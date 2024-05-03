The Boys Burger Company 3750 10th St
BURGERS
- Hamburger$3.15
Classic American Hamburger topped with Ketchup, Mustard and Pickels
- Double Hamburger$4.59
- Cheeseburger$3.79
Classic American Cheeseburger topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard and pickles.
- Double Cheeseburger$5.85
2 all beef patties topped with 2 slices of american cheese, ketchup, mustard, and pickels
- B2 Burger - SINGLE$4.39
Our signiture burger topped with american cheese, B2 sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickels
- B2 Burger - DOUBLE$6.49
Our signiture burger made with 2 all beef patties and topped with 2 slices of american cheese, B2 sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickels
- Bacon Cheeseburger$5.49
a single all beef patty topped with American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles.
- Bacon Double Cheeseburger$7.49
2 all beef patties topped with 2 slices of american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickels
- Mushroom Onion Burger - Single$4.59
a single all beef patty topped with Swiss cheese, and a sautéed mushroom with onion mix
- Mushroom Onion Burger - Double$6.49
2 all beef patties topped with 2 slices of Swiss cheese, and a sautéed mushroom with onion mix.
- Beyond Burger (Plant Based Burger)$8.19
A plant based patty on a toasted bun topped with B2 sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles.
- Beyond Bacon Cheese Burger (Plant Based Burger)$9.89
A plant-based patty on a toasted bun topped with a slice of American cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and pickles.
- Wisconsin Cheddar - Single$4.39
one all beef patty on a toasted bun topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, mayo, ketchup, sautéed onions and pickles.
- Wisconsin Cheddar - Double$6.49
2 all beef patties on a toasted bun topped with 2 slices of cheddar cheese, mayo, ketchup, sautéed onions and pickles.
- Crunchy BBQ with Bacon Burger$5.49
An all-beef patty on a toasted bun topped with an American cheese slice, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce and French's fried onions.
- Crunchy BBQ with Bacon Double$7.49
2 all beef patties on a toasted bun topped with 2 American cheese slices, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce and French's fried onions.
- Spicy B2 Burger - Single$4.39
1 all beef patty on a toasted bun topped with 1 slice of American cheese, spicy B2 sauce, lettuce, sliced jalapenos, tomato, and onion.
- Spicy B2 Burger - Double$6.49
2 all beef patties on a toasted bun topped with 2 slices of American cheese, spicy B2 sauce, lettuce, sliced jalapenos, tomato, and onions.
- Deluxe Double Cheeseburger$6.49
- Deluxe Double Hamburger$5.29
CHICKEN
- Chicken Tender - 1 PC.$2.49
A single chicken tender either grilled or Hand breaded and deep fried
- Chicken Tender - 2 PC.$6.75
2 chicken tenders either grilled or Hand breaded and deep fried. Served with your choice of small fries or applesauce and your choicce of small beverage, white milk, choclate milk or aplle juice
- Chicken Tender - 3 PC.$7.49
3 chicken tender either grilled or Hand breaded and deep fried
- Chicken Tender - 5 PC.$12.49
5 chicken tender either grilled or Hand breaded and deep fried
- Chicken Tender - 6 PC$14.99
6 chicken tender either grilled or Hand breaded and deep fried
- Chicken Sandwich (2 PC.)$7.50
2 chicken tenders on a single toasted bun topped with mayo, lettuce and tomatoe. Avaialble either grilled or hand breaded and deepfried
- Club Chicken Sandwich (2 PC.)$9.19
2 chicken tenders on a single toasted bun topped with mayo, lettuce, tomatoe, american cheese and bacon. Avaialble either grilled or hand breaded and deepfried
- 1 Chicken Slider$3.75
A single chicken tender on a toasted slider bun topped with mayo and pickle. Available either grilled or hand breaded and deep fried.
- 2 Chicken Sliders$7.50
2 single chicken tenders each on a toasted slider bun topped with mayo and pickle. Available either grilled or hand breaded and deep fried.
HOT DOGS/BRATS
- Hot Dog$3.49
An all-beef 6-inch hot dog on a bun with your choice of toppings.
- Chili Dog$4.09
An all-beef 6-inch hot dog on a bun topped with chili sauce and diced onions.
- Cheese Dog$4.09
An all-beef 6-inch hot dog on a bun topped with sharp cheddar cheese sauce.
- Chili Cheese Dog$4.69
An all-beef 6-inch hot dog on a bun topped with chili sauce, sharp cheddar cheese sauce and diced onions.
- Johnsonville Brat$4.29
A classic Johnsonville brat with your choice of toppings.
SEAFOOD
- Fish Sandwich (Square Fish)$5.49
Breaded and deep-fried fish patty on a toasted bun topped with tartar sauce, lettuce and a slice of American cheese.
- Shrimp - 16 ct$6.49
16 pieces of tail on breaded shrimp
- 2 pc. Pub Cod$4.39
2 pieces of pub battered and deep-fried cod fillets.
- 3 pc. Pub Cod$6.49
3 pieces of pub battered and deep-fried cod fillets.
- 1/4# Pub Cod Sandwich$7.49
A quarter pound pub battered cod fillet on a toasted bun topped with tarter and pickle.
- 1 Pub Cod Slider$3.25
1 single pub battered cod fillet on a slider bun topped with tarter and pickle.
- 2 Pub Cod Sliders$6.49
2 single pub battered cod fillets on slider buns topped with tarter and pickle.
PORK
COMBO MEALS
SIDES
- Corn Dog Bites - 5 PC.$3.49
Bite sized corn dog nugguts
- Corn Dog Bites - 10 PC.$6.98
Bite sized corn dog
- French Fries - Medium$2.69
- French Fries - Small$2.49
- French Fries - Large$3.29
- Chili Cheese Fries -Regular$3.89
Crispy French fries topped with chili sauce and sharp cheddar cheese sauce
- Chili Cheese Fries - Large$4.39
Crispy French fries topped with chili sauce and sharp cheddar cheese sauce
- Cheese Fries - Medium$3.29
Crispy French fries topped with sharp cheddar cheese sauce
- Cheese Fries - Large$3.99
crispy french fries topped with sharp cheddar cheese sauce
- Chili Fries - Medium$3.29
Crispy French fries topped with chili sauce and sharp cheddar cheese sauce
- Chili Fries - Large$3.99
Crispy French fries topped with chili sauce and sharp cheddar cheese sauce
- Onion Rings - Regular$3.69
Crispy breaded whole onion rings deep fried
- Onion Rings - Large$5.99
crispy breaded whole onion rings deep fried
- Cheese Curds - Regular$4.69
Breaded and deep fried white cheddar cheese curd
- Cheese Curds - Large$8.99
Breaded and deep fried white cheddar cheese curd
- Sriracha Curds - Regular$4.69
Breaded and deep fried white cheddar cheese curds with a slight sriracha kick
- Sriracha Cheese Curds - Large$8.99
Breaded and deep fried white cheddar cheese curd with a slight sriracha kick
- Apple Sauce$2.49
- Poutine$7.39
Our crispy french fries along with our gooey white cheddar cheese curds topped with a savory brown gravy
SOUP/CHILI
DRINKS
KIDS MEALS
- Hamburger$6.75
Classic American Hamburger topped with Ketchup, Mustard and Pickels. Served with your choice of small fries or applesauce and your choicce of small beverage, white milk, choclate milk or aplle juice
- Cheese Burger$6.75
Classic American Cheese Bureger topped with american cheese, ketchup, mustard and pickles Served with your choice of small fries or applesauce and your choicce of small beverage, white milk, choclate milk or aplle juice
- Hot Dog$6.75
An all beef 6inch hot dog on a bun you select your toppings Served with your choice of small fries or applesauce and your choicce of small beverage, white milk, choclate milk or aplle juice
- Chicken Tender - 2 PC.$6.75
2 chicken tenders either grilled or Hand breaded and deep fried. Served with your choice of small fries or applesauce and your choicce of small beverage, white milk, choclate milk or aplle juice
- Corn Dog Bites- 5 PC.$6.75
Bite sized corn dog nugguts. Served with your choice of small fries or applesauce and your choicce of small beverage, white milk, choclate milk or aplle juice
SWEET TREATS
- Float Small$2.99
Pick any soda and top it with our creamy vanilla soft serve
- Float Regular$3.59
Pick any soda and top it with our creamy vanilla soft serve
- Float Large$4.59
Pick any soda and top it with our creamy vanilla soft serve
- Shake Small$3.69
topped with cherry and whipped cream
- Shake Medium$4.39
topped with cherry and whipped cream
- Shake Large$4.89
topped with cherry and whipped cream
- Blender Small$3.19
Our creamy vanilla soft serve blended together with any soda you like
- Blender Medium$3.89
Our creamy vanilla soft serve blended together with any soda you like
- Blender Large$4.89
Our creamy vanilla soft serve blended together with any soda you like
- Sweet Swirl Mini$3.29
Your choice a sweet treat and our vanilla soft serve mixed together
- Sweet Swirl Regular -12 oz$4.99
Your choice a sweet treat and our vanilla soft serve mixed together
- Sundae$2.99
Our vanilla soft served with your choice of topping and whipped cream and cherry
- Turtle Sundae$3.49
Our vanilla soft served with caramel,hot fudge, pecans, whipped cream and cherry
- Ice Cream Cone$1.69
Our cream vanilla soft serve swirled on a crunchy cake cone.
FAMILY BOX'S
- Chicken Tenders -12 PC$24.99
12 hand breaded and deep fried chicken tenders
- Sampler Box$15.29
A mix of our crispy french fries, gooey white cheddar cheese curds, onion rings and 5 corndog nuggets
- Box of Burgers$19.99
5 classic hamburgers and 2 regular orders of French fries
- 6 pc Tenders Box$19.99
6 Chicken tenders served with 2 large orders of french fries
- Box of Curds$17.89
A box of our white cheddar cheese curds
SAUCES ON SIDE
- Ranch Cup$0.25
- BBQ Cup$0.25
- Sweet and Sour Cup$0.25
- Honey Mustard Cup$0.25
- Spicy B2 sauce Cup$0.25
- B2 Sauce Cup$0.25
- Franks Hot Sauce$0.25
- 3 Pepper Fire Sauce$0.25
- Tarter Sauce Cup$0.25
- Cocktail Sauce Cup$0.25
- Sour Cream$0.60
- Brown Gravy$0.60
- Cheese Sauce Cup$0.60
- Chili Sauce Cup$0.60
- Marinara Cup$0.75
- Ketchup Packet
- Mustard Packets
- Sweet Tai Chili$0.25