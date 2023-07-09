The Boiler Room 313 N Court Street


Apps

Fried Shrimp

$13.00

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Fried pickles

$8.00

Chicken Tender App

$9.00

Guacamole w/ Chips

$10.00

Sandwich

BLT

$11.50

Turkey Club Wrap

$12.50

Big Bad Burger

$12.00

Shrimp PoBoy

$16.00

Oyster PoBoy

$16.00

Screaming Demon Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Salad and Plates

Chicken Tender Plate

$15.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00