The Boiling House
FOOD
STARTERS 🍟
- Garlic Noodles$9.00
Fresh order of noodles with butter and garlic and our delicious Homemade noodle sauce! Compliments the seafood buckets very well!
- Wings (8 Pieces)$13.00
- Fried Calamari$12.00
Our twist on Fried Calamari, freshly cut tube only squid, mixed with red peppers and tortilla bits
- Fried Shrimp (7 Pieces)$14.00
Jumbo butterflied shrimp with a side of fries!
- Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos (2 Tacos)$13.00
A fan favorite! Fresh shrimp tossed in our bang bang sauce. Tucked away in a flour tortilla with lettuce, Pico, and red peppers!
- Shrimp Cocktail$11.00
7 Jumbo Shrimps served in a martini glass, full of our Homemade Cocktail Sauce!
- Chicken Tenders$10.00
Served with a portion of fries!
- French Fries$5.00
- Cajun Fries$6.00
- Old Bay Fries$6.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- Dozen Raw Oysters$23.00
James River Oysters from Maryland!
- Half Dozen Raw Oysters$12.00
James River Oysters from Maryland!
- Dozen Raw Clams$15.00
Middle neck Clams!
- Half Dozen Raw Clams$9.00
Middle neck Clams!
SALADS 🥗
SEAFOOD COMBOS 🦀 🦐
- Sea Festival$195.00
(MOST POPULAR 3 - 4 GUESTS) Includes: One Hard Shell Lobster, Two Snow Crab Clusters (1.25lbs) , Two Dungeness Clusters(1.25 lbs), King Crab Legs, 4 Corns, 4 Potatoes, Andouille Sausage and 2 Bread rolls! SELECT 2/4 Add-ons listed (Shrimp, Mussels, Crawfish, and Clams)!
- Snow Crab Festival$175.00
(3 - 4 Guests) Like our Famous Sea Festival except ALL Snow Crab Clusters. 8 FULL Clusters of Snow Crab, 4 Corns, 4 Potatoes, Andouille Sausage and 2 bread rolls! SELECT 2/4 Add-ons listed (Shrimp, Mussels, Crawfish and Clams)!
- Dungeness Festival$172.00
Like our Famous Sea Festival except ALL Dungeness Crab Clusters. 8 FULL Clusters of Dungeness Crab, 4 Corns, 4 Potatoes, Andouille Sausage and 2 bread rolls! SELECT 2/4 Add-ons listed (Shrimp, Mussels, Crawfish and Clams)!
- Sea Lovers$95.00
Includes: 1 Dungeness Cluster, 1 Snow Crab Cluster, 1 Garlic Noodle, 2 Corn & 2 Potatoes; Select an Appetizer: Shrimp Tacos, Wings, Fried Calamari, French Fries or Half Dozen Raw Oysters; SELECT 2/4 Add-ons listed (Shrimp, Mussels, Crawfish and Clams)!
- Snow N Shrimp$51.00
(Good for 1 Guest) TWO full Snow Crab clusters with Shrimp (1lb)! Comes with 1 Corn & Potato!
- Snow N Mussels$45.00
(Good for 1 Guest) TWO full Snow Crab Clusters with Mussels (1lb)! Comes with 1 Corn & Potato!
- Snow N Clams$48.00
(Good for 1 Guest) TWO full Snow Crab Clusters with Clams (1dz)! Comes with 1 Corn & Potato!
- Dungeness N Shrimp$50.00
(Good for 1 Guest) TWO full Dungeness Crab Clusters with Shrimp (1lb)! Comes with 1 Corn & Potato!
- Dungeness N Mussels$44.00
(Good for 1 Guest) TWO full Dungeness Crab Clusters with Mussels (1lb)! Comes with 1 Corn & Potato!
- Dungeness N Clams$47.00
(Good for 1 Guest) TWO full Dungeness Crab clusters with Clams (1dz)! Comes with 1 Corn & Potato!
(ONLINE) CREATE YOUR OWN SEAFOOD POT
- King Crab Legs (LB)$48.00
One FULL Pound of our King Crab Legs. Usually 2-3 legs!
- Full Lobster (LB)$36.00
One FULL Hardshell Lobster, fresh from Maine, weighing out to 1.25lb!
- Snow Crab Clusters (LB)$31.00
Two Large Clusters of Snow Crab legs weighing out to 1.25lb! (Sweet & Savory Alaskan Crab)
- Dungeness Crab Clusters (LB)$30.00
Two Large Clusters of Dungeness Crab weighing out to 1.25lb!
- Head OFF Shrimp (LB)$20.00
Easy Peel White Shrimp from the Gulf (1lb)!
- Mussels (LB)$15.00
Black Mussels from Prince Edward Island (PEI) Canada (1lb)!
- Cooked Clams (DZ)$16.00
A Dozen Steamed Middle neck Clams!
- Crawfish (LB)$14.00
Crawfish from the bayous of Louisiana!
NOODLE & RICE DISHES 🍚
- Seafood Fried Rice$28.00
A fan favorite!!! A mix of Lobster, Shrimp, King, Dungeness, and Snow Crab Meats (freshly cut) mixed with Veggies, Egg. Surrounded by Mussels!
- Shrimp Fried Rice$16.00
Fried Rice with Egg and Vegetables. Topped with 6 Grilled Shrimp and served with our Garlic Butter sauce!
- Fried Rice Only$9.00
A FULL Lobster Sautéed with our Ginger Scallion Sauce. Served over a bed of Garlic Noodles. A Sweet and Savory dish!
- Stir Fried Lobster$40.00
Two FULL Dungeness Crab Clusters Sautéed with Ginger and Scallion Sauce, served over a bed of Garlic Noodles. A Sweet and Savory dish!
- Stir Fried Dungeness$38.00
- Stir Fried King Crab$54.00
- Stir Fried Shrimp (Spicy)$17.00
6 Stir Fried Pieces of Shrimp accompanied with scallions and tomato slices over SPICY Garlic Noodles!
- Pan Seared Salmon$28.00