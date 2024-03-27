The Blondinit 29 Church Lane
N/A BEVERAGES
Soft Drinks
Coffee & Tea
Sparkling/Still
Glass bottle
BAR
Liquor
- Grey Goose$14.00
- Titos$12.00
- Belvedere$14.00
- Chopin$13.00
- Kettle$13.00
- Sono 1420 Lemon Vodka$12.00
- Bombay Sapphire$13.00
- Fords Gin$12.00
- Empress$14.00
- Hendricks$14.00
- Plantation Light$12.00
- Diplomatico$14.00
- Goslings$13.00
- Plantation Dark$12.00
- Tequila Ocho$13.00
- Casamigos Silver$14.00
- Casamigos Reposado$15.00
- Casamigos Añejo$16.00
- Clase Azul$22.00
- 1942 Don Julio$25.00
- Banhez Mezcal$14.00
- Hudson$12.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$15.00
- Woodford Reserve Rye$14.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$14.00
- Basil Hayden$16.00
- Angels Envy$15.00
- Jack Daniels$12.00
- Elijah Craig$14.00
- Jefferson’s Ocean$16.00
- Bully Boy Bourbon$12.00
- Aperol$12.00
- Pimms$12.00
- Grand Marnier$14.00
- Baileys$12.00
- Chambord$12.00
- B&B$12.00
- Cointreau$12.00
- Dissaronno$12.00
- Italicus$12.00
- St. Germain$12.00
- Galliano$12.00
- Kaffe$12.00
- Fernet Branca$14.00
- Amaro$12.00
- Carpano Antica$12.00
- Lillet Blanc$12.00
- Tubi 60$13.00
- Pierre Ferrand$15.00
- Hennessy VSOP$18.00
- Courvoisier VSOP$18.00
- Glenlivet 12yr$14.00
- Macallan 12yr$14.00
- JW Black Label$12.00
- JW Blue Label$35.00
- Balvenie$18.00
- Monkey Shoulder$18.00
Classic Cocktails
Beer
Signature Cocktails
Specialty Cocktails
Brunch Cocktails
BTG
- Martin Ray Pinot$15.00
- Ken Wright Pinot$16.00
- Gouguenheim Malbec$13.00
- Silver Palm Cabernet$14.00
- Joseph Carr$16.00
- Cavaliers d’ Oro Gabbiano Chianti$13.00
- Lucente Super Tuscan$21.00
- Special Wine Binyamina$16.00
- Terragaie PG$13.00
- Chloe PG$14.00
- Cave De Lugny Chard$16.00
- Matua SB$13.00
- SIMI SB$15.00
- Toscano Blanco$15.00
- Bodega Albariño$15.00
- Domaine Sancerre$20.00
- Sonoma Cutrer$16.00
- Josh Cellars Prosecco$12.00
- Whispering Angel$18.00
- Cote des Roses$16.00
- La Jolie$14.00
BTB
- Belle Glos Pinot Noir$65.00
- Susana Balboa$61.00
- Clay Shannon Cabernet$49.00
- Toscana Rossi$55.00
- The Prisoner$69.00
- Castello di Albola Chianti$49.00
- Rivetti Barolo$79.00
- Chateauneuf-du-pape$101.00
- Martin Ray Pinot Noir$49.00
- Ken Wright Pinot Noir$59.00
- Goughenheim Malbec$45.00
- Silver Palm Cabernet$47.00
- Joseph Carr Cabernet$58.00
- Cavaliers Gabbiano$45.00
- Lucente Super Tuscan$69.00
- Greywacke SB$59.00
- Pouilly Fuisse Chard$69.00
- Terregaie PG$48.00
- Chloe PG$49.00
- Cave de Lugny Chard$49.00
- Matua SB$45.00
- SIMI$55.00
- Toscana Blanco$55.00
- Bodega Albariño$52.00
- Domaine Sancerre$71.00
- Whispering Angel$62.00
- Cote Des Roses$49.00
- La Jolie$47.00
- Moet & Chandon$125.00
- Coppola Prosecco$45.00
Israeli Wines
The Blondinit Location and Ordering Hours
(516) 770-1118
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM