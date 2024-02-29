The Boot Room 2501 University Drive
Full Menu
App & Share Plates
- Fried Cheese Curds$10.95
Breaded Wisconsin Cheddar curds, pepper jelly, herb ranch
- Bang-Bang Tots$9.95
Creamy sesame-sriracha sauce, arugula, scallions, toasted sesame seeds
- Fried Pickle Basket$9.95
Okra, green tomatoes, bread n butter pickles, feta tzatziki, herb ranch
- Smoked Chicken Wings$11.95
8 pieces. 1 lb. Buffalo, chipotle BBQ, honey sriracha, garlic Parmesan
- Twisted Charcuterie$17.95
Bavarian pretzel, cured Italian meats, specialty cheeses, marinated artichokes, Greek olives, roasted peppers, sierra Nevada mustard
- Chips & Dip$6.95
Fresh Cut Potato Chips & House French Onion Dip
- Plain Bavarian Pretzel$9.95
Giant Bavarian Pretzel, Salted and served with spicy grain mustard.
Boot Room Classics
- The Stevie G - Fried Smoked Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Smoked buttermilk fried chicken, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, adobo blue cheese, martin's potato roll "Buffalo it"-we'll toss it in buffalo sauce at no extra charge!
- The Digger - Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich$14.95
House roasted turkey, cider-cured bacon, pepper jack, avocado, pickled red onion, chipotle mayo, sourdough
- The Rapinoe - Chicken Bacon Provolone Sandwich$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken, cider-cured bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted red pepper mayo, martin's potato roll
- The Virgil - NC Catfish Sandwich$16.95
Fresh nc catch, buttermilk fried with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, lemon-dill tartar sauce, martin's potato roll
- The Boot Room B.L.T.$12.95
Cider Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Toasted Sourdough
- The Lewandowski - Kielbasa Sandwich$13.95
Polska kielbasa, beer-braised kraut, Sierra Nevada mustard, pretzel roll
- The Maldini - Italian Sub$14.95
Prosciutto, salami, capicola, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, roasted garlic mayo, oregano vin, Italian sub roll
- The Tofu Banh Mi - Veggie Sub$13.95
Pan Seared Tofu w/ Daikon, Cucumber, Carrot, Red Onion, Jalapeno & Cilantro Slaw tossed in Ginger Vinaigrette; Sesame-Sriracha Mayo on Guglhupf Sub Roll
- The Klopp - Pastrami Reuben$15.95
House cured and smoked pastrami briskef, beer-braised sauerkraut, gruyere, 1000 islands, Jewish rye
- The Shankly - Pub Fish and Chips$16.95
Beer battered cod, fresh cut fries, creamy horseradish coleslaw, house dill pickle, lemon-dill tartar sauce
- The Dalglish - Grilled Pimento Cheese Sandwich$12.95
House pimento cheese made with cheddar and smoked gouda, cider-cured bacon, grilled tomato, sourdough
Big Salads & Bowls
- Carolina Cobb Salad$14.95
Fresh greens, buttermilk fried chicken, cider-cured bacon, avocado, beet-pickled egg, diced tomatoes, pimento cheese, house herb ranch
- Greco Romaine Salad$11.95
Blistered tomatoes, Greek olives, cucumber, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, pickled onion, feta, oregano vinaigrette
- Chef's Seasonal Salad$11.95
Please see our special board for today's selection
- The Vegan Grain Bowl$13.95
Greens, quinoa, smoked corn, chickpeas, edamame, shiitake "Bacon", blistered tomatoes, cucumbers, basil-shallot vin
- The Fiesta Bowl$14.95
Cilantro rice, pinto beans, chipotle-lime chicken, pico de gallo, smoked sweet corn, avocado mash, adobo blue cheese
- The Egg Roll Bowl$12.95
Sesame fried rice, seasoned ground pork, shishito peppers, onions, water chestnuts, ginger-soy cabbage, creamy sriracha, fried wontons
The Burgers
- The All-American$13.95
Mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion, bread and butter pickles, American cheese, Martin's potato bun. Can be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborn
- The Drogba$14.95
Crumbled blue cheese, cider-cured bacon, roasted garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion, Martin's potato bun. Can be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne ill
- The Smoky Sarri$14.95
Smoked beef, cheddar, cider-cured bacon, fried onion straws, roasted garlic mayo, chipotle bbq sauce, Martin's potato bun. Can be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborn
- The Zagorakis$14.95
Greek seasoned lamb burger, shaved cucumber, pickled red onion, feta-dill tzatziki, Martin's potato bun. Can be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- The Morgan (vegan)$12.95
House veggie burger, hummus, shaved cucumber, pickled red onion, shredded lettuce, tomato, toasted vegan bun
The Kids
- Grilled Cheese$5.95
Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/ American Cheese on Guglhupf Bread
- Grilled Nutella$5.95
Grilled Nutella Sandwich on Guglhupf Bread
- Hot Dog$6.95
All Beef Hot Dog on a Potato Roll
- Kids Cheese Burger$7.95
3oz NC Grass-Fed Beef Burger Patty with American cheese on a Martin's Potato Roll.
- Chicken Tenders$7.95
Breaded, Fried Chicken Tenders (3pc)
- Pasta$4.95
Macaroni tossed in butter and dusted with parmesan cheese.
The Sides
Specials
Beer Singles
Cans
- Ass Clown - Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Stout$6.51
- Ass Clown - It's Good to See an Old Friend West Coast IPA$6.51
- Ass Clown - Piney Hazy IPA$6.51
- Ass Clown$6.51
- Atomic Dog Hard Peach Cider$4.65
- Atomic Dog Hard Pear Cider$4.65
- Austin Eastciders Blood Orange$4.65
- Austin Eastciders Original Dry$4.65
- Birdsong - Cranberry Cozy Sour Ale$4.65
- Corona Extra$3.72
- Edmonds Oast - Fruited Sour$5.58
- Flying Embers - Ginger Yuzu Mule Kombucha$5.58
- Guinness Pub Can$5.58
- Haw River- Mille Fleur$5.58
- Modelo Especial$4.65
- Pacifico$7.44
- PBR$3.72
- Pisgah - Turtleback Brown Ale$4.65
- Sercy Seltzer$4.65
- Sierra Nevada - Pale Ale$4.65
- Steel String - Cryin' Holy DIPA$6.51
- Steel String - Street Walkin' Cheetah Hazy Session IPA$4.65
- Trophy - Oyster Nipper Gose$6.51
- Unity Vibration - Hard Kombucha$5.58
- Yuengling$3.72
- Underberg$3.72