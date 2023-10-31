The Brass Rail 4601 Hwy K
Food
Starters
Marinated and slow smoked for incredible flavor, then grilled and served with ranch or bleu cheese and your choice of any of our wing sauces:
Marinated and slow smoked for incredible flavor, then grilled and served with ranch or bleu cheese and your choice of any of our wing sauces:
Marinated and slow smoked for incredible flavor, then grilled and served with ranch or bleu cheese and your choice of any of our wing sauces:
Marinated and slow smoked for incredible flavor, then grilled and served with ranch or bleu cheese and your choice of any of our wing sauces:
Marinated and slow smoked for incredible flavor, then grilled and served with ranch or bleu cheese and your choice of any of our wing sauces:
Marinated and slow smoked for incredible flavor, then grilled and served with ranch or bleu cheese and your choice of any of our wing sauces:
Tasty bits of goodness. Pepper jack cheese, battered and fried. Served with marinara
Served warm with our spicy honey mustard and queso dip
Served with Mozzarella and a Balsamic glaze
Six shrimp rolled in coconut and fried golden brown. Served with a spicy orange marmalade
Six beer-battered shrimp fried to perfection and tossed in spices. Served with cajun remoulade
Voted “Best in Missouri” traditional Maryland style crab cake, served with homemade Cajun remoulade
House made patties (not processed sticks!) of mozzarella, served over marinara
super creamy, slightly smoky and full of flavor. Topped with Feta, paired with pita bread, carrots and celery
Tortilla chips with our homemade black bean puree, cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo and sour cream
A creamy, delicious East Coast staple, served with a fresh baked baguette and crackers, perfect for sharing
If you have to ask, then you clearly didn’t go to school in St. Louis
Seared rare, served with wontons, Asian slaw and a trio of sauces
Six beer-battered shrimp fried to perfection and tossed in spices. Served with cajun remoulade
Salads
Fresh cut salad mix with tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing
Fresh cut salad mix, Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
10 grilled Gulf shrimp served over our classic Caesar salad
Our classic Caesar salad topped with grilled Cajun dusted chicken
Grilled chicken served over fresh cut salad mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheese and croutons
Our Monterey chicken tenders served over fresh cut salad mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, red onion and dried cranberries
Fresh cut salad mix, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes and croutons topped with grilled salmon
USDA Prime Sirloin, seasoned and grilled, served over fresh cut salad mix, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion and cucumbers
Grilled chicken served over fresh cut salad mix, dried cranberries, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumble and chopped red apples. Served with Maple Dijon Vinaigrette
Grilled BBQ chicken, lettuce, dried cranberries, feta cheese, red onion, candied pecans and bacon, served with Cajun Ranch
Steak
Aged & hand cut in house. This 8 oz. steak is incredible! Served with two sides
12 oz. served with two sides
Aged Prime Sirloin sprinkled with Cajun and grilled to order. Served over garlic mashed potatoes, drizzled with bleu cheese sauce, topped with Tabasco® onion straws and garnished with wilted spinach
7 oz. served with two sides
Our 8 oz. aged USDA Prime Sirloin paired with a grilled shrimp skewer. Served with two sides
12 oz. served with two sides
8 oz. aged USDA Prime Sirloin, served over a bed of wilted spinach, with two sides and a side of guacamole
Our 8 oz USDA Prime Sirloin pairded with one of our amazing Maryland style crab cakes
Our 8 oz. aged USDA Prime Sirloin paired with a grilled shrimp skewer. Served with two sides
12 oz. served with two sides
12 oz. served with two sides
Entrees
We slow cook our ribs for hours until the meat practically falls off the bone, then we grill them until we get the perfect “crust.” Served with two sides
We slow cook our ribs for hours until the meat practically falls off the bone, then we grill them until we get the perfect “crust.” Served with two sides
Half rack of our signature baby back ribs and four smoked wings. Served with two sides
Our traditional Buffalo Chicken on a bed of rigatoni tossed in our house-made bleu cheese and drizzled in our Buffalo sauce
Rigatoni in our homemade Cajun alfredo with grilled chicken, shrimp, green onion, spinach, tomato and red peppers
Rigatoni in our homemade Cajun alfredo with grilled chicken, shrimp, green onion, spinach, tomato and red peppers
Grilled chicken tossed with rigatoni pasta and our house-made alfredo sauce
Voted “Best in Missouri” traditional Maryland style crab cakes, served with homemade Cajun remoulade and two sides
Housemade Cajun Remoulade, sauteed white fish, lettuce, cheese and Pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips
Served over seasoned rice with two sides
Served over seasoned rice with two sides
Two shrimp skewers over seasoned rice with two sides
Shrimp, chicken, Andouille sausage, tomato, asparagus and rice tossed with our creamy Jambo Sauce
Grilled chicken over rice with bruschetta, feta cheese and balsamic glaze. Served with two sides
Made to order chicken tenders, breaded in our signature Monterey batter, served over fries with your choice of any of our wing sauces
Center-cut pork with a rich, bourbon glaze. Served with two sides
We mix a little bit of everything into this house made specialty. Served over mashed potatoes and topped with house-made mushroom gravy and crispy Tabasco® onion straws
Served over a bed of rice with cusabi sauce and two sides
Sides
Sandwiches
8 oz. burger grilled to perfection with your choice of cheese
8 oz. burger grilled to perfection with Applewood smoked bacon and your choice of cheese
Rotating 8 oz. burger to inlude chef favorites and relevant culinary trends (TBR Hawaiian Burger shown)
Hand-tossed and fried to crispy perfection, drenched in any of our sauces, then topped with provolone cheese and lettuce
Served with your choice of sauce on a fresh brioche bun
Thinly cut aged USDA Prime Sirloin, piled high on a fresh baked baguette with cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions. Served with a side of au jus and horsey cream sauce
Red and green peppers, onions and cheese. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo and tortilla chips
Our take on the traditional Reuben! Thinly sliced corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing on toasted rye bread
Slow cooked aged Prime Sirloin, sliced thin, topped with provolone cheese and served on a fresh baked baguette
Three grains with beans and roasted peppers
USDA Prime Sirloin, lettuce, tomato, red onion, shredded cheese and house-made horsey cream sauce
Stuffed with grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, cucumbers and ranch dressing
Grilled chicken dusted in Cajun, with pepperjack cheese, sautéed mushrooms and green peppers, served on a fresh baked baguette
Hand-tossed and fried to crispy perfection, drenched in any of our sauces, then topped with provolone cheese and lettuce