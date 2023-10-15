Beverages

N/A Beverages

Shake Flight

$19.95

Speciality Shake

$19.95

Yolk Shake

$16.95

Bottled Water

$2.00

Root Beer Floats

$5.99

Frappes

$5.99

Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and OREO

Smoothies

$5.99

Choice of 2. Strawberry, banana, kale, spinach, blueberry, and pineapple

Bottomless Soda

$3.95

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Large Milk

$3.95

Small Milk

$2.95

Large Juice

$3.50

Small Juice

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.25

Flavoured Coffee

$3.95

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Bottomless Coffee

$2.95

Almond Milk

$1.50

Specialty drinks

Adult Coffee Flight

$19.95

Pumpkin martini

$14.00

Vanilla Apple Mimosa

$12.00

Pumpkin Mudslide

$14.00

Mimosa Tower

$65.00

Sangria Pitcher

$45.00

Coffee Flight

$16.95

Sangria Flight

$17.95

Apple Pie Martini

$14.00

Cider Vodka Drink

$12.00

Drunken pumpkin

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Refresher Flight

$19.95

Merchandise

Mugs

$10.95

Lunch

Starters

Buffalo Chicken Bites

$9.95

Served with bleu cheese, celery, and carrot sticks

Loaded Fries

$8.95

Topped with Cheddar cheese and bacon bits

Quesadilla

$10.95

Cheddar cheese, green peppers, and onions

Tater Tot Nachos

$12.95

Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños, bacon, and Cheddar cheese

Poutine Fries

$8.95

Smothered in brown gravy and Cheddar cheese curds

Soups and Salads

Cup Soup

$5.95

Bowl Soup

$7.95

Cup Chowder

$6.95

Thurs & Fri only

Bowl Chowder

$8.95

Thurs & Fri only

House Salad

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Cheddar cheese, hard-boiled eggs, and croutons

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed in caesar dressing

Wedge Salad

$10.95

A wedge of iceberg lettuce, on top of a balsamic drizzled plate, topped with bleu cheese crumble, bacon bits, and tomatoes topped with bleu cheese

Special with chowder

$1.50

Juicy Burgers

Typical Cheeseburger

$12.95

Black Angus beef with your choice of cheese

Chorizo Burger

$14.95

Black Angus beef with sliced chorizo sausage and bleu cheese crumble

Chicken Caesar BLT

$14.95

Grilled chicken, caesar dressing, bacon, on brioche. (No onion)

Hawaiian Chicken Burger

$14.95

Grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce and topped with pineapples and Cheddar cheese

The Hangover

$16.95

Black Angus beef with bacon, Cheddar cheese, a sunny-side up egg, and onion rings

Cali Chicken Burger

$14.95

Grilled chicken topped with guacamole, bacon mayonnaise, and Cheddar cheese (no onion)

Cajun Chicken Burger

$12.95

Cajun seasoned chicken topped with coleslaw

Chipotle Chicken Burger

$14.95

Grilled chicken topped with avocado, Swiss cheese, and chipotle mayonnaise

Wrap It Up

Turkey BLT

$12.95

Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayonnaise

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, Cheddar, ranch, and chipotle aioli

Chicken Finger BLT

$12.95

Chicken fingers, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayonnaise

Buffalo Chicken

$12.95

Buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and bleu cheese

Steak Bomb

$14.95

Shaved steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese

Veggie Explosion

$12.95

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, and broccoli and your choice of cheese

California Tuna

$12.95

Tuna, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, avocado, and mayonnaise

Greek Salad Wrap

$12.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion, and feta tossed in Greek dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and grilled chicken tossed in caesar dressing

Cheese It Up

Classic Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Patty Melt

$12.95

Black Angus beef with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough

Tuna Melt

$12.95

Turkey Melt

$14.95

Turkey, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, and bacon on grilled sourdough

Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$10.95

Fresh roasted turkey with lettuce and mayonnaise

Cucumber Sandwich

$10.95

Cucumbers, tomatoes, and avocados

Tuna Salad

$10.95

Tuna salad with lettuce

Caprese Sandwich

$14.95

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, and chicken on a grilled brioche bun

Triple Decker

$14.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayonnaise. Your choice of BLT, turkey, ham and cheese, cheeseburger or grilled/fried chicken

BLT

$8.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise

Reuben

$14.95

Sliced corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye

Haddock Sandwich

$12.95

Fried haddock with lettuce and tartar sauce on a grilled brioche bun

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Chicken salad with lettuce

Fried Chicken Patty Sandwich

$14.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, Cheddar, and ranch dressing

Lunch Plates

Homemade Chicken Fingers

$15.95

Open Faced Turkey Sandwich

$14.95

Hot turkey served over toasted bread topped with gravy

Crab Cake Plate

$14.95

Baked Haddock

$16.95

Fresh haddock topped with crumbs

Fish and Chips

$15.95

Country Fried Steak

$16.95

Breaded sirloin deep-fried topped with brown gravy

Hamburger Plate

$15.95

2 hamburger patties topped with brown gravy

Lunch - Sides

French Fries

$4.95

Tater Tots

$3.95

Homemade Onion Rings

$5.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

House Side Salad

$5.50

Caesar Side Salad

$5.50

Kids Lunch

Kids Haddock Nuggets

$10.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Lunch Specials

Bell Pepper Tuna Melt

$14.95

Cali Chicken Salad Croissant

$14.95

chicken cordon bleu

$14.95

Haddock Nuggets

$15.95

Meatloaf Dinner

$14.95

Meatloaf Melt

$14.95

Salisbury Steak

$14.95

Shepard's Pie

$14.95

Stuffed Pepper

$15.95

Baked tortellini

$14.95

Baked haddock crab stuffing

$18.95

buffalo chicken sandwich

$14.95

steak bomb sub

$14.95

liver n onions

$14.95

Blt sub

$10.95