The Bridge Café 1074 Higuera St.
Breakfast
Breakfast
- Breakfast Sandwhich$8.00
Ciabatta bread, Egg, Cheddar, Mayo
- Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Egg, Cheddar, Potatoes,
- Farmer's Breakfast$11.00
Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Potatoes, Toast
- Chilaquiles$12.00
Mole, Tortilla Chips, Egg, Onion, Lettuce, Queso Fresco
- Huevos Rancheros$10.00
2 Eggs, 2 Corn Tortillas, Beans, Salsa Verde + A slice of Avocado
- Bagel Sando$9.00
Fresh bagel, Scrambled eggs
Lunch
Hot Lunch
- The Bridge Burger$12.00
Brioche Bun, Beef Patty, Smoked Cheddar, Butterleaf Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickles, The Bridge Sauce
- The Western Burger$13.00
Brioche Bun, Beef Patty, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Onion Rings, The Bridge Sauce
- Grilled Chicken Sando$12.00
Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken, Gouda, Butterlead Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, The Bridge Sauce
- Tuna Melt$12.00
Ciabatta Bread, Chef Jason's Ultimate Tuna Mix, Smoked Gouda
- Shredded Beef Taquitos$9.00
Corn Tortilla with Shredded Beef, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Chopped Lettuce
Cold Lunch
- Bridge Club Sando$12.00
Ciabatta Bread, Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Butterleaf Lettuce, Avocado, Onion, Tomato, Mayo, The Bridge Sauce
- Turk-E-Delight Wrap$10.00
Turkey, Provolone, Cucumber, Spring Mix, Onion, Tomato, Mayo, Sister T's Vinaigarette
- Chef Salad$12.00
Chicken, Spring Mix, Bacon Bits, Cherry Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Carrots, Cheddar, Ranch
- Garden Salad$10.00
Spring Mix, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrot, Onion, Cucumber, Sister T's Vinaigarette
Specials
- Avocado Toast$12.00
Toasted Sourdough with Two Tomatoes, A Whole Avocado, and Two Eggs
- French Toast Breakfast$12.00
Two Pieces of Cinnamon Swirl Bread, Scrambled Eggs and Sausage or Bacon
- Street Tacos$6.00
Two Grilled Chicken or Al Pastor, Diced Onion, Cilantro Served on Corn Tortillas With A Side of Avocado and Salsa
- Patty Melt$11.00
Swiss Cheese, Carmelized Onions on Marbled Rye
- Mediterranean Salad$12.00
Cucumber, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese and House made Lemon Vinaigarette
- Fish and Chips$12.00
Two Cod Filets with Fries and Housemade Tartar Sauce
Drinks
- Lemonade$3.50
12oz
- Drip Coffee$2.75+
- Cafe Au Lait$3.50
- Red Eye$4.00
- Cold Brew$4.75
12oz
- Espresso$3.00
- Latte$4.00
12oz
- Mocha$4.50
- Americano$3.25
12oz
- Cappuccino$3.75
- Macchiato$3.75
- Flat White$3.75
- Chai Latte$4.00
12oz
- Dirty Chai$4.00
12oz
- Matcha Latte$4.50
12oz
- Hot Tea$2.75
12oz
- Iced Tea$3.00
12oz
- Hot Chocolate$4.75
12oz
- Milk Steamer$3.50
12oz
- Bottled Soda$2.25
- Apple Juice$5.00
- Pellegrino$5.00
- Water$2.00
- Can Beverage$2.25