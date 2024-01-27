The Bowl Ocean Beach 4953 Newport Ave
Food
Ramen
- House Ramen$20.00
rich tokyo style bone broth (16 hour simmer), pork chashu, aji tama, menma, bean sprouts, negi
- TanTanMenRamen$20.00
spicy sesame bone broth ground pork, menma, bean sprouts, corn, negi
- Miso Ramen$17.00
bone broth with savory miso tare, corn, menma, bean sprouts, negi
- Shoyu Ramen$17.00
clear bone broth with soy sauce tare, menma, bean sprouts, negi
- Veggie Ramen$20.00
mushroom & shoyu vegan broth with kabocha purée, fried marinated tofu chashu, bok choy, corn, blistered tomatoes, bean sprouts, negi
Rice Bowls
Cold Plates
- Cucumber Salad$7.00
cucumbers, chili oil, shoyu, pickled onions, sesame seeds
- Kimchee$6.00
spicy house-made kimchee
- LRG House Salad$14.00
mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, cherry tomatoes, ginger dressing
- SM House Salad$8.00
mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, cherry tomatoes, ginger dressing
- Tsukemono$6.00
japanese pickled veggie mix
- Wasabi Caesar's$15.00
kale, cherry tomatoes, croutons, wasabi caesar dressing, parmesan cheese
Hot Plates
- Edamame Citrus$9.00
organic edamame, citrus sea salt
- Edamame Garlic$9.00
organic edamame, sea salt, garlic
- Edamame Salted$8.00
- Fries$7.50
tasty fries!
- Gyoza Chicken$7.50
minced chicken, veggies, spicy dipping sauce (6pc)
- Gyoza Veggie$7.50
minced tofu, veggies, spicy dipping sauce (6pc)
- Karaage$12.00
japanese style fried chicken served with lemon kewpie (mayo)
- Okonomi Fries$12.00
fries topped with okonomi sauce, bonito flakes, kewpie (mayo), nori, pickled ginger
- Shishitos$9.00
blistered shishito peppers topped with bonito flakes
- Smash Burger$9.00
shishito aioli, white american cheese, pickled onions substitute a beyond veggie patty or make it a double smash
Dessert
- Affagato$8.00
black coffee or matcha poured over your choice of ice cream: vanilla-chocolate-green tea
- Ice Cream 1 SCP$4.00
your choice of ice cream: vanilla-chocolate-green tea-yuzu sherbert
- Ice Cream 2 SCP$7.50
your choice of ice cream: vanilla-chocolate-green tea-yuzu sherbert
- Matcha Tiramisu$10.00
green tea, lady fingers, mascarpone cheese
- Mochi Ice Cream$8.00
choice of green tea, mango, chocolate, red bean (2pc)
Side Toppings
- Aji Tama$1.50
1/2 soft-boiled marinated egg
- Bean Sprouts$1.00
- Blistered Tomatoes$1.50
- Bok Choy$1.50
- Butter$1.00
- Cabbage$1.00
- Corn$1.25
- Extra Noodles$3.00
- Fried Garlic$1.50
- Gluten Free Noodles$1.50
- Ground Chicken$3.00
- Ground Pork$3.00
- J's Spicy Sauce$1.50
- Kimchee$2.00
- Kizami Nori$1.50
shredded dried seaweed sheet (sushi roll wrapper)
- Kizami Shoga$1.00
shredded pickled red ginger
- Menma$2.00
house marinated bamboo shoots
- Negi$1.00
diced green onion
- Parmesan$1.00
- Pork Chasu$3.50
slowed cooked pork belly
- Spice Bomb$2.00
- Takana$2.00
pickled mustard greens
- Tofu Chasu$3.00
- Trumpets$4.00
- Veg Mix$3.00
cabbage, bean sprouts, tomatoes
- Wood Ear Mushrooms$1.50