The Broken Bean
Coffee Drinks
- Americano
Espresso with hot water. (can be iced and flavored)$4.99
- Black Eye
Our house brewed coffee with added espresso.$2.99
- Cappuccino
Coffee drink composed of espresso and hot milk, with the surface topped with foamed milk$4.99
- Coffee
Our house brewed coffee. Can be hot or iced. Louisiana Adult and Teen Challenge roasts and grinds all of our own coffee beans.$2.49
- Espresso Shot$1.00
- Frappes
Refreshing, creamy, blended ice coffee drinks. So many flavors to choose from!$4.99
- Hot Chocolate
Creamy, rich, hot chocolate. (topped with whip cream)$2.99
- Hot Tea
Hot tea- Earl grey, green, English breakfast.$2.49
- Latte
Espresso drink made of espresso and steamed milk. ( can be iced and flavored)$4.99
- Red-Eyes
Brewed coffee topped with a shot of espresso$3.49
- Steamer$2.99
Soda/ Blended Ice Drinks/ Misc Drinks
- Blended Ice Drinks
Baja Blast, Vanilla bean colada, Frozen Lemonade.$4.49
- Canned Drinks
canned coke- diet coke- sprite - dr. pepper- coke zero$1.69
- Frozen Hot Chocolate$4.49
- Juice$1.99
- Lemonade
Frosty, sweet, tangy, refreshing lemonade.$2.79
- Lemonade Icee
Smooth, frosty, lemony, and creamy!$4.49
- Milk$1.89
- Smoothies
Strawberry banana or mixed berry.$4.49
- Tea
Refreshing house brewed southern iced tea.$2.79
- Water$1.99
- Boba$2.00
- Bag of Ice$1.50
- Karleigh$1.50
- Ice Water$0.50
Breakfast Food
- Bacon
Crispy delicious bacon... What else is there?$1.89
- Biscuit and Gravy
Warm, fluffy buttermilk biscuits- smothered in a rich sawmill/sausage gravy.$5.99
- Breakfast Sandwich
You-build-it breakfast sandwich! Sausage/ham/bacon/turkey with egg, cheese, and your choice of bread.$6.99
- Croissant
Flaky, buttery croissants.$1.59
- Egg Patty$1.59
- French Toast
Sweet and savory french toast, your choice of side.$5.99
- Hashbrown
Hot- crispy potato cakes.$1.19
- Pancakes
Warm, fluffy buttermilk pancakes.$5.99
- Sausage Biscuit$3.99
- Sausage Links
Smoky- delicious sausage links$1.89
- Sausage Patty$1.89
- Biscuit$1.59
- Toast$1.79
- English Muffin$1.79
- Scrambled Eggs$3.99
- Belgian Waffle$3.99
- Bacon Breakfast Bowl$8.99
- Sausage Breakfast Bowl$8.99
Appetizers- Sides
- Cheese Fries
Cheese and Fries.. What else could you want?!$2.99
- Cheese Sticks
Battered and fried mozzarella sticks. Served with marinara sauce.$1.99
- Chips$1.99
- Combo Fries$1.99
- Corn Nuggets
Battered sweet corn- deep fried.$2.59
- Crispitos
Our yummy lunch time favorite! Seasoned beef or chicken served in crispy flour tortillas.$1.99
- Fried Pickles
A little sour, a little salty, a little crunchy, ALL YUMMY!$3.79
- Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips with warm nacho cheese.$1.69
- Onion Rings
Battered yellow onion rings.$2.49
- Spinach Artichoke dip$4.29
- SWEET POTATO FRIES$2.99
- Broken Bean Fries$4.99
- PIZZA STICK$1.50
Sandwiches/ Wraps/ Po Boys
- BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and mayo.$6.99
- Burger
Delicious angus beef patty grilled to perfection - PLEASE make sure you select the condiments you want on your burger.$8.99
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of bun, crispy chicken patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles. Add a side and drink for $2!!!$7.99
- Grilled Bologna
An old timey classic! Grilled bologna, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo. Your choice of bun.$5.49
- Grilled Cheese
The classic! Melted cheesy, buttery goodness.$4.99
- Ham Sandwich
Tasty ham and cheese sandwich. You can get it hot or cold!$6.99
- Poboy
Your choice poboy on crusty french bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and poboy sauce.$7.99
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Delicious chicken salad on a flaky croissant.$6.99
- Turkey Sandwich$6.99
- Smoked Chicken Sandwich$7.99
- BRISKET SLIDERS$12.99
- CLUB
Turkey, ham, and bacon$9.99
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$7.99
- Brisket Sandwich$12.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt$9.99
- Turkey Bacon Ranch Melt$9.99
Dinner Baskets
- Brisket Nachos$12.99
- Brisket Tacos$12.99
- Chicken Strip Basket
Buttermilk, battered chicken strips.$10.99
- Fajita Chicken Nachos
Seasoned grilled chicken, peppers, jalapenos, sour cream, cheese , and salsa.$11.99
- Popcorn Chicken Basket
Buttermilk batter popcorn chicken. Your choice of a side.$9.99
- Shrimp Basket$10.99
- Brisket Fries$12.99
- Brisket Quesadilla$12.99
- Half Brisket Quesadilla$6.99
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Salads
Soups
Desserts
- Beignets
Fresh fried beignets, dusted with powdered sugar.$1.99
- Candy
We got the classics! Twix, Reese's, Snickers, Skittles.$1.79
- Cheesecake$3.99
- Cinnamon Roll
Large soft cinnamon roll, drizzled with sweet cream icing.$3.59
- Cookies
Assorted cookies.$2.00
- Fried Honey Bun
Battered Honey bun- deep fried and dusted with confectioners sugar.$5.99
- King Cake
Gambino's King Cake$4.99
- Muffin
Fresh, tasty muffins. Your choice of chocolate, banana, cinnamon, blueberry.$3.59