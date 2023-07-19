Popular Items

Traditional Wings - 12

$13.75

Pepperoni Stuffed Sticks - 6

$14.75

Full order of six with Diced Pepperoni

Traditional Wings - 6

$8.75

Classic bone-in chicken wings

PIZZA & CALZONE - Pick Up & Delivery

Pizza Slice

Create Your Own Slice

$2.95

Thin crust slice w/ tomato sauce & mozzarella. Upgrade w/ veggies, cheeses, & extras

Pepperoni Slice

$3.95

Just a good ol' slice with tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Slice

$5.95

BBQ sauce, baked chicken, red onion, and cheddar cheese

Brick House Slice

$5.95

Beef, pepperoni, sausage, ham, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, green olive, tomato, and mozzarella

Buffalo Slice

$5.95

Crispy chicken, mild wing sauce, blue cheese dressing, and mozzarella

Cali BLT Slice

$5.95

Cannibal Slice

$5.95

Baked chicken, beef, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and mozzarella

Environmentally Correct Veggie Slice

$5.95

Spinach, mushroom, tomato, red onion, feta, and provolone

Gourmet White Slice

$5.95

Olive oil, garlic, spinach, sun dried tomato, ricotta, and mozzarella

Great Steak Slice

$5.95

Alfredo sauce, white onion, pepper, ribeye, bacon, American cheese, and mozzarella

Hawaii 5-Oh Slice

$5.95

Ham, pineapple, bacon, jalapeno, and mozzarella

Hogzilla Slice

$5.95

Double pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella

Pizza of the South Slice

$5.95

Honey mustard, crispy chicken, ham, and mozzarella

The Roman Slice

$5.95

Pesto, baked chicken, tomato, artichoke, and mozzarella

Traditional Slice

$5.95

Pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, black olive, and mozzarella

Cauliflower Crust 10"

CYO Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$11.25

10" gluten-friendly crust w/ tomato sauce & mozz. Upgrade w/ veggies, cheeses, & extras

Pepperoni Cauliflower Crust

$13.75

10" gluten-friendly crust w/ tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella

Cauliflower Crust BBQ Chicken

$18.75

BBQ sauce, baked chicken, red onion, and cheddar cheese

Cauliflower Crust Brick House

$18.75

Beef, pepperoni, sausage, ham, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, green olive, tomato, and mozzarella

Cauliflower Crust Buffalo

$18.75

Crispy chicken, mild wing sauce, blue cheese dressing, and mozzarella

Cauliflower Crust Cali BLT

$18.75

Cauliflower Crust Cannibal

$18.75

Baked chicken, beef, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and mozzarella

Cauliflower Crust EC Veggie

$18.75

Spinach, mushroom, tomato, red onion, feta, and provolone

Cauliflower Crust Gourmet White

$18.75

Olive oil, garlic, spinach, sun dried tomato, ricotta, and mozzarella

Cauliflower Crust Great Steak

$18.75

Alfredo sauce, white onion, pepper, ribeye, bacon, American cheese, and mozzarella

Cauliflower Crust Hawaii 5-Oh

$18.75

Ham, pineapple, bacon, jalapeno, and mozzarella

Cauliflower Crust Hogzilla

$18.75

Double pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella

Cauliflower Crust Pizza of the South

$18.75

Honey mustard, crispy chicken, ham, and mozzarella

Cauliflower Crust The Roman

$18.75

Pesto, baked chicken, tomato, artichoke, and mozzarella

Cauliflower Crust Traditional

$18.75

Pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, black olive, and mozzarella

Medium Pizza 12"

Create Your Own Medium

$11.25

12" classic crust w/ tomato sauce & mozzarella. Upgrade w/ veggies, cheeses, & extras

Pepperoni 12"

$13.75

12" classic crust w/ tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella

12" BBQ Chicken

$18.75

BBQ sauce, baked chicken, red onion, and cheddar cheese

12" Brick House

$18.75

Beef, pepperoni, sausage, ham, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, green olive, tomato, and mozzarella

12" Buffalo

$18.75

Crispy chicken, mild wing sauce, blue cheese dressing, and mozzarella

12" Cali BLT

$18.75

12" Cannibal

$18.75

Baked chicken, beef, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and mozzarella

12" Environmentally Correct Veggie

$18.75

Spinach, mushroom, tomato, red onion, feta, and provolone

12" Gourmet White

$18.75

Olive oil, garlic, spinach, sun dried tomato, ricotta, and mozzarella

12" Great Steak

$18.75

Alfredo sauce, white onion, pepper, ribeye, bacon, American cheese, and mozzarella

12" Hawaii 5-Oh

$18.75

Ham, pineapple, bacon, jalapeno, and mozzarella

12" Hogzilla

$18.75

Double pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella

12" Pizza of the South

$18.75

Honey mustard, crispy chicken, ham, and mozzarella

12" The Roman

$18.75

Pesto, baked chicken, tomato, artichoke, and mozzarella

12" Traditional

$18.75

Pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, black olive, and mozzarella

1/2 & 1/2 12" House Classic

$18.75

Can't decide? Get half of one, half of another

Large Pizza 16"

Create Your Own Large

$13.75

16" classic crust w/ tomato sauce & mozzarella. Upgrade w/ veggies, cheeses, & extras

Pepperoni 16"

$16.70

16" classic crust w/ tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella

16" BBQ Chicken

$22.75

BBQ sauce, baked chicken, red onion, and cheddar cheese

16" Brick House

$22.75

Beef, pepperoni, sausage, ham, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, green olive, tomato, and mozzarella

16" Buffalo

$22.75

Crispy chicken, mild wing sauce, blue cheese dressing, and mozzarella

16" Cannibal

$22.75

Baked chicken, beef, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and mozzarella

16" Environmentally Correct Veggie

$22.75

Spinach, mushroom, tomato, red onion, feta, and provolone

16" Gourmet White

$22.75

Olive oil, garlic, spinach, sun dried tomato, ricotta, and mozzarella

16" Great Steak

$22.75

Alfredo sauce, white onion, pepper, ribeye, bacon, American cheese, and mozzarella

16" Hawaii 5-Oh

$22.75

Ham, pineapple, bacon, jalapeno, and mozzarella

16" Hogzilla

$22.75

Double pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella

16" Pizza of the South

$22.75

Honey mustard, crispy chicken, ham, and mozzarella

16" The Roman

$22.75

Pesto, baked chicken, tomato, artichoke, and mozzarella

16" Traditional

$22.75

Pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, black olive, and mozzarella

1/2 & 1/2 16" House Classic

$22.75

Can't decide? Get half of one, half of another

Calzone

Create Your Own Calzone

$8.50

Fresh baked cheese calzone. Upgrade w/ veggies, cheeses, & extras

Pepperoni Calzone

$10.75

Fresh baked dough with pepperoni and mozzarella. Marinara on the side

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$12.25

BBQ sauce, baked chicken, red onion, and cheddar cheese

Brick House Calzone

$12.25

Beef, pepperoni, sausage, ham, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, green olive, tomato, and mozzarella

Buffalo Calzone

$12.25

Crispy chicken, mild wing sauce, blue cheese dressing, and mozzarella

Cali BLT Calzone

$12.25

Cannibal Calzone

$12.25

Baked chicken, beef, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and mozzarella

Environmentally Correct Calzone

$12.25

Spinach, mushroom, tomato, red onion, feta, and provolone

Gourmet White Calzone

$12.25

Olive oil, garlic, spinach, sun dried tomato, ricotta, and mozzarella

Great Steak Calzone

$12.25

Alfredo sauce, white onion, pepper, ribeye, bacon, American cheese, and mozzarella

Hawaii 5-Oh Calzone

$12.25

Ham, pineapple, bacon, jalapeno, and mozzarella

Hogzilla Calzone

$12.25

Double pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella

Pizza of the South Calzone

$12.25

Honey mustard, crispy chicken, ham, and mozzarella

The Roman Calzone

$12.25

Pesto, baked chicken, tomato, artichoke, and mozzarella

Traditional Calzone

$12.25

Pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, black olive, and mozzarella

DINING - Pick Up & Delivery

Starters

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.95

With house-made tortilla chips

Warm Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.95

With house-made tortilla chips

Crispy Cauliflower Bites

$8.50

Breaded, golden fried cauliflower with choice of dipping sauce

Fried Pickle Basket

$8.50

With ranch dipping sauce

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Topped with garlic butter, baked golden, served with marinara. Upgrade with mozzarella

Hefty Nachos

$11.95

Tortilla chips w/ queso, pepperoni, sausage, onion, black olive, jalapeno, lettuce, and tomato

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

With side of marinara

Seasoned Fry Basket

$4.95

With choice of dipping sauce

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.95

Chicken, cheese, black beans, and corn wrapped and golden fried

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.50

Fresh mushroom caps stuffed with toppings, then oven baked

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$5.95

With caramel dipping sauce

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$6.25

House-made tortilla chips with medium salsa. Upgrade with warm queso

Stuffed Sticks

Our fresh pizza dough, stuffed with mozzarella and toppings, then twisted and baked. Served with side of house marinara

Pepperoni Stuffed Sticks - 6

$14.75

Full order of six with Diced Pepperoni

Sausage Stuffed Sticks - 6

$14.75

Full order of six with Italian Sausage

Spinach Stuffed Sticks - 6

$14.75

Full order of six with Baby Spinach

Extra Cheese Stuffed Sticks - 6

$14.75

Full order of six with Extra Mozzarella

Pepperoni Stuffed Sticks - 3

$8.75

Half order of three with Diced Pepperoni

Sausage Stuffed Sticks - 3

$8.75

Half order of three with Italian Sausage

Spinach Stuffed Sticks - 3

$8.75

Half order of three with Baby Spinach

Extra Cheese Stuffed Sticks - 3

$8.75

Half order of three with Extra Mozzarella

Stuffed Sticks - 3+3

$15.75

Can't decide? Get three of one...three of another

Salad & Soup

Classic Cobb

$11.95

Romaine, baked chicken, tomato, boiled egg, bacon, and blue cheese dressing

Southwestern Cobb

$11.95

Iceberg lettuce, baked chicken, tomato, cheddar, black beans, yellow corn, and smoked bacon

Greek

$9.95

Romaine, cucumber, roasted red pepper, red onion, black olive, tomato, 'nana pep, feta, and greek dressing

Garden

$8.50

Iceberg, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, mushroom, and mozzarella

Caesar

$8.95

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Spinach

$8.95

Baby spinach, smoked bacon, boiled egg, red onion, and almond slivers

House SIDE Salad

$5.75

Iceberg, tomato, cucumber, crispy potato sticks, and mozzarella

Caesar SIDE Salad

$3.50

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Summer Pasta

$9.25

Penne, baked chicken, ham, and esperanza dressing

House Pasta

$8.50

Penne, pepperoni, cucumber, black olive, red onion, tomato, mozzarella, and Italian dressing

Caesar Pasta

$9.25

Penne, fresh broccoli, bacon, tomato, and Caesar dressing

Creamy Tomato - Bowl

$4.95

Creamy tomato base with diced tomatoes

Creamy Tomato - Cup

$3.75

Creamy tomato base with diced tomatoes

Soup & Half Salad

$9.95

Tomato soup plus choice of side salad

Soup & Half Sandwich

$9.95

Tomato soup plus a half four-cheese bacon tomato melt

Wings & Things

Traditional Wings - 6

$8.75

Classic bone-in chicken wings

Traditional Wings - 12

$13.75

Traditional Wings - 18

$20.75

Traditional Wings - 24

$25.75

Boneless Wings - 6

$8.75

Battered, bite-sized breast bites

Boneless Wings - 12

$13.75

Boneless Wings - 18

$20.75

Boneless Wings - 24

$25.75

Cauliflower Bites - 1/2 pound

$8.75

Battered, golden-fried florets

Cauliflower Bites - 1 pound

$13.75

Cauliflower Bites - 1.5 pounds

$20.75

Cauliflower Bites - 2 pounds

$25.75

Chicken Tenders - 5

$9.25

Crispy, breaded tender filets

Chicken Tenders - 10

$14.25

Chicken Tenders - 15

$21.25

Chicken Tenders - 20

$26.25

Sandwiches

Brick Chick

$9.75

Hoagie roll with crispy chicken, pepper jack, lettuce, and tomato

Buffalo Brick Chick

$9.75

Flatbread with crispy chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese, and mild wing sauce

Chicken Parm Grinder

$9.75

Hoagie roll with crispy chicken, marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan

Crispy Veggie Wrap

$8.75

Wrap with crispy cauliflower, spinach, cucumber, tomato, roasted red pepper, 'nana pep, red onion, provolone, Greek dressing

Four Cheese Bacon Tomato Melt

$8.95

Sourdough with mozzarella, provolone, pepper jack, American, tomato, and bacon

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$9.75

Sourdough with baked chicken, roasted red pepper, pesto, mayo, and provolone

Jerk Chicken Club

$9.75

Sourdough with jerk chicken, bacon, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, and black pepper mayo

Meatball Grinder

$10.75

Hoagie roll with meatballs, marinara, and mozzarella

Montezuma's Revenge

$10.75

Hoagie roll with shaved ribeye, grilled onion, mushroom, jalapeno, provolone, and ranch

Classic Philly Cheese Steak

$10.75

Toasted hoagie with shaved ribeye, banana pepper, grilled onion, green pepper, and queso cheese

Pastas

Create Your Own Pasta

$8.75

Choose a pasta, a sauce, and a cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$12.95

Spaghetti, marinara, crispy chicken, mozzarella, and parmesan

Jerk Chicken Alfredo

$11.95

Fettuccine, alfredo, jerk chicken, and parmesan

Lasagna

$14.25

Italian sausage, marinara, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan

Park Slope

$14.25

Penne, alfredo, jerk chicken, bacon, and peas

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.95

Spaghetti, marinara, meatballs, and parmesan

Triple Cheese Tortellini

$14.25

Cheese tortellini, el deno sauce, baked chicken, and mozzarella

Kids Meals

Kids - Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Tortilla with cheese and up to two toppings

Kids - Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$6.50

Fettuccine, alfredo, baked chicken, and parmesan cheese

Kids - Chicken Tender Basket

$6.50

Served with seasoned fries

Kids - Chicken Tender Salad

$6.50

Salad with crispy chicken tender

Kids - Crispy Cauliflower Basket

$6.50

Served with seasoned fries

Kids - Pizza Slice

$6.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese plus up to two toppings

Kids - Spaghetti & Meatball

$6.50

The name says it all...

Kids - CYO Pasta

$6.50

Pick a noodle, add a sauce, top with cheese

Extras & Add-Ons

Baked Chicken OTS

$2.95

Fried Chicken OTS

$2.95

Jerked Chicken OTS

$2.95

Meatball OTS

$2.95

Bag of Chips - OTS

$1.00

Celery - OTS

$1.00

Four Dill Pickles - OTS

$1.00

Fries - OTS

$1.95

One Garlic Bread - OTS

$1.00

Pasta Salad - OTS

$1.95

Sweet Pot Fries - OTS

$3.50

Alfredo - SIDE

$1.00

El Deno - SIDE

$1.00

Marinara - SIDE

$1.00

Pesto - SIDE

$1.00

Queso - SIDE

$1.00

Salsa - SIDE

$1.00

Sour Cream - SIDE

$1.00

1000 OTS

$1.00

Balsamic Vin OTS

$1.00

Balsamic Vin OTS

$1.00

Blue Cheese OTS - 2 oz

$1.00

Blue Cheese OTS - 4 oz

$2.00

Caesar OTS

$1.00

Greek OTS

$1.00

Honey Mustard OTS

$1.00

Light Italian OTS

$1.00

Light Ranch OTS

$1.00

Oil & Vinegar OTS

$1.00

Ranch OTS - 2 oz

$1.00

Ranch OTS - 4 oz

$2.00

Ras Vin OTS

$1.00

SVO OTS

$1.00

Brown Sugar Hot - OTS

$1.00

Carolina BBQ - OTS

$1.00

Chesapeake Bay - OTS

$1.00

Hot - OTS

$1.00

Jammin' Jerk - OTS

$1.00

Lemon Pepper - OTS

$1.00

Medium - OTS

$1.00

Mild - OTS

$1.00

Sweet BBQ - OTS

$1.00

Whitters - OTS

$1.00

SOFT DRINKS - Pick Up & Delivery

Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.95

Unsweet Tea

$1.95

Seasonal Tea

$1.95

Our fresh, made-in-house flavored iced tea

Half Sweet, Half Unsweet Tea

$1.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.45

Half lemonade, Half sweet tea

Coffee - Regular

$2.75

Coffee - Decaf

$2.75

Water

Soda

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Powerade

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Red Bull Original

$3.95

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.95

Red Bull Yellow

$3.95

Red Bull Red

$3.95

Red Bull Blue

$3.95

Water

soda water