The Blue Pelican Inn 2535 N MAIN ST
Food
Starters
Onion Petals
Crispy onion petals. Served with chipotle ranch
Mozzarella Half Moons
Fried to a crispy brown. Served with ranch
Big Bang Shrimp
Breaded shrimp, tossed in sweet & spicy Asian sauce, sriracha drizzle
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Seasoned Chicken, Bleu Cheese, Cream Cheese, Cheddar Jack, Garlic, Frank's Hot Sauce, Green Onion, Chipolte Ranch, Served Bubbling Hot with Chips. (Mild)
Smoked Chicken Wings
Our signature brined and smoked wings are fried to a crispy brown and tossed in your choice of sauce
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Spinach, Artichoke, Cream Cheese, White Cheddar, Mayo, Sour Cream, Garlic, Onion, Served Hot with Chips
Soups & Salads
Cup Soup of the Day
Bowl Soup of the Day
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, Parmesan, croutons, capers & Caesar dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, Parmesan, croutons, capers & Caesar dressing
Small House Salad
Cucumber, tomato, onion, cheese & croutons
Large House Salad
Cucumber, tomato, onion, cheese & croutons
Pasta
Beef Stroganoff
Tender Beef, Mushrooms, Onion, Garlic, House Made Stroganoff, Sour Cream, Green Onions Served over Bow Tie Pasta
Chicken Alfredo
Served over linguine
Chicken Piccata
Mushrooms, capers, onion, garlic, lemon, linguine, white wine butter sauce
Chicken Pomodoro
Grape tomatoes, vodka, capers, lemon, butter over linguine
Shrimp Alfredo
Creamy homemade alfredo served over Linguine with grilled shrimp
Shrimp Piccata
Mushroom, capers, onion, garlic, lemon, linguine, with a white wine butter sauce
Shrimp Pomodoro
Grape tomatoes, vodka, capers, lemon, butter over linguine
White Cheddar Chicken
White Cheddar cheese sauce, broccoli, grilled chicken
Lasagna
Lasagna with Salad
Entrées
1 LB SnowCrab Dinner
1LB Steamed SnowCrab
1/2 Lb Shrimp Dinner
New York Strip
12 oz strip hand cut from Merrie's market
Smoked Pork Stuffed Meatloaf
Fresh ground chuck meatloaf stuffed with house-smoked BBQ, pork and smothered with BBQ, gravy
Walleye
Parmesan crusted, blackened, or fried
Whitefish
Parmesan crusted, blackened or fried