Breakfast

Egg Originals

Original
$10.00

two farm-fresh eggs, choice of signature side & toast/bakery selection

Times Two
$12.00

two farm-fresh eggs, applewood smoked bacon or country sausage links, classic buttermilk pancakes or brioche french toast

Ultimate
$16.00

two farm-fresh eggs, choice of signature side, applewood smoked bacon, country sausage links & carved ham, classic buttermilk pancakes or brioche french toast

Handhelds

Breakwich
$13.00

two scrambled eggs, american cheese & applewood smoked bacon

Texas Burrito
$14.00

chopped sausage, shredded cheddar cheese & scrambled eggs rolled in a flour tortilla; served with salsa, sour cream |

Good Morning Melt
$14.00

spiral ham, sliced cheddar cheese & an over-hard egg on grilled ciabatta

Skillet Bowls

Parisian
$17.00

braised short rib, fontina cheese, baby spinach, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, diced chive

Cubano
$16.00
Loaded
$14.00

applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, diced chive, sour cream drizzle

Santa Fe
$16.00

shredded ranchero chicken, cheddar cheese, grilled onion, diced tomato, pickled jalapeño, homemade salsa, sour cream drizzle

Mediterranean
$16.00

chopped gyro meat, baby spinach, diced tomato, grilled onion, feta cheese, el greco® tzatziki sauce

Philly
$16.00
Veggie
$14.00

tri-colored bell pepper, baby spinach, diced tomato, grilled onion, wild mushroom, cheddar cheese

Cast-Iron Griddle

Buttermilk Pancakes
$10.00
Blueberry Pancakes
$12.00
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
$11.00
Boston Cream Pancakes
$13.00

creamy vanilla custard, chocolate ganache drizzle, maraschino cherry

Gluten Free Pancakes
$11.00
Brioche French Toast
$11.00
Florida French Toast
$15.00

fresh mango, ripe pineapple, seasonal berries, toasted coconut, cereal crunch, citrus glaze, homemade whipped cream

Strawberry Nutella French Toast
$13.00
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
$13.00
Belgian Waffle
$10.00
Berries & Cream Waffle
$13.00
Chicken & Waffles
$16.00

crispy tenders, sriracha-honey glaze

Maple Bacon Waffle
$14.00

candied bacon, maple cream cheese glaze

Short Stack French Toast
$8.50
Short Stack Pancakes
$8.00
Short Stack Blueberry Pancakes
$9.00
Short Stack Chocolate Chip Pancakes
$9.00
Single Plain Pancake
$4.00
Single Blueberry Pancake
$4.50
Single Chocolate Chip Pancake
$4.50
Single French Toast
$4.00

Omelettes & Scrambles

Greek
$15.00

gyro meat, grilled onion, diced tomato, baby spinach, feta cheese

Cali
$15.00

grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, baby spinach, diced tomato, sliced avocado, swiss cheese

Farmer
$16.00

applewood smoked bacon, country sausage, diced ham, tri-colored bell pepper, grilled onion, wild mushroom, cheddar cheese

Garden
$14.00

tri-colored bell pepper, baby spinach, diced tomato, grilled onion, wild mushroom, fontina cheese

Mexican
$14.00

diced tomato, grilled onion, pickled jalapeno, shredded cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, homemade salsa

Denver
$14.00

diced ham, tri-colored bell pepper, grilled onion, swiss cheese

Healthy
$14.00
BYO
$10.00

choose your ingredients: +1 each

Eggs Benedict

Traditional Benedict
$14.00

carved spiral ham

El Greco Benedict
$16.00
Savannah Benedict
$16.00
Florentine Benedict
$15.00

applewood smoked bacon & baby spinach

Short Rib Benedict
$16.00

four-hour braised short rib

Southern Benedict
$16.00

crispy chicken, cracked-pepper gravy, scrambled eggs, grilled biscuit

Chef's Selections

Supreme Biscuits and Gravy
$14.00
Plain Biscuit & Gravy
$10.00

southern-style jumbo biscuit topped with signature gravy. make it Supreme Style: with two farm-fresh eggs, diced bacon & shredded cheddar cheese

Sweet Potato & Bacon Hash
$16.00

charred sweet potato, grilled onion, applewood smoked bacon, & coarse spices; served with two farm-fresh eggs, choice of signature side & toast/ bakery selection

Loaded Avocado Toast
$16.00
Plain Avocado Toast
$14.00

fresh hass avocado, thick-cut grilled sourdough, two farm-fresh eggs & signature side

Greek Yogurt Parfait
$11.00

vanilla greek yogurt, granola & fresh fruit; served with toast/bakery selection |

Ala Carte Sides

Arugula (Small)
$4.00
Arugula (Large)
$5.00
Avocado
$4.00
Bacon
$4.50
Biscuit
$3.50
Breakfast Potatoes
$4.50
Chicken-Apple Sausage
$5.50
Cinnamon Raisin Toast
$3.50
Coleslaw
$4.00
Egg (One)
$2.25
Egg (Two)
$3.25
English Muffin
$3.50
French Fries
$4.00
Fruit (Small)
$4.00
Fruit (Large)
$6.00
Gluten Free Toast
$4.00
Grits (Small)
$4.00
Grits (Large)
$5.00
Gravy
$3.75
Loaded Breakfast Potatoes
$6.00
Ham
$5.50
Hollandaise
$2.50
Pita
$4.25
Pita and Tzatziki
$6.25
Rye Toast
$3.50
Sausage Links
$4.50
Sliced Tomato
$4.00
Sourdough Toast
$4.50
Sweet Potato & Bacon Hash
$7.50

charred sweet potato, grilled onion, applewood smoked bacon, & coarse spices; served with two farm-fresh eggs, choice of signature side & toast/ bakery selection

Vegan Sausage
$5.50
Wheat Toast
$3.50
White Toast
$3.50

Lunch

Sandwiches, Wraps, & More

Cali Club
$15.00

carved turkey, applewood smoked bacon, american & swiss cheeses, sliced avocado, butter lettuce, sliced tomato, mayo, nine-grain wheat toast

Street Tacos
$15.00

soft flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, diced tomato, homemade salsa, sour cream drizzle; served with choice of lunchtime side

Cuban
$15.00

shredded mojo pork, spiral ham, swiss cheese, dill pickle, yellow mustard

Chicken Caprese
$15.00

marinated grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, pesto mayo, sliced tomato, balsamic drizzle

Short Rib Grilled Cheese
$15.00

braised short rib, fontina, cheddar & swiss cheeses, applewood smoked bacon

Chicken Salad Croissant
$13.00

homemade chicken salad, butter lettuce, tomato

Gourmet BLT
$14.00

applewood smoked bacon, sliced tomato, butter lettuce, fried egg, mayo, artisan white toast

Homemade Pitas

El Greco Gyro
$14.00

red onion, tomato, El Greco® tzatziki sauce

Crazy Greek Pita
$17.00
Mediterranean Veggie Pita
$14.00

tomato, cucumber, red onion, tri-colored bell pepper, butter lettuce, sliced beet, feta cheese, El Greco® greek dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pita
$15.00

marinated grilled or crispy chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, homemade ranch

Farm to Table Salads

Famous Greek Salad
$14.00

seasonal greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, tri-colored bell pepper, pepperoncini, kalamata olive, sliced beet, feta cheese, El Greco® greek dressing

California Cobb Salad
$15.00

seasonal greens, grilled or crispy chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sliced avocado, homemade ranch dressing

Spring Chicken Pecan
$15.00

baby spinach, homemade chicken salad, roasted pecan, fresh berries, feta cheese, blueberry-pomegranate vinaigrette|

Greek Goddess
$17.00

golden-brown spinach pie, small famous greek salad, stuffed grape leaves, homemade pita bread & El Greco® tzatziki sauce

Scratch-Made Soups

Avgolemono
$6.00Out of stock

classic greek chicken lemon rice

Soup of the Day
$6.00
Bowl of Soup & 1/2 Greek Salad
$13.00
Quart Soup (Togo Only)
$11.00

Bakery

Cinnamon Rolls

Mini Cinnamon Roll
$3.50
Large Cinnamon Roll
$7.00

Muffins & Stuffins

Muffin
$4.50
Stuffin
$6.50

Pastries

Donut
$4.50Out of stock
Scone
$4.50
Croissant
$4.50
Baklava
$7.00
Spinach Pie
$8.00

Cookies

Cookie
$4.00

Beverages

Coffeehouse

Hot Coffee
$3.75
Iced Coffee
$3.75
Hot Chocolate
$5.00
Latte
$5.00
Cappuccino
$6.00
Caramel Crunch Macchiato
$7.50
Sweet Cream Chai Latte
$7.50
Oreo Latte
$7.50
Cinnamon Roll Cappuccino
$7.50
S'mores Cappuccino
$7.50
Cannoli Latte
$7.50
Greek Frappe
$7.50

Tea & Milk

Hot Black Tea
$4.00
Herbal Hot Tea
$4.00
Iced Tea
$3.75
Whole Milk
$4.00
Chocolate Milk
$4.00
Arnold Palmer
$4.50

Soda

Coke
$3.75
Diet Coke
$3.75
Sprite
$3.75
Root Beer
$3.75
Hi-C Fruit Punch
$3.75

Juices

Orange Juice
$5.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Apple Juice
$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids

Kids French Toast Sticks
$6.00
Kids Mickey Mouse Pancake
$6.00
Kids One Egg, Toast, Potatoes
$6.50
Kids Chicken Tenders
$7.00
Kids Chicken Taco
$7.50
Kids Grilled Cheese
$6.50

Specials

Food Specials

Harvest Hash
$16.00
Pumpkin Pancakes
$12.00
Kitchen Tip
$5.00

Drink Specials

Apple Cider Mimosa
$9.00
Pumpkin Spice Latte
$7.50
BOGO Mimosa Refill

Grocery

Food

El Greco Dressing
$8.50+
El Greco Tzatziki
$7.50+
Twinnies Granola
$8.50+
Cocoa Bomb
$5.00
Muffins Dozen
$45.00
Cookies Dozen
$35.00
Sourdough Loaf
$12.00
Holiday Cookie Box
$12.00
Greek Box
$20.00
Dozen Mini Cinnamon Rolls
$30.00
Dozen Large Cinnamon
$70.00
Bag of Coffee Beans
$48.00
Small Cookie Box
$6.00
Greek Coffee
$20.00

Retail Items

Mugs
$10.00
Shirts
$20.00
Candles
$25.00
Small Candle
$20.00