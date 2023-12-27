PIZZA & CALZONE - Pick Up & Delivery

Calzone

Large Pizza 16"

Pizza Slice (Copy)

DINING - Pick Up & Delivery

Starters

Stuffed Sticks

Our fresh pizza dough, stuffed with mozzarella and toppings, then twisted and baked. Served with side of house marinara

Salad & Soup

Wings & Things

Sandwiches

Pastas

Kids Meals

Extras & Add-Ons