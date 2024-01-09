The Bloom Lounge
Dinner (fri/sat)
Appetizers
- Tuna Tartare$18.00
Fresh red tuna marinated in sesame oil, ginger, green onions, cucumbers and garnished with and microgreens, finished with ponzu sauce.
- Beef Carpaccio$15.50
Thinly sliced filet mignon, drizzled with EVOO and lemon juice, black olives, dried tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, topped with baby arugula and finished with a balsamic glaze drizzle & basil aioli.
- Classic Ceviche$18.95
Fresh diced white fish marinated in leche de tigre, thin red onion, cilantro and green chile, fried green plantains and spiralized fried sweet potatoes.
- Salmon Rolls$18.00
Salmon Wraps Stuffed With Crab Stick, Cream Cheese, & Chives. Served With Mustard Curry Aioli, Unagi Sauce, Sesame Seeds
- Classic Calamari Fritti$16.95
Fresh tempura calamari, garnished with carrots and celery stick and aji Amarillo tartar sauce
- Wagyu Beef Mini Sliders$17.95
Three wagyu beef sliders in a mini brioche bun, yuzu aioli, heirloom tomatoes, arugula, Swiss cheese and caramelized onion
- Hummus Bowl$12.95
Lebanese Hummus Cream Topped With Evoo, Cumin And Toasted Pine Nuts, Side Of Pita Chips.
- Cloud Pork Belly$17.95
Pork belly char siu style topped with crispy quinoa and a delicate cotton candy, bathed with ponzu sauce.
Soup
Salads
- Asian Salad$15.95
Green mix, baby arugula, Carrot threads, cashew, edamame, crispy rice noodles, mango, chives, soy-yuzu dressing
- Caesar Salad$14.95
Romaine Lettuce, Uncured Bacon, Rosemary Croutons And House Caesar Dressing
- The Fig Bloom Salad$15.95
Fresh figs in a baby arugula base, topped with creamy goat cheese, honey and balsamic reduction, finished with prosciutto
Pastas
- Pappardelle Bolognese$19.95
Fresh artisanal pappardelle pasta with Bolognese sauce with pork, beef and ground lamb, with san Marzano tomatoes and Parmigiano Reggiano.
- Nero Di Seppia Pasta$24.95
Calamari Ink Pasta, Fresh Calamari, Garlic, White Wine, Lemon Twist, Orange Twist And Evoo
- Gorgonzola Creamy Pasta$18.95
Fresh artisanal pasta, serve with a creamy gorgonzola cream sauce.
Main Courses (Copy)
- Gorgonzola Sirloin$28.00
Grilled Picaña, Bathed With Denim Glaze, With Sweet Gorgonzola Cheese Cream, Fingerling Potatoes House Salad
- Teriyaki Salmon$26.00
Grilled salmon bathed in teriyaki sauce, accompanied by basmati rice, avocado, edamame, & cucumber.
- Argentinian Bbq$31.00
Sliced Grilled Picanha , Argentinian Uncured Chorizo , Grilled Chicken Skillet, Papas Bravas, Grilled Vegetables And Chimichurri
- Chicken Piccata$21.00
Butterfly Chicken Breast , Pan Seared With Butter White Wine, Capers , And Lemon Served With Mash Potato .
- Shrimp Scampi$24.95
- Seared Scallops$35.00
- Chicken Madiera$22.95
Breakfast/Brunch (daily 9a-4p)
Waffles
- Crispy Chicken And Bacon Waffles$17.95
Delicious Waffles, Crispy Chicken And Bacon, Drizzled With Bacon Honey Bourbon Syrup, Topped With Berries
- Red Velvet Waffles$16.95
Red Velvet Style Waffles, Filled With A Delicious Cream Cheese Chantilly, Topped With Ice Cream, Cotton Candy, Condensed Milk And Strawberry Syrup
- Caramel Waffles$15.95
Traditional Waffles Spread With Mascarpone, Bathed In Dulce De Leche, Caramelized Popcorn
Signature Pancakes
- Bourbon Pancake$15.95
Fluffy Pancakes Infused With Bourbon, Topped With Toasted Pecans, And Drizzled Generously With Bourbon Maple Syrup
- Berries Pancakes$15.95
Traditional Pancakes, With Berries, Delicious Greek Yogurt Dressing, Condensed Milk, Orange, Honey And Cardamom
- Tiramisu Pancakes$15.95
Traditional, Stacked Pancakes, Spread With Chocolate And Tiramisu Dressing
- Nutella Pancakes$15.95
Fluffy Pancakes Filled And Topped With Nutella Filling, Finished With Whipped Cream And Sliced Strawberries
- Tres Leches Pancakes$16.95
Soft Pancakes Infused With Tres Leches Mix, Topped With Condensed Milk And Whipped Cream.
Eggs And Omelettes
- Truffle Omelet$16.95
Stuffed Omelette With Swiss Cheese, Arugula And Bacon, Topped With Mushrooms Sautéed In Truffle Oil, Accompanied By Mixed Greens And Roasted Tomatoes
- Del Campo Omelette$15.95
Omelette Stuffed With Fresh Mushroom, Cherry Tomatoes , Goat Cheese , Served With Mix Greens
- Smoked Salmon Omelette$18.95
Omelette Stuffed With Atlantic Smoked Salmon, Red Onions, Spinach And Cream Cheese
- Spanish Omelette$18.95
Chistorra, Tomatoes, Manchego Shredded Cheese, With Papas Bravas
French Toast
- Classic French Toast$14.95
Brioche, Cinnamon Maple Syrup Topped With Berries Mix
- French Toast Drizzled With Roses$15.95
French Toast, Perfumed With Rose Water, Banana Flambéed In Cointreau, Mascarpone, And Maple Syrup
- All-Berries French Toast$15.95
With Delicious Greek Yogurt Dressing Made With, Orange, Honey And Cardamom, Topped With Condensed Milk
- Nutella French Toast$15.95
Nutella French Toast! Stuffed With Nutella And Topped With Fresh Strawberries And Chocolate Drizzle
Toast
- Italian Toast$17.95
Artisanal Bread, Stracciatella Cheese, Prosciutto Di Parma, Baby Arugula, Pistachio Pesto, And Red Tomatoes.
- Yogurt & Salmon Toast$21.95
Toast Spread With Tzatziki, Smoked Salmon, Za'atar, Red Onion, Dill, Caviar Topping.
- Poached Egg & Avocado Toast$15.95
Avocado Slices And A Perfectly Poached Egg On Toasted Artisan Bread, Seasoned With Sea Salt, A Hint Of Zesty Lime, And A Drizzle Of Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
- Mediterranean Toast$18.95
Toast Spread With Confit Garlic And Hummus, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Prosciutto, Olive Oil, Smoked Paprika, Topped With Black Olives.
Brunch Signature
- Pork Belly Croissant$16.95
Croissant With Avocado, Arugula, Burrata Cream, Pork Belly, Poached Egg, Hollandaise Sauce.
- The Italian Breakfast$18.95
Poached Eggs Hollandaise Sauce , Fresh Prosciutto, Mini Caprese Salad And Fresh Artisanal Focaccia
- Shakshuka$15.95Out of stock
Poached Eggs In A Sauce Of Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Peppers, Onion, Chickpeas, And Garlic, Spiced With Cumin, Paprika And Cayenne Pepper.
- Eggs Any Style$15.95
Two Eggs Any Styles With Pork Belly And Toast
Burgers & Paninis
- Shawarma Burger$16.95
Brioche Bun, Kafta Patty, Hummus Spread, Pickled Radish, Garlic Sauce, Parsley, Za'atar Fries
- Porchetta Ciabatta$18.95
Ciabatta Bread, Sliced Crunchy Porchetta, Burrata Cheese, Fresh Arugula, Evoo And Tomatoes
- Salmon Bagel$21.00
Artisanal Bagel, Smoked Atlantic Salmon, Capers, Red Onions, Baby Arugula And Dill Cream Cheese Accompanied With Salad And Papas Bravas
- Sicilian Panini$16.95
Ciabatta Bread, Italian Mortadella, Stracciatella Cheese, Pistachio Pesto With Truffle Fries
Benedicts
- Classic Ben$14.95
Two Toasted English Muffins With Poached Eggs, Canadian Bacon, And Hollandaise Sauce
- Italian Ben$16.95
Two Toasted English Muffins With Poached Eggs, Burrata Spread Cheese, Prosciutto, Arugula And Hollandaise Sauce
- Avocado Ben$13.95
Two Toasted English Muffins, Sliced Avocado, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Hollandaise Sauce.
- Salmon Ben$16.95
Two Toasted English Muffins, Smoked Salmon, Baby Capers, Poached Eggs, Burrata Spread Cheese, Hollandaise Sauce