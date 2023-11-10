The Bloom Cafe at Quality Gardens
ALL DAY MENU
Toast
- Avocado Toast$6.50
Fresh avocado on locally made sourdough, topped with arugula greens, salt and pepper.
- Bloom Toast$9.50
Fresh avocado, goat cheese, honey, one over easy egg on locally made sourdough. Topped with arugula.
- Salmon Lox$9.00
Whipped garlic and chive goat cheese, housemade smoked salmon lox, fresh cucumber, pickled shallots and mixed micro greens on locally made sourdough.
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg Sandwich - Build Your Own$6.50
Customize the egg sandwich of your dreams! Made with 2 local eggs scrambled, cheese, and your choice of bread.
- Breakfast BLT$10.00
Bacon, 1 medium egg, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo on farm bread or whole wheat
- Pastrami and Egg$13.50
2 scrambled eggs, house smoked pastrami, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato on locally made sourdough.
- Ham and Jam$11.00
2 scrambled eggs, ham, brie and berry jam on locally made sourdough.
- Chef's Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
2 eggs scrambled, maple sage sausage, pepper jack, smoked tomato jam and arugula on locally made sourdough.
- Breakfast Wrap$12.00
2 eggs scrambled, gouda, honey balsamic Portobello, spinach, tomato, avocado, red onion on a whole wheat wrap.
Sandwiches
- Pub Turkey Panini$11.00
House smoked thick cut turkey, bacon, gouda, garlic aioli, arugula on pressed sourdough.
- Pastrami$12.00
Housemade smoked pastrami, Swiss cheese, housemade pickles, arugula and housemade mustard on sourdough.
- Portobello$11.50
Honey balsamic portobellos, fresh spinach, sliced tomato, roasted red pepper hummus, and gorgonzola on locally made whole wheat.
- Hamwich Panini$9.00
Deli ham, sharp cheddar, apple, arugula, and homemade smoked tomato jam on pressed sourdough
- Cactus Panini$10.00
Oven roasted turkey, pepper jack, avocado, tomato, spicy chipotle aioli on pressed sourdough
- Chicken Salad$9.00+
Classic chicken salad with onion and celery served with lettuce and tomato.
- Build Your Own Sandwich$3.00
- BLT$8.00
A fantastic classic! Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on lightly toasted farm bread
- Veggie Wrap$8.00
Roasted red pepper hummus, cucumber, avocado, tomato, pickled onion, lettuce, whole wheat wrap
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$11.50
Pan seared chicken breast, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato and house ranch dressing on a toasted brioche bun
- Tuscan Tuna Sandwich$12.00
House oil-poached ahi tuna with sundried tomatoes and green onion, served on toasted sourdough with tahini aioli, avocado, red onion, feta and arugula
- Fall Panini$10.00
house smoked turkey, brie, maple mustard aioli, red onion, tomato, and arugula pressed on sourdough bread
Salads
- The Bloom$9.50
Mixed greens, apple, dried cranberries, candied pecans, red onion, gorgonzola, house-made maple balsamic
- Farmhouse Cobb$11.00
Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg, bacon, gorgonzola, homemade buttermilk ranch
- House Salad$3.00+
Mixed greens, fresh strawberries and housemade poppyseed dressing
- Squash harvest salad$10.00
Mixed greens topped with roasted butternut squash, quinoa, radish, cheddar cheese, roasted pepitas and served with our house-made champagne vinaigrette
Kids & Young at Heart
- Kids Sandwich$6.75
Choice of ham or turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on sourdough or wheat.
- Basic Grilled Cheese$4.50
A classic American grilled cheese.
- Nutella$5.75
Nutella, strawberries and cinnamon on toasted sourdough.
- Kids Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
Half an egg sandwich with scrambled eggs, American cheese and your choice of sourdough or whole wheat bread
Sides
DRINKS
Specials
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$3.75+
House pumpkin spice syrup, espresso and milk
- Maple Brown Sugar Latte$4.00+
Pure maple syrup, brown sugar syrup, a dash of cinnamon, espresso, and milk of choice
- Golden Milk Latte$3.00+
Turmeric and ginger chai concentrate and milk of choice (caffeine free)
- Caramel Apple Latte$4.50+
Caramel and apple syrup with a hint of vanilla, espresso, and milk of your choice
- Cran-Orange spritzer$3.75+
House-made cranberry syrup, blood orange syrup, house soda served with ice
- Lavender Vanilla Latte$3.75+
Bloom Cafe's signature drink. Housemade lavender syrup mixed with vanilla, espresso and steamed milk
Hot Coffee Drinks
- Americano$2.75+
Espresso with water
- Cappuccino$3.20+
Espresso and steamed milk with thick foam
- Cortado$2.75
1/2 espresso, 1/2 steamed milk. 5 oz servings
- Drip$1.75+
Classic drip coffee from one of our local suppliers. 8,oz, 12oz, or 16oz available for online order.
- Espresso (Double Shot)$2.25
- Latte$3.00+
Espresso and steamed milk with thin foam
- Mocha$3.25+
Espresso, steamed milk, and dark chocolate sauce with thin foam
Iced
- Americano (Iced)$2.75+
Iced espresso and water
- Chai (Iced)$5.90+
Rishi organic Masala tea concentrate with milk
- Coffee (Iced)$3.00+
Drip coffee over ice
- Iced Tea$2.25+
Rishi organic iced tea
- Latte (Iced)$4.50+
Espresso and milk over ice
- Lemonade$3.50+
House-made Lemonade. Add a flavor if you would like!
- Matcha (Iced)$5.50+
Rishi sweet green tea powder with milk
- Matcha Lemonade$5.65+
- Mocha (Iced)$4.75+
Espresso, dark chocolate sauce, and milk over ice
- Water Cup
- Cold Brew$5.50+
House made cold brew with a hint of vanilla