The Brook Tap House
Food
Starters
Baked Mac and Cheese
$13.00
Baked Mac and Cheese - Short Rib
$18.00
Baked Mac and Cheese Pulled Pork
$18.00
Broccoli Rabe
$16.00
Candied Bacon
$14.00
Chicken Fingers and Fries
$13.00
Clams En Brodo - Red
$17.00
Clams En Brodo - White
$17.00
Deviled Eggs
$11.00
Fried Calamari
$17.00
Garlic Bread
$9.00
Hotsy Totsy Shrimp
$18.00
Mozzarella Caprese
$16.00
Mussels En Brodo - Red
$16.00
Mussels En Brodo - White
$16.00
Nachos - Chicken
$17.00
Nachos - Ground Beef
$17.00
Nachos - No Meat
$17.00
Nachos - Short Rib
$17.00
Nachos Pulled Pork
$17.00
Pretzel
$12.00
Skillet Fried Meatballs
$13.00
Soup of the Day
$9.00
Wings - BBQ
$15.00
Wings - Buffalo
$15.00
Wings - Plain - Sauce on the side
$15.00
Pizza
Tacos
Chimichangas/Quesadilla
Chimichanga - Chicken
$16.00
ChimiChanga - Fish
$18.00
Chimichanga - Pulled Pork
$18.00
Chimichanga - Short Rib
$18.00
Chimichanga - Shrimp
$18.00
Chimichanga - Steak
$19.00
Quesadilla - Cheese
$12.00
Quesadilla - Chicken
$15.00
Quesadilla - Flounder
$18.00
Quesadilla - Pulled Pork
$16.00
Quesadilla - Short Rib
$17.00
Quesadilla - Shrimp
$18.00
Quesadilla - Steak
$19.00
Fries
Salads
Sandwiches
Cheese Steak Sandwich
$15.00
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
$15.00
Chicken Parm Sandwich
$15.00
Crab Cake Club
$19.00
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
$15.00
Eggplant Sandwich
$15.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
Meat Ball Parm Sandwich
$15.00
No Bread Eggplant Sandwich
$13.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$15.00
Roast Beef Sandwich
$15.00
Short Rib Sandwich
$15.00
Sliced Italian Pork Sandwich
$15.00
Burgers
Pasta
Entrees
Soup of the Day
Happy Hour Menu
Happy Hour Mozz Sticks
$6.00
Happy Hour Frield Calamari
$8.00
Happy Hour Buffalo WIngs
$7.50
Happy Hour BBQ Wings
$7.50
Happy Hour Plain Wings
$7.50
Happy Hour Nachos
$8.00
Happy Hour Giant Pretzel
$10.00
Happy Hour Meatballs
$10.00
Happy Hour Candied Bacon
$8.00
Happy Hour Cheese Quesadilla
$6.00
Happy Hour Chicken Quesadilla
$6.00
Happy Hour Mini Thinny Thin
$9.00
Happy Hour Zeppoles
$5.00
Pasta Flight Menu
Specials
"No Bread" Eggplant Sandwich
$12.95
Ahi tuna
$21.95
Chicken Milanese over Arugula Salad
$21.95
Chicken Milanese over Fettuccine Alfredo
$27.95
Chicken Savoy
$23.95
Chops
$28.00
Eggplant Parmigiana
$27.95
Fish Tacos
$16.00
Flounder Sandwich
$16.00
Fried Shrimp Special
$19.00
Long Hot Peppers w/ Sausage & Potato
$18.95
Quesadilla
Hot Vinegar Chicken
$27.95
Kids Menu
