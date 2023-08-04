The Brickery 232 W. Second Street Jackson, GA 30233
Food Menu
Appetizer
Garlic Knots
Home-made dough tossed in garlic butter, side of marinara sauce
Cheese Bread
Melted mozzarella bread served with side of marinara
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Fresh spinach mixed with a creamy artichoke sauce and mozzarella cheese
Brickery Meatballs
Savory Italian Meatballs slow cooked, then topped with our homemade marinara sauce
Bruschetta
House-made toasted bread with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, basamlic glaze
Appetizer Sampler
Fried zucchini, pickles and cauliflower
Fried Zucchini
Deep-fried zucchini
Fried Cauliflower
Deep-fried cauliflower
Fried Pickles
Deep-fried pickles
Chicken Tenders
Lightly-breaded chicken breat pieces served with your choice of sauce
Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side Salad
Small Greek
The Brickery Salad
Fresh mixed greens tossed with red onions, tomatoes, cheese and select seasonal fruits
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce quartered and topped with tomatoes, bacon, crumbled blue cheese and blue cheese dressing.
Large House Salad
Arcadia blend lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheese. You choice of dressings
Large Greek Salad
Fresh romaine tossed with red onions, cucumer, tomato, banana peppers, Greek olives and feta cheese
Large Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with parmesan cheese and croutons
Salad Tray
Sandwiches
Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled thin-cut ribeye steak, cheese, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers
French Dip
Grilled thin-cut ribeye steak, cheese, red onions with au jus sauce
Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, on pumpernickle rye bread.
Gyro
sliced lamb, tzatziki sauce, tomato, lettuce, feta cheese
Meatball Sub
Italian meatballs, marinara, mozzarella
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch
Cheeseburger
Quarter-pound Certified Angus Beef on toasted brioche bun
Swiss melt
Quarter-pound Certified Angus Beef, sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, on pumpernickle-rye bread
Crispy Chicken
Pasta
Chicken alfredo
House-made linguini with alfredo sauce and grilled chicken
Linguini with meatballs
The classic. What more can we say?
Butternut squash ravioli
Ravioli stuffed with slow-roasted butternut squash, topped with brown butter sage sauce. Delicious!
Eggplant Parmesan
Farm-fresh eggplant topped with our signature marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, on bed of linguini
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Cajun-seasoned shrimp in spicy tomato sauce, flambe, on linguini
Pasta & Meat sauce
From a recipe imported from Bologna, Italy, beef and sausage mix on bed of linguini
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, on bed of house-made linguini
Four Cheese Ravioli
Ravioli stuffed wiht a delightful mix of four cheeses, served with marinara
The Brickery Lasagna
Hand-layered fresh lasagna noodles layered with beef, sausage, ricotta, signature red sauce and Italian mozzarella cheese. Just like grandma used to make
BYIO Pasta
Calzones and Strombolis
Pizza
BYO Pizza
Build your own pizza
Super Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, ham, black olives, green peppers, onions, mushrooms
Meaty Galore
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, ham
Loaded Desire
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, green peppers, onions
Aloha Pie
ham, pineapple, mozzarella, pizza sauce
Brickery Pie
long thin-cut pepperoni, pizza sauce, mozzerella
Dizzy Buffalo Pizza
Buffalo sauce, chicken, jalapenos, bacon, ranch
Loaded Baked Potato Pizza
Ranch dressing, garlic baked potatoes, green onions, bacon, sour cream
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye, alfredo sauce, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella
Pizza Margarita
Fresh fior di latte mozzerella, fresh basil, EVOO, tomato sauce
Southern BBQ Pizza
BBQ chicken, sweet BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella
The White Pie
Creamy alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onions, bacon
Veggie Pie
Black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, banana peppers, onions