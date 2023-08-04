Food Menu

Appetizer

Garlic Knots

$5.99

Home-made dough tossed in garlic butter, side of marinara sauce

Cheese Bread

$6.99

Melted mozzarella bread served with side of marinara

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Fresh spinach mixed with a creamy artichoke sauce and mozzarella cheese

Brickery Meatballs

$3.99+

Savory Italian Meatballs slow cooked, then topped with our homemade marinara sauce

Bruschetta

$7.99

House-made toasted bread with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, basamlic glaze

Appetizer Sampler

$13.99

Fried zucchini, pickles and cauliflower

Fried Zucchini

$6.99

Deep-fried zucchini

Fried Cauliflower

$6.99

Deep-fried cauliflower

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Deep-fried pickles

Chicken Tenders

$5.99+

Lightly-breaded chicken breat pieces served with your choice of sauce

Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99+
Side Salad

$3.99+
Small Greek

$5.99+
The Brickery Salad

$8.99+

Fresh mixed greens tossed with red onions, tomatoes, cheese and select seasonal fruits

Wedge Salad

$8.99

Iceberg lettuce quartered and topped with tomatoes, bacon, crumbled blue cheese and blue cheese dressing.

Large House Salad

$5.99+

Arcadia blend lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheese. You choice of dressings

Large Greek Salad

$6.99+

Fresh romaine tossed with red onions, cucumer, tomato, banana peppers, Greek olives and feta cheese

Large Caesar Salad

$7.99+

Fresh romaine tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with parmesan cheese and croutons

Salad Tray

$24.99

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99

Grilled thin-cut ribeye steak, cheese, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers

French Dip

$11.99

Grilled thin-cut ribeye steak, cheese, red onions with au jus sauce

Reuben

$11.99

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, on pumpernickle rye bread.

Gyro

$11.99

sliced lamb, tzatziki sauce, tomato, lettuce, feta cheese

Meatball Sub

$11.99

Italian meatballs, marinara, mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Quarter-pound Certified Angus Beef on toasted brioche bun

Swiss melt

$11.99

Quarter-pound Certified Angus Beef, sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, on pumpernickle-rye bread

Crispy Chicken

$11.99

Pasta

Chicken alfredo

$12.99

House-made linguini with alfredo sauce and grilled chicken

Linguini with meatballs

$12.99

The classic. What more can we say?

Butternut squash ravioli

$14.99

Ravioli stuffed with slow-roasted butternut squash, topped with brown butter sage sauce. Delicious!

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.99

Farm-fresh eggplant topped with our signature marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, on bed of linguini

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$15.99

Cajun-seasoned shrimp in spicy tomato sauce, flambe, on linguini

Pasta & Meat sauce

$14.99

From a recipe imported from Bologna, Italy, beef and sausage mix on bed of linguini

Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Breaded chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, on bed of house-made linguini

Four Cheese Ravioli

$14.99

Ravioli stuffed wiht a delightful mix of four cheeses, served with marinara

The Brickery Lasagna

$14.99

Hand-layered fresh lasagna noodles layered with beef, sausage, ricotta, signature red sauce and Italian mozzarella cheese. Just like grandma used to make

BYIO Pasta

$9.99+

Calzones and Strombolis

Calzones

$12.99

Filled with the finest Wisconsin mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, and filled with your choice of toppings.

Stromboli

$12.99

Fresh-made pizza roll-up with Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, baked and served with marinara

Veggie Calzone

$14.99

Pizza

BYO Pizza

$8.99+

Build your own pizza

Super Supreme

$13.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, ham, black olives, green peppers, onions, mushrooms

Meaty Galore

$12.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, ham

Loaded Desire

$12.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, green peppers, onions

Aloha Pie

$11.99+

ham, pineapple, mozzarella, pizza sauce

Brickery Pie

$11.99+

long thin-cut pepperoni, pizza sauce, mozzerella

Dizzy Buffalo Pizza

$11.99+

Buffalo sauce, chicken, jalapenos, bacon, ranch

Loaded Baked Potato Pizza

$11.99+

Ranch dressing, garlic baked potatoes, green onions, bacon, sour cream

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99+

Shaved ribeye, alfredo sauce, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella

Pizza Margarita

$11.99+

Fresh fior di latte mozzerella, fresh basil, EVOO, tomato sauce

Southern BBQ Pizza

$11.99+

BBQ chicken, sweet BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella

The White Pie

$11.99+

Creamy alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onions, bacon

Veggie Pie

$11.99+

Black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, banana peppers, onions

Wings

Wings

$11.99+

Lunch

1 Slice and Salad

$6.00

1 Slice

$3.00

2 Slice

$5.50

1 Slice Cheese

$3.00

2 Slice Cheese

$5.50

1 Slice Pepperoni

$3.50

2 Slice Pepperoni

$6.00

1 Slice Meaty Galore

$4.00

2 Slice Meaty Galore

$7.00

1 Slice of Month

$3.50

2 Slice of Month

$6.00

1 slice loaded desire

$4.00

2 slice loaded desire

$7.00

Lunch Chicken Parm

$9.99

Lunch Eggplant Parm

$9.99

Lunch Chix Alfredo

$9.99

Lunch Spag and Meatballs

$9.99

Cheese ravioli

$9.99

Lunch Lasagna

$9.99

Lunch Garlic Knots

$4.99

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$4.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Kids Spaghetti and Meatball

$4.99

Butter Noodles

$4.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$4.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Dessert

Limoncello Cake

$6.99
Tiramisu

$6.99
New York Cheesecake

$5.99
Gelato One scoop

$3.99

various flavors

Gelato Two Scoops

$4.99

Gelato One Pint

$11.99

Sides

French Fries

$1.99

Family Fries

$6.99

Chicken

$5.99

Salmon

$7.99

Shrimp

$7.99

Extra Marinara

$0.50

Extra Dressing

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Beverages

Soda

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Starry

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Gallon Tea

$4.00

Gallon Lemonade

$8.00

Coffee

$1.99

Kids Drink

$1.49

Friday Saturday Special

Wings Special

Wings

$0.00