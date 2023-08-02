Food

Starters

Baked Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Baked Mac and Cheese - Short Rib

$18.00

Baked Mac and Cheese Pulled Pork

$18.00

Broccoli Rabe

$16.00

Candied Bacon

$14.00

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$13.00

Clams En Brodo - Red

$17.00

Clams En Brodo - White

$17.00

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Garlic Bread

$9.00

Hotsy Totsy Shrimp

$18.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$16.00

Mussels En Brodo - Red

$16.00

Mussels En Brodo - White

$16.00

Nachos - Chicken

$17.00

Nachos - Ground Beef

$17.00

Nachos - No Meat

$17.00

Nachos - Short Rib

$17.00

Nachos Pulled Pork

$17.00

Pretzel

$12.00

Skillet Fried Meatballs

$13.00

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Wings - BBQ

$15.00

Wings - Buffalo

$15.00

Wings - Plain - Sauce on the side

$15.00

Pizza

Moms Signature Pizza

$24.00

Thinny Thin Pizza

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Bianca Pizza

$23.00

Margherita Pizza

$23.00

Sicilian Pizza

$25.00

The Nonna Pizza

$25.00

Zingada Pizza

$24.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$26.00

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$17.00

Gina Marie Pizza

$24.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$24.00

Regular Pizza

$20.00

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$16.00

Short Rib Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Steak Tacos

$21.00

Ground Beef Tacos

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Chimichangas/Quesadilla

Chimichanga - Chicken

$16.00

ChimiChanga - Fish

$18.00

Chimichanga - Pulled Pork

$18.00

Chimichanga - Short Rib

$18.00

Chimichanga - Shrimp

$18.00

Chimichanga - Steak

$19.00

Quesadilla - Cheese

$12.00

Quesadilla - Chicken

$15.00

Quesadilla - Flounder

$18.00

Quesadilla - Pulled Pork

$16.00

Quesadilla - Short Rib

$17.00

Quesadilla - Shrimp

$18.00

Quesadilla - Steak

$19.00

Fries

Sick Azz Fries Plain

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Garlic, Parsley Fries

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Short Rib Disco Fries

$14.00

Disco Fries

$12.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Salads

House Salad

$13.00

Avocado Salad

$16.00

Beet Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Crab Cake over Arugula Salad

$17.00

Chickpea Salad

$13.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Sandwiches

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$15.00

Crab Cake Club

$19.00

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$15.00

Eggplant Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Meat Ball Parm Sandwich

$15.00

No Bread Eggplant Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Short Rib Sandwich

$15.00

Sliced Italian Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Burgers

Chipotle Burger

$17.00

Bacon Blue Burger

$18.00

Alabama Slammer

$18.00

American Burger

$16.00

Beyond Beef Burger

$17.00

Sliders with Fries

$15.00

Land and Sky Sliders

$20.00

Hamburger No Cheese

$15.00

Pasta

Orecchiette Pasta

$22.00

Short Rib Fettuccine

$26.00

Penne and Meatballs

$22.00

Linguine in Clams - Red

$25.00

Linguine in Clams -White

$25.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$26.00

Shrimp Marinara

$26.00

Penne Vodka

$21.00

Cavatelli and Broccoli

$21.00

Entrees

Half Rack of Ribs

$19.00

Full Rack of Ribs

$33.00

Grilled Chicken over Broccoli Rabe

$25.00

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$23.00

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Chicken Francese

$23.00

Salmon

$27.00

Steaks

Cowboy Steak

$38.00

NY Strip Steak

$30.00

Skirt Steak

$30.00

Soup of the Day

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Chicken Orzo

$9.00

Happy Hour Menu

Happy Hour Mozz Sticks

$6.00

Happy Hour Frield Calamari

$8.00

Happy Hour Buffalo WIngs

$7.50

Happy Hour BBQ Wings

$7.50

Happy Hour Plain Wings

$7.50

Happy Hour Nachos

$8.00

Happy Hour Giant Pretzel

$10.00

Happy Hour Meatballs

$10.00

Happy Hour Candied Bacon

$8.00

Happy Hour Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Happy Hour Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Happy Hour Mini Thinny Thin

$9.00

Happy Hour Zeppoles

$5.00

Pasta Flight Menu

Pasta Flight Night

$32.00

Pasta Flight Wine House (3 Choice)

$15.00

Pasta Flight Wine GLS Special

$5.00

Specials

"No Bread" Eggplant Sandwich

$12.95

Ahi tuna

$21.95

Chicken Milanese over Arugula Salad

$21.95

Chicken Milanese over Fettuccine Alfredo

$27.95

Chicken Savoy

$23.95

Chops

$28.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$27.95

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Flounder Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Shrimp Special

$19.00

Long Hot Peppers w/ Sausage & Potato

$18.95

Quesadilla

Hot Vinegar Chicken

$27.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Kids Beef Tacos

$8.95

Kids Sliders

$8.95

Kids Pasta & Sauce

$8.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Kids Penne & Butter

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Kids Chicken Nachos

$8.95

Kids Pizza

$8.95

Beverages

Sodas/Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$2.50

Espresso

$3.50

DBL Espresso

$5.50

Cappucino

$6.50

Dessert

Dessert (Copy)

Small Zeppole

$6.00

Large Zeppole

$9.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.95

Chocolate Cream Pie

$7.95

Apple Pie

$7.95

Cannoli

$5.95

Ice Cream

$4.95

Pie

$7.95

Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Cheesecake

$7.95