The Breakfast Company University Park
Breakfast
Egg Originals
two farm-fresh eggs, choice of signature side & toast/bakery selection
two farm-fresh eggs, applewood smoked bacon or country sausage links, classic buttermilk pancakes or brioche french toast
two farm-fresh eggs, choice of signature side, applewood smoked bacon, country sausage links & carved ham, classic buttermilk pancakes or brioche french toast
Handhelds
two scrambled eggs, american cheese & applewood smoked bacon
chopped sausage, shredded cheddar cheese & scrambled eggs rolled in a flour tortilla; served with salsa, sour cream |
spiral ham, sliced cheddar cheese & an over-hard egg on grilled ciabatta
Skillet Bowls
braised short rib, fontina cheese, baby spinach, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, diced chive
applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, diced chive, sour cream drizzle
shredded ranchero chicken, cheddar cheese, grilled onion, diced tomato, pickled jalapeño, homemade salsa, sour cream drizzle
chopped gyro meat, baby spinach, diced tomato, grilled onion, feta cheese, el greco® tzatziki sauce
tri-colored bell pepper, baby spinach, diced tomato, grilled onion, wild mushroom, cheddar cheese
Cast-Iron Griddle
creamy vanilla custard, chocolate ganache drizzle, maraschino cherry
fresh mango, ripe pineapple, seasonal berries, toasted coconut, cereal crunch, citrus glaze, homemade whipped cream
crispy tenders, sriracha-honey glaze
candied bacon, maple cream cheese glaze
Omelettes & Scrambles
gyro meat, grilled onion, diced tomato, baby spinach, feta cheese
grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, baby spinach, diced tomato, sliced avocado, swiss cheese
applewood smoked bacon, country sausage, diced ham, tri-colored bell pepper, grilled onion, wild mushroom, cheddar cheese
tri-colored bell pepper, baby spinach, diced tomato, grilled onion, wild mushroom, fontina cheese
diced tomato, grilled onion, pickled jalapeno, shredded cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, homemade salsa
diced ham, tri-colored bell pepper, grilled onion, swiss cheese
choose your ingredients: +1 each
Eggs Benedict
Chef's Selections
southern-style jumbo biscuit topped with signature gravy. make it Supreme Style: with two farm-fresh eggs, diced bacon & shredded cheddar cheese
charred sweet potato, grilled onion, applewood smoked bacon, & coarse spices; served with two farm-fresh eggs, choice of signature side & toast/ bakery selection
fresh hass avocado, thick-cut grilled sourdough, two farm-fresh eggs & signature side
vanilla greek yogurt, granola & fresh fruit; served with toast/bakery selection |
Ala Carte Sides
Lunch
Sandwiches, Wraps, & More
carved turkey, applewood smoked bacon, american & swiss cheeses, sliced avocado, butter lettuce, sliced tomato, mayo, nine-grain wheat toast
soft flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, diced tomato, homemade salsa, sour cream drizzle; served with choice of lunchtime side
shredded mojo pork, spiral ham, swiss cheese, dill pickle, yellow mustard
marinated grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, pesto mayo, sliced tomato, balsamic drizzle
braised short rib, fontina, cheddar & swiss cheeses, applewood smoked bacon
homemade chicken salad, butter lettuce, tomato
applewood smoked bacon, sliced tomato, butter lettuce, fried egg, mayo, artisan white toast
Homemade Pitas
red onion, tomato, El Greco® tzatziki sauce
tomato, cucumber, red onion, tri-colored bell pepper, butter lettuce, sliced beet, feta cheese, El Greco® greek dressing
marinated grilled or crispy chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, homemade ranch
Farm to Table Salads
seasonal greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, tri-colored bell pepper, pepperoncini, kalamata olive, sliced beet, feta cheese, El Greco® greek dressing
seasonal greens, grilled or crispy chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sliced avocado, homemade ranch dressing
baby spinach, homemade chicken salad, roasted pecan, fresh berries, feta cheese, blueberry-pomegranate vinaigrette|
golden-brown spinach pie, small famous greek salad, stuffed grape leaves, homemade pita bread & El Greco® tzatziki sauce