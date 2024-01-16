The Boston Sail Loft North End Waterfront
Appetizers
- Appetizer Combo Platter$27.50
Pick 3 from our most popular appetizers: Cajun popcorn shrimp, fried calamari, potato skins ,or boneless buffalo wings
- Boneless Buffalo Tenders$14.95
Boneless fried chicken tenders smothered in tangy, housemade hot sauce and served with celery and a side of blue cheese
- Potato Skins$13.95
Loaded with melted cheese, topped with bacon bits and green onions, and served with a side of sour cream
- Cajun Popcorn Shrimp$13.95
Small shrimp deep fried with cajun spices and served with spicy cocktail sauce
- Fresh Calamari Rings$14.95
Fresh calamari rings handcut, lightly breaded and deep fried
- Fried Clam Appetizer$25.95
Fresh, whole belly clams, fried golden brown and served with tartar sauce
- Lg Tex-Mex Nachos$13.95
Crisp tortilla chips covered with cheddar cheese, chili, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream
- Onion Ring Basket$9.95
A heaping portion of fresh onion rings, lightly battered and fried golden brown
- Shrimp Cocktail$3.95
Large shrimp chilled and served with cocktail sauce. Order is PER SHRIMP
- Sm Tex-Mex Nachos$12.95
Crisp tortilla chips covered with cheddar cheese, chili, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream
- Steamed Mussels$17.95
Mussels steamed with white wine, garlic and parsley
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.95
Chowder • Soup • Chili
- Cup Chowder$7.95
Our Famous clam chowder loaded with dill, thick and creamy, served with oyster crackers
- Bowl Clam Chowder$8.75
Our Famous clam chowder loaded with dill, thick and creamy, served with oyster crackers
- Cup Soup Du Jour$7.95
- Bowl Soup Du Jour$8.75
- Cup Chili$7.95
Served with melted cheddar cheese, chopped green onions, and crisp tortilla chips
- Bowl Chili$8.75
Served with melted cheddar cheese, chopped green onions, and crisp tortilla chips
- Cup & Half$16.75
A cup of chowder or soup, and your choice of a half of tuna, chicken salad or turkey; served on light or dark rye, wheat, or light oatmeal
- Pint Chowder$16.95
Our Famous clam chowder, loaded with dill, thick and creamy, served with oyster crackers
- Quart Chowder$24.95
Our Famous clam chowder, loaded with dill, thick and creamy, served with oyster crackers
Burgers
- Traditional Hamburger$12.95
All hamburgers are cooked to order and are served with lettuce, tomato, french fries and a pickle.
- Hamburger w/Cheddar Cheese$13.50
All hamburgers are cooked to order and are served with lettuce, tomato, french fries and a pickle.
- Hamburger w/Blue Cheese$13.50
All hamburgers are cooked to order and are served with lettuce, tomato, french fries and a pickle.
- Hamburger w/Bacon & Cheddar$14.50
All hamburgers are cooked to order and are served with lettuce, tomato, french fries and a pickle.
- Cheeseburger Club$14.50
A handpacked burger charboiled and served club style with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise and bacon. Served on your choice of light or dark rye, wheat or light oatmeal bread
Salads
- Sm Garden Salad$7.95
Fresh greens, garden vegetables, cheese and bacon make up this light salad
- Lg Garden Salad$8.75
Fresh greens, garden vegetables, cheese and bacon make up this light salad
- Calamari Balsamic Salad$16.95
Fresh calamari fried and marinated in a balsamic vinaigrette, served over a large green salad
- Lg Spinach Salad$13.75
A bed of crisp spinach leaves, topped with fresh mushrooms, cheddar, bacon, garden vegetables and a hard boiled egg
- Sm Spinach Salad$10.75
A bed of crisp spinach leaves, topped with fresh mushrooms, cheddar, bacon, garden vegetables and a hard boiled egg
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.95
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and romano cheese, topped with your choice of blackened or grilled chicken breast
- Taco Salad$14.95
A crisp taco shell mounded high with lettuce, garden vegetables, cheese, salsa, guacamole and sour cream
- Chicken Apple Walnut Salad$15.50
Our fresh chicken salad tossed with apples, mayonnaise, raisins and walnuts, garnished with fresh greens and vegetables
- Sail Loft Chicken Salad$15.95
Fresh garden greens with our marinated grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, roasted red peppers, green beans and new potatoes
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.95
A tender chicken breast smothered in HOT buffalo sauce and served over our garden salad, topped with crumbled blue cheese
- Small Caesar$7.95
- Large Caesar$9.95
Entrees
- 8oz Fresh Scrod$19.95
A fresh filet of cod topped with a Ritz cracker crumb topping. Served with your choice of rice, baked or mashed potato and vegetable
- 10oz Fresh Scrod$20.95
A fresh filet of cod topped with a Ritz cracker crumb topping. Served with your choice of rice, baked or mashed potato and vegetable
- Broiled Sea Scallops$35.95
Tender sea scallops topped with a Ritz cracker crumb topping and broiled golden brown. Served with your choice of rice, baked or mashed potato and vegetable
- PORTOFINO$35.95
Lobster meat, scallops and shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, artichoke hearts, scallions and roasted red peppers in a garlic white wine sauce over a bed of linguini
- Stir Fry W/ Vegetable$11.95
Freshly sliced garden vegetables stir-fried with our special blend of spices. Served over rice pilaf
- Stir Fry W/ Chicken$15.95
Freshly sliced garden vegetables and chicken stir-fried with our special blend of spices. Served over rice pilaf
- Stir Fry W/ Shrimp$21.95
Freshly sliced garden vegetables and jumbo shrimp stir-fried with our special blend of spices. Served over rice pilaf
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$28.95
A blend of cheeses for our homemade macaroni and cheese, baked with fresh lobster meat. Served with a small garden salad
Seafood & Chicken
- Fried Fish Sandwich$16.95
A generous portion of deep fried fresh cod topped with melted cheddar cheese. Served with French fries and coleslaw
- Fried Cajun Chicken Tenders$14.95
A heaping pile of hot and spicy fried chicken tenderloins, served with honey mustard
- Fish and Chips$22.50
Mounds of fresh cod fried golden brown, served with French fries and colelsaw
- Fried Shrimp Plate$22.50
Tender, popcorn shrimp, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with French fries and coleslaw
- Fried Half & Half Plate$35.95
A heaping combination of fresh whole belly clams and scallops. Served with French fries and coleslaw
- Fried Clam Plate$35.95
Fresh whole belly clams, lightly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with French fries and coleslaw
- Fresh Fried Scallop Plate$35.95
Fresh sea scallops lightly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with French fries and coleslaw
- Fried Fisherman’s Platter$37.95
A generous combination of our clams, scallops, shrimp, calamari and cod lightly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with French fries and coleslaw
Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.50
Fresh chicken salad mixed in a light mayonnaise dressing. Served with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread. Served with French fries
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$12.50
Light tuna mixed in a light mayonnaise dressing, served with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread. Served with French fries
- Grilled Dark Rye Reuben$15.50
Lean corned beef grilled with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing served on dark rye bread. Served with French fries
- Chicken Sandwich$15.95
A tender chicken breast, grilled or fried and topped with melted cheddar cheese on a bulky roll with lettuce and tomato and a pickle. Served with French fries.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.95
A boneless chicken breast fried and smothered in our signature housemade hot sauce and topped with blue cheese dressing. (Also available as a roll up). Served with French fries
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Chicken tenderloins baked with cajun spices and topped with melted cheddar cheese on a bulky roll. Served with French fries
- Chicken Caesar Roll Up$15.95
Grilled chicken and our caesar salad rolled up in a flour tortilla. Served with French fries
- Turkey Club$15.95
Freshly cooked and seasoned turkey, thickly sliced, with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on your choice of bread. Served with French fries
- Chicken Salad Club$14.25
Chicken salad served with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on your choice of bread. Served with French fries
- Tuna Club$14.25
Tuna salad served with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on your choice of bread. Served with French fries
- California Club$15.95
Grilled chicken rolled in a flour tortilla with bacon, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole. Served with French fries
- BLT$10.95
- Turkey Sandwich$12.95
Specials
- Single Lobster$39.95
A pound and a quarter lobster served with your choice of a small salad or mussels
- Twin Lobster$69.95
Two pound and a quarters lobsters served with your choice of a small salad or mussels.
- LOBSTER ROLL$37.95
- HAWAIIAN CHIX SAND$16.95
- SWORDFISH SANDWICH$19.95
- C B Z$23.95
- SPECIAL CAESAR$28.95
- STEAK TIPS$26.95
- SCROD PARMASAN$24.95
- SEAFOOD TRIO$29.95