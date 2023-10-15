#BREAKFASTGOALS
The Yolk Grill Pelham
Beverages
N/A Beverages
Shake Flight
Speciality Shake
Yolk Shake
Bottled Water
Root Beer Floats
Frappes
Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and OREO
Smoothies
Choice of 2. Strawberry, banana, kale, spinach, blueberry, and pineapple
Bottomless Soda
Large Chocolate Milk
Small Chocolate Milk
Large Milk
Small Milk
Large Juice
Small Juice
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Flavoured Coffee
Iced Coffee
Bottomless Coffee
Almond Milk
Specialty drinks
Merchandise
Lunch
Starters
Buffalo Chicken Bites
Served with bleu cheese, celery, and carrot sticks
Loaded Fries
Topped with Cheddar cheese and bacon bits
Quesadilla
Cheddar cheese, green peppers, and onions
Tater Tot Nachos
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños, bacon, and Cheddar cheese
Poutine Fries
Smothered in brown gravy and Cheddar cheese curds
Soups and Salads
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Cup Chowder
Thurs & Fri only
Bowl Chowder
Thurs & Fri only
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Cheddar cheese, hard-boiled eggs, and croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed in caesar dressing
Wedge Salad
A wedge of iceberg lettuce, on top of a balsamic drizzled plate, topped with bleu cheese crumble, bacon bits, and tomatoes topped with bleu cheese
Special with chowder
Juicy Burgers
Typical Cheeseburger
Black Angus beef with your choice of cheese
Chorizo Burger
Black Angus beef with sliced chorizo sausage and bleu cheese crumble
Chicken Caesar BLT
Grilled chicken, caesar dressing, bacon, on brioche. (No onion)
Hawaiian Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce and topped with pineapples and Cheddar cheese
The Hangover
Black Angus beef with bacon, Cheddar cheese, a sunny-side up egg, and onion rings
Cali Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken topped with guacamole, bacon mayonnaise, and Cheddar cheese (no onion)
Cajun Chicken Burger
Cajun seasoned chicken topped with coleslaw
Chipotle Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken topped with avocado, Swiss cheese, and chipotle mayonnaise
Wrap It Up
Turkey BLT
Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayonnaise
Spicy Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, Cheddar, ranch, and chipotle aioli
Chicken Finger BLT
Chicken fingers, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayonnaise
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and bleu cheese
Steak Bomb
Shaved steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese
Veggie Explosion
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, and broccoli and your choice of cheese
California Tuna
Tuna, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, avocado, and mayonnaise
Greek Salad Wrap
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion, and feta tossed in Greek dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and grilled chicken tossed in caesar dressing
Cheese It Up
Sandwiches
Turkey Sandwich
Fresh roasted turkey with lettuce and mayonnaise
Cucumber Sandwich
Cucumbers, tomatoes, and avocados
Tuna Salad
Tuna salad with lettuce
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, and chicken on a grilled brioche bun
Triple Decker
Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayonnaise. Your choice of BLT, turkey, ham and cheese, cheeseburger or grilled/fried chicken
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
Reuben
Sliced corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye
Haddock Sandwich
Fried haddock with lettuce and tartar sauce on a grilled brioche bun
Chicken Salad
Chicken salad with lettuce
Fried Chicken Patty Sandwich
Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, Cheddar, and ranch dressing
Lunch Plates
Homemade Chicken Fingers
Open Faced Turkey Sandwich
Hot turkey served over toasted bread topped with gravy
Crab Cake Plate
Baked Haddock
Fresh haddock topped with crumbs
Fish and Chips
Country Fried Steak
Breaded sirloin deep-fried topped with brown gravy
Hamburger Plate
2 hamburger patties topped with brown gravy