marinara sauce and a mount of freshly grated whole milk Mozzarella cheese.
- Meat Lovers Pizza$14.00+
Our Classic Marinara sauce covered in whole milk Mozzarella cheese and topped with crispy pepperoni cups, ground Italian Sausage, Ham Chunks, and Applewood Smoked Bacon.
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.00+
Mozzarella Cheese base topped with Chicken , bacon and Jalapenos. Finished with Hot Sauce and Buttermilk Ranch Dressing drizzle.
- SUPREME PIZZA$14.00+
Pizza sauce, whole milk Mozzarella cheese, fresh green peppers, onions, fresh Mushrooms, Pepperoni, ground Italian Sausage, and black olives.
- DOUBLE PEPPERONI$14.00+
Our classic pizza sauce, topped with whole milk Mozzarella cheese and loaded edge to edge with crispy Pepperoni.
- CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA$14.00+
RANCH BASE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, CHICKEN, AND BACON. FINISHED WITH RANCH DRIZZLE.
- BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$14.00+
BBQ BASE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, CHICKEN, BACON, AND RED ONIONS. FINISHED WITH BBQ DRIZZLE.
- HAWAIIAN PIZZA$14.00+
PIZZA SAUCE BASE, HAM, PINEAPPLE, AND BACON.
- VEGGIE LOVERS$14.00+
PIZZA SAUCE BASE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, SPINACH, MUSHROOMS, TOMATOES, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, BLACK OLIVES.
- PESTO CHICKEN PIZZA$14.00+
BASIL PESTO BASE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, SPINACH, CHICKEN, TOMATOES, AND FETA.
Artisan Sandwiches
- Meatball Sub$12.99
Tender Meatballs covered in our Classic Marinara and topped with a mound of fresh Mozzarella cheese and Parsley. Served on our Artisan Roll with french fries.
- Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
Shaved Beef, sauteed onions, mushrooms and green peppers covered in Mozzarella cheese. Served on our Artisan Roll with Zesty French fries.
Hand Crafted Burgers
SALADS
- House Salad$3.99+
Leafy Greens, cheddar cheese, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, and tomatoes.
- Greek Salad$9.99
Leafy Greens, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini peppers, and cucumbers.
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$11.99
Leafy greens, Cheddar cheese, Grilled chicken, Cucumbers, Red onions, and Bacon. Drizzled with Mild wing sauce and Ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
Sides and Starters
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.99
This creamy dip has Spinach, Garlic, Parmesan cheese, Cream Cheese, Artichokes, and fresh Mozzarella cheese. Baked until golden brown and served with Tri-Color Tortilla Chips.
- French Fries$3.99
A basket full of our French Fries coated in our signature house seasoning.
- LOADED NACHOS$9.99
Tortilla chips, queso, Pico de Gallo, seasoned beef, jalapenos, black beans, sour cream, and chives.
- CHILI CHEESE FRIES$7.99
A basket of our fries topped with nacho cheese and chili.
Chicken Wings
Dipping Sauces
- Warm Marinara$0.75
4 Ounce Cup
- Garlic Oil$0.75
4 Ounce Cup
- Buttermilk Ranch Dressing$0.50
4 Ounce Cup
- 1000 Island Dressing$1.75
4 Ounce Cup
- Italian Vinaigrette$0.50
- SWEET & SMOKEY BBQ SAUCE$0.75
- MILD WING SAUCE$0.75
- HOT WING SAUCE$0.75
- HABANERO HOT WING SAUCE$0.75
- Blue Cheese Dressing$0.50
- Honey Mustard Dressing$1.75