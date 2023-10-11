Popular Items

Food

Starters

Onion Petals

$11.99

Crispy onion petals. Served with chipotle ranch

Mozzarella Half Moons

$9.99

Fried to a crispy brown. Served with ranch

Big Bang Shrimp

$13.99

Breaded shrimp, tossed in sweet & spicy Asian sauce, sriracha drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Seasoned Chicken, Bleu Cheese, Cream Cheese, Cheddar Jack, Garlic, Frank's Hot Sauce, Green Onion, Chipolte Ranch, Served Bubbling Hot with Chips. (Mild)

Smoked Chicken Wings

$14.99

Our signature brined and smoked wings are fried to a crispy brown and tossed in your choice of sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Spinach, Artichoke, Cream Cheese, White Cheddar, Mayo, Sour Cream, Garlic, Onion, Served Hot with Chips

Soups & Salads

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.99

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.99

Small Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine hearts, Parmesan, croutons, capers & Caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$14.99

Romaine hearts, Parmesan, croutons, capers & Caesar dressing

Small House Salad

$7.99

Cucumber, tomato, onion, cheese & croutons

Large House Salad

$14.99

Cucumber, tomato, onion, cheese & croutons

Pasta

Beef Stroganoff

$22.99

Tender Beef, Mushrooms, Onion, Garlic, House Made Stroganoff, Sour Cream, Green Onions Served over Bow Tie Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Served over linguine

Chicken Piccata

$19.99

Mushrooms, capers, onion, garlic, lemon, linguine, white wine butter sauce

Chicken Pomodoro

$19.99

Grape tomatoes, vodka, capers, lemon, butter over linguine

Shrimp Alfredo

$22.99

Creamy homemade alfredo served over Linguine with grilled shrimp

Shrimp Piccata

$22.99

Mushroom, capers, onion, garlic, lemon, linguine, with a white wine butter sauce

Shrimp Pomodoro

$22.99

Grape tomatoes, vodka, capers, lemon, butter over linguine

White Cheddar Chicken

$22.99

White Cheddar cheese sauce, broccoli, grilled chicken

Lasagna

$17.99Out of stock

Lasagna with Salad

$20.99Out of stock

Entrées

1 LB SnowCrab Dinner

$35.99

1LB Steamed SnowCrab

1/2 Lb Shrimp Dinner

$22.99

New York Strip

$30.99

12 oz strip hand cut from Merrie's market

Smoked Pork Stuffed Meatloaf

$19.99

Fresh ground chuck meatloaf stuffed with house-smoked BBQ, pork and smothered with BBQ, gravy

Walleye

$28.99

Parmesan crusted, blackened, or fried

Whitefish

$23.99

Parmesan crusted, blackened or fried

Bar Side Menu

Chicken Tender Basket

$15.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99

Our house-smoked pork shoulder is smothered with BBQ sauce

BYOB

$15.99

Merrie's market fresh ground beef served deluxe includes a choice of cheese, American, swiss, Cheddar, or bleu cheese

Sides

Rolls

$1.00

Baked Sweet Potato Side

$4.99

Side of Fries Side

$4.99

Broccoli Side

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes Side

$4.99Out of stock

Green Beans Side

$4.99

Wild Rice Side

$4.99

Additional Sauces

BBQ

$0.50

Big Bang

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Caesar

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

French

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Italain

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Tartar

$0.75

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips and Fries

$7.99

Kids Buttered Noodles & Applesauce

$7.99

Kids Mac N Cheese & Applesauce

$7.99

Kids Grilled Chicken & Green Beans

$7.99

Kids Corn Dog & Fries

$7.99

Kids Applesauce

$1.99

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.99

Chocolate Brownie & Ice Cream

$12.99Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$8.99

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$9.99

Bowl Ice Cream

$5.99

Cheesecake

$11.99

Wednesday Chinese

Chinese

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$15.99

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$17.99

Sesame Chicken

$15.99

Sesame Shrimp

$17.99

Vegetable Egg Rolls

$8.99

Crab Wontons

$10.99