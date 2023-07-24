BAR MENU

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.50

Absolut

$8.50

Absolut Pear

$8.50

Absolut Peppar

$8.50

Absolut Watermelon

$8.50

Dank Terpene

$9.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$9.50

Deep Eddy Ruby Red GF

$9.50

Grey Goose

$9.50

Ketel One

$9.50

Sky

$8.50

Smirnoff

$8.50

Smirnoff Peach Lemonade

$8.50

Stoli

$8.50

Titos

$9.50

Well Special

$4.00

Well Gin

$6.50

Bombay Saphire

$9.50

Hendricks

$9.50

Tanqueray

$8.50

Well Special

$4.00

Well Rum

$6.50

Bacardi

$8.50

Bacardi Mango Chile

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Gosling Black Seal

$8.50

Kraken

$8.50

Malibu

$8.50

Well Special

$4.00

Well Tequila

$6.50

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.50

Hornitos

$9.50

Patron Silver

$9.50

Tres Agaves

$8.50

Well Special

$4.00

Well Whiskey

$6.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.50

Bulleit Rye

$8.50

Crown Apple

$8.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Fireball

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jack Tennesse Fire

$7.50

Jameson

$9.50

Jameson Black Barrell

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$7.50

Knob Creek

$9.50

Makers Mark

$8.50

Propper No. 12 Irish Apple

$7.50

Seagrams 7

$8.50

Skrewball

$7.50

Southern Comfort

$8.50

Wellers

$8.50

Well Special

$4.00

Well Scotch

$6.50

Monkey Shoulders

$9.50

Well Special

$4.00

Apple Pucker

$4.50

Breakfast Shot

$6.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Cold Brew Pie

$5.25

Buttery Nipple

$7.00Out of stock

Fire & Ice

$7.75

Fireball

$6.50

Gummy Bear

$7.00

Hawaiin Punch

$7.00

Hot Damn

$4.75

Irish Cream

$6.25

Jager

$6.75

Jager Bomb

$8.75

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Blue Raspberry Lemon Drop

$7.00

Rasp Tuaca Lemon Drop

$7.00

Mind Eraser

$7.50

Patron Silver

$9.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Pepppermint Schnapps

$4.50Out of stock

Pineapple Upsidedown Cake

$7.00

Purple Hooker

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Royal Fuck

$7.50

Ruppleminze

$7.25

Soco Lime

$7.00

Tequila Slammer

$6.50

Green Tea

$7.50

Orange Tea

$7.50

Tuaca

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.25

Vodka Red Bull

$10.00

Washington Apple

$7.50

Watermelon Pucker

$4.50

Mexican Candy

$7.50

Kamikaze

$7.50

Kamora

$7.00

Cocktails

Mimosa (Glass)

$7.00

Mimosa (Pitcher)

$34.00

Poinsettia (Glass)

$7.00

Poinsettia (Pitcher)

$34.00

BiSexual (Glass)

$7.00

BiSexual (Pitcher)

$34.00

Champagne (Glass)

$7.50

Bloody Mary Call

$11.25

Bloody Mary Well

$9.25

Bloody Mary Prem

$13.25

Bloody Maria

$9.25

Adios Mother Fucker

$8.50

Amaretto Sour

$7.75Out of stock

Bay Breeze

$7.25

Black Russian

$8.00

Boomalicious

$8.25

Cape Cod

$7.00

Club Special

$7.25

Colorado Bulldog

$8.25

Cosmopolitan

$9.25

Creamsickle

$8.25

Dark & Stormy

$10.50

Fuzzy Navel

$7.50

Hot Toddy

$6.50

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Kahlua & Cream

$8.50

Rasp Tuaca Lemon Drop

$8.25

Liquid Marijuana

$8.50

Long Beach

$8.50

Long Island

$9.00

Raspberry Long Island

$8.75

Mai Tai

$9.00

Martini

$9.75

Margarita

$8.50

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.50

Paloma

$7.50

Screwdriver

$6.50

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.75

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

Tramp's Pearl Diver

$8.50

Tom Collins

$6.50

White Russian

$7.50

Windex

$8.50

Black Barrell Coffee

$7.75

Skrewed Coffee

$7.75

Blood & Sand

$9.50

Irish Red Head

$13.00

Manhattan

$10.25

Mint Julep

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Presbyterian

$12.50

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Sazarec

$11.00

Suffering Bastard

$10.00

Gin & Tonic

$6.50

Rum & Coke

$6.50

Vodka Red Bull

$10.00

Vodka Press

$6.50

Vodka Soda

$6.50

Vodka Sprite

$6.50

Vodka Tonic

$6.50

Whiskey Coke

$6.50

Whiskey Sour

$6.50

B52

$7.00

Boom Tea

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$8.75

Beer

Blue Moon

$7.75

Angry Orchard

$7.75

Rotator

$7.75

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Mich. Ultra Mini

$2.50

Miller

$5.00

Bud Zero

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Stella Artois

$7.00

Shiner Bock

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00

Languinista IPA

$5.25

Corona

$6.25

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Strongbow

$7.25

Beer Special

$2.00

Beer Bucket

$10.00

Deep Eddy - Grapefruit

$7.00Out of stock

Deep Eddy - Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy - Lime

$7.00

High Noon - Peach

$7.00Out of stock

High Noon - Watermelon

$7.00

Wine

338 Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

$33.00

668 Pinot Noir - Bottle

$23.00

E Coppola Merlot - Bottle

$24.00

Hess Chardonnay - Bottle

$30.00

Jacob Creek Shiraz - Bottle

$22.00

Merlot - Glass

$6.25

Relax Reisling - Bottle

$24.00

Yellow Tail Chardonnay - Bottle

$23.00

Chardonnay-Glass

$6.25

Yellow Tail Pinot Grigio - Bottle

$23.00

Pinot Grigio - Glass

$6.25

Zinfandel - Glass

$6.25

Champagne Bttl

$32.50

NA Beverages

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Soft Drink

$3.75

Juice

$3.75

Milk

$4.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Zing Zang

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Sweet & Sour

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.75

Red Bull (SF)

$4.75

[TRIVIA NIGHT]

Entrees

Beef Fajita Taco

$2.00

Seasoned and marinated Fajita Beef with shredded lettuce, diced onion, diced tomato and shredded cheese served with a Ranch Salsa on a soft flour tortilla

Chicken Fajita Taco

$2.00

Seasoned and marinated Fajita Chicken with shredded lettuce, diced onion, diced tomato and shredded cheese served with a Ranch Salsa on a soft flour tortilla

BBQ Pulled Pork Taco

$2.00

Marinated BBQ Pulled Pork with shredded lettuce, diced onion, diced tomato, and shredded cheese served with Head Country BBQ Sauce on a soft flour tortilla

Black Bean Fire Roasted Corn Taco

$2.00

Seasoned Black Bean & Fire roasted Corn and peppers with shredded lettuce, diced onion, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese served with a creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce on a soft flour tortilla

Fish Tacos

$2.00

Deep Fried Cod with slaw cabbage mix, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese with a spicy Baja sauce on a soft flour tortilla

Taco Salad

$8.75

A deep fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, pinto beans, seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes and onions served with our homemade salsa

Seasoned Pinto Beans, Spanish Rice, Chips

$4.50

NC GOLDEN GIRLS - ENTREE INCLUDED]

Entrees

Sophiá's Tortellini Bolognese w/ Short Rib

Cheese stuffed Tortellini with a creamy Bolognese sauce and Italian braised short Rib, Vegetable of the Day and Grilled Toast

Blanche’s Spicy Southern BBQ Chicken

A grilled spicy BBQ chicken breast served with homemade potato salad, Vegetable of the Day and Grilled Toast

Rose’s Grilled Raspberry Salmon

Grilled Norwegian Salmon filet with Raspberry glaze served on a bed of salad greens, Vegetable of the Day, Creamy skin on Mashed Potatoes and Dinner Roll

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$12.25

Seasoned & breaded deep fried chicken tenders served with a side of creamy country gravy, honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.50

Half pound of Crispy breaded fried Shrimp tossed in a sweet chili garlic mayonnaise sauce

Fried Okra Basket

$8.00

Breaded Okra deep fried to golden perfection

Mozarella Cheese Sticks

$8.75

Five deep fried breaded mozzarella sticks served with our seasoned Marinara sauce

Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.25

Deep fried Mac & Cheese bites in your choice of Smoked Gouda or Pepper Jack

Dessert

Cheesecake

$9.50

Lemon Crème Cake

$9.50

Ticket

Ticket

$50.00

GOLDEN GIRLS - ENTREE NOT INCLUDED]

Entrees

Sophiá's Tortellini Bolognese w/ Short Rib

$19.50

Cheese stuffed Tortellini with a creamy Bolognese sauce and Italian braised short Rib, Vegetable of the Day and Grilled Toast

Blanche’s Spicy Southern BBQ Chicken

$19.00

A grilled spicy BBQ chicken breast served with homemade potato salad, Vegetable of the Day and Grilled Toast

Rose’s Grilled Raspberry Salmon

$20.00

Grilled Norwegian Salmon filet with Raspberry glaze served on a bed of salad greens, Vegetable of the Day, Creamy skin on Mashed Potatoes and Dinner Roll

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.50

Lemon Crème Cake

$9.50

[SUNDAY BRUNCH]

Food

Bagel Sandwhich

$11.25

Two fried Eggs*, choice of American or Swiss cheese, choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage on a toasted Bagel. Served with a Fresh Fruit Cup

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.50

Two “BIG” Biscuits smothered in Country Sausage Gravy

Boom Boom Omlet

$16.00

A Three Egg Omelet filled with Cheddar Cheese, spicy sausage & peppers mixture topped with Hollandaise Sauce, tomatoes & jalapeno peppers. Served with Au Gratin hash browned potatoes and toast

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

A half pound flame grilled Certified Angus Beef burger topped with a fried egg*, bacon & American Cheese on a toasted bun with mayonnaise served with Au Gratin hash browned potatoes and sliced tomato

Breakfast Burrito

$11.25

Scrambled Eggs, spicy sausage & pepper/onion mixture and shredded Cheddar Cheese (no modifications please) wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with our Garden Fresh homemade Salsa and Au Gratin hash browned potatoes

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

A breaded Certified Angus Beef Chicken Fried Steak topped Country Sausage Gravy and served with Roasted Potatoes, two Fried Eggs* and toast

French Toast Plate

$15.00

Two thick slices of French Toast served with Scrambled Eggs* & choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage

Ham & Cheese Omlet

$15.50

A Three Egg Omelet filled with Cheddar Cheese & Ham. Served with Au Gratin hash browned potatoes and toast

Meat Lovers Omlet

$15.50

A Three Egg Omelet filled with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Ham & Sausage. Served with Au Gratin hash browned potatoes and toast

Quiche

$12.25

Choice of Quiche Lorraine (Bacon & Swiss Cheese) or Spinach Artichoke topped with creamy Hollandaise sauce. Served with a Fresh Fruit Cup

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$14.25

A toasted Bagel served open faced with Cream Cheese, sliced boiled egg, diced red onion and Capers. Served with a Fresh Fruit Cup

Steak or Salmon & Eggs Benedict

$19.50

A toasted English muffin topped with choice of steak medallions or sliced smoked salmon, two poached* eggs covered with Hollandaise sauce with asparagus spears . Served with Au Gratin hash browned potatoes and a Fresh Fruit Cup

Veggie Omlet

$14.50

A Three Egg Omelet filled with Cheddar Cheese, diced green & red peppers, mushrooms and diced onions. Served with Au Gratin hash browned potatoes and toast

Bacon

$3.25

Sausage

$3.25

Biscuit

$3.00

Bagel

$3.00

Fried Eggs

$3.25

Scrambled Eggs

$3.25

Fruit

$2.50

Ham

$3.25

Hollandaise

$1.50

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Ticket

Ticket

$7.00

[LATE NIGHT]

Pizza

Cheese Pizza (12")

$12.00

Add'l Toppings: Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Extra Cheese - $1.50 each

Chicken Pesto Pizza (12")

$15.00

Grilled Chicken and Pesto Sauce

Meatlovers Pizza (12")

$18.00

Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon and Pepperoni

Pizza Special

$10.00

Daily Special

Chicken Slammer

$10.00

Fish & Chips

$10.00

[SATURDAY BRUNCH]

Food

Boom Messy Plate

$15.00

Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast

$15.50

Biscuit Sandwich

$11.25

Chicken Club Biscuit

$12.25

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.50

Biscuit and Chicken

$12.75

Bis. Butter

$6.00

Ticket

Brunch Ticket

$10.00

Sides

Bacon

$3.25

Sausage

$3.25

Biscuit

$6.00

Two Eggs

$3.35