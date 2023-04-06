The Brook Kitchen & Tap Holbrook
Appetizers
Buenos Nachos
Tri color tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar-jack, Pico de Gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole and salsa. (Add Grilled Chicken or Tailgate Chili $2.95)
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Buffalo chicken and 4-cheese blend baked and served with tortilla chips and celery sticks.
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Three sliders, boneless tenders, lettuce, tomato and bleu cheese.
Burger Sliders
Three burger sliders, American cheese and pickles. Lettuce, tomato and red onion upon request.
Double Bone in Wings
Double Boneless
Fried Pickles
Lightly battered dill pickle chips, fried golden and served with ranch dressing.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, grilled chicken and Pico de Gallo. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Loaded Baked Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with garlic mashed potatoes, cheddar jack cheese and crispy bacon bits, served with salsa and sour cream.
Cheese Quesadilla
Steak & Cheese Quesadilla
Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese and Pico de Gallo, served with salsa and sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks
Single Bone in Wings
Single Boneless
Spinach Dip
A creamy blend of cheeses and spinach, served bubbling hot with nacho chips and celery.
Steak & Cheese Eggrolls
Potato Skins
Soups
Tailgate Bowl Chili
Homemade, slow simmered beef, beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers and sausage. Melted cheese and sour cream ,served with tortilla chips.
Bowl Chowder
Homemade, rich and creamy, with local clams and potatoes.
Tailgate Cup Chili
Homemade, slow simmered beef, beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers and sausage. Melted cheese and sour cream ,served with tortilla chips.
Cup Chowder
Homemade, rich and creamy, with local clams and potatoes.
French Onion Soup
Pub classic with melted Swiss cheese.
Salads
Small Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, Parmesan, homemade croutons in a creamy Caesar dressing.
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, Parmesan, homemade croutons in a creamy Caesar dressing.
Chipotle Chopped Salad
Romaine tossed in chipotle ranch with roasted corn, Pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, avocado, black beans and tortilla strips.
Large Garden Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion and choice of dressing.
Small Garden Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion and choice of dressing.
Entrees
Baked Haddock
Fresh local haddock, sweet butter, traditional Ritz cracker crumbs. Served with choice of two sides.
Blackened Chicken Pasta
Pan blackened chicken, red peppers and escarole tossed with Cavatappi Pasta in a garlic parmesan sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce with fried buffalo chicken, topped with Ritz cracker crumbs.
Chef Karen's Pork Schnitzel
Breaded pork medallions deep fried, served with mashed potatoes, chef vegetable and beef gravy.
Chicken & Bacon Mac N' Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce with fried chicken and smoky bacon, topped with Ritz cracker crumbs.
Fish and Chips
Fried haddock fillet with hand-cut fries, house slaw and homemade tartar sauce.
Grilled Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and homemade guacamole in warm corn tortillas with lemon basil aioli
Plain Mac N' Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce topped with Ritz cracker crumbs.
Steak Mac n' Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce with shaved angus steak, topped with Ritz cracker crumbs.
Burgers
Brook Burger
Char-grilled, Certified Angus Beef burger with BBQ sauce, cheddar and bacon.
Classic Burger
Char-grilled, hand-pattied, half pound Certified Angus Beef burger.
Hangover Burger
Char-grilled, Certified Angus Beef burger with American, bacon and fried egg.
Patty Melt Burger
Char-grilled, Certified Angus Beef burger with sautéed onions, Swiss and Russian dressing on griddled marble rye.
Sandwiches
California Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, guacamole, bacon, lettuce and tomato topped with chipotle aioli.
Chicago Italian Beef Sandwich
Slow braised beef with Italian seasoning, onions and banana pepper, served warm on toasted sub roll with melted provolone and hand cut fries.
Corn Beef Reuben
Slow braised corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on grilled Marble rye, served with hand cut fries.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, lettuce and tomato with Honey Mustard or BBQ in a flour tortilla.
Fish Tacos
Fried haddock, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, homemade guacamole in three warm corn tortillas with lemon-basil aioli.
Fried Haddock Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, romaine, Parmesan and homemade croutons with creamy Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Char-grilled chicken breast, side of honey mustard.
Pastrami on Rye
Lager steamed pastrami, Swiss, pickles and mustard on marble rye.
Plain Caesar Wrap
Romaine, parmesan and homemade croutons with creamy Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.
Steak N' Cheese
Shaved Angus steak, American cheese, peppers & onions. Served on a sub roll.
Ultimate Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried panko chicken, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion and pub sauce.
Chef Specials
Brownie Sundae
Italian Lemon Cake
Soup & Sandwich
Margarita Pizza
Roast Beef sandwich
Old Neighborhood Roast Beef piled high on a toasted Brioche roll with mayo, American cheese and BBQ Sauce.