THE BOSS CHEESESTEAK LLC
Popular Items
- #1. ORIGINAL PHILLY$10.99+
SANDWICH/WRAP (Thinly sliced ribeye steak, grilled with onions, topped with cheese whiz & mayo) SALAD (salad mix Steak Prime thinly sliced Steak, grilled with onions, topped with cheese whiz. With your choice of dressing
- #5. CHICKEN PHILLY$10.99+
SANDWICH/WRAP (Chicken breast grilled with onions, topped with lettuce, tomato, white American Cheese & mayo) SALAD Salad Mix , Chicken breast grilled with onions, topped with white American Cheese your choice of dressing.
GRILLED ITEMS
- #2. VEGGIE PHILLY$10.99+
SANDWICH /WRAP (Thinly sliced ribeye steak, grilled with onions, Green Peppers, and mushrooms, topped with lettuce, tomato, Provolone & mayo.) SALAD salad mix, sliced Steak, grilled with onions, Green Peppers, and mushrooms, topped, Provolone. Your choice of dressing.
- #3. STEAK N ONIONS$10.99+
SANDWICH/WRAP (Thinly sliced ribeye steak, grilled with onions, topped with lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & mayo) SALAD Salad mix prime thinly sliced steak, grilled onions topped with provolone cheese. with your choice of dressing.
- #4. VEGGIE LOVERS$10.99+
SANDWICH/WRAP (Grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and cucumbers Sautéed Topped off with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, white American cheese & ranch dressing.) SALAD Salad mix, Grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and cucumbers Sautéed Topped off with provolone cheese, white American cheese & ranch dressing.
- #6. BUFFALO CHICKEN$10.99+
SANDWICH/WRAP (Chicken breast grilled with onions, hot sauce topped with lettuce, tomato American Cheese & ranch dressing) SALAD Salad mix , Chicken breast grilled with onions, hot sauce topped with American Cheese & ranch dressing.
- #7. CHICKEN N BACON$10.99+
SANDWICH/WRAP (Chicken breast grilled with onions, bacon topped with lettuce, tomato, white American & ranch dressing Chicken) SALAD Salad mix, Chicken breast grilled with onions, bacon topped with white American & ranch dressing
- #8. TERIYAKI CHICKEN$10.99+
SANDWICH/WRAP (breast grilled with onions, Teriyaki sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, white American cheese & mayo) SALAD Salad mix, breast grilled with onions, Teriyaki sauce topped with white American cheese with your choice of dressing
- #9. HAM N PINEAPPLE$10.99+
SANDWICH/WRAP (Thinly sliced Ham, grilled with pineapple topped with lettuce, tomato, white American cheese & mayo) SALAD Salad mix, Thinly sliced Ham, grilled with pineapple topped with white American cheese with your choice of dressing
- #10. HAM N VEGGIE$10.99+
SANDWICH/WRAP (Thinly sliced Ham, grilled with onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with lettuce, tomato ,white American cheese & mayo) SALAD Salad mix, Thinly sliced Ham, grilled with onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with white American cheese is your choice of dressing
- #11. TURKEY PHILLY$10.99+
SANDWICH/WRAP (Thinly sliced Turkey grilled with onions, Topped off with lettuce, tomato, American cheese & mayo) SALAD Salad mi, Thinly sliced Turkey grilled with onions, Topped off with American cheese your choice of dressing
COLD CUT SUBS
COMBO IT
KIDS MENU
FRESH FROZEN LEMONADE
SODA BEVERAGE
EXTRAS
- 2 oz Cheese sauce$0.95
- 2 oz Jalapeno$0.65
- per slice Cheese $.45$0.45
- EXTRA 4.5 MEAT OZ$4.59
- SIDE SALAD$5.99
- RANCH SALAD DRESSING$1.50
- CAESAR SALAD DRESSING$1.50
- CREAMY ITALIAN SALAD DRESSING$1.50
- BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE SALAD DRESSING$1.50
- THOUSAND ISLAND SALAD DRESSING$1.50
- FRENCH DRESSING$1.50
- FAT FREE RANCH$1.50
- COOKIES$1.00