The Brooklyn Street Local LLC 1266 Michigan Ave
Beverage Menu
Coffee & Tea
Espresso Bar
- Espresso$2.50
Double shot. Guatemalan dark roast, organic & fair trade.
- Americano$3.00
Long espresso topped with hot water
- Latte$3.50
Double shot of espresso, choice of steamed milk
- Cappuccino$3.50
Double shot of espresso, foamed milk.
- Red Eye$3.50
Double shot of espresso, topped with coffee
- Chai Latte$4.00
House made chai tea concentrate, choice of steamed milk.
- Dirty Chai Latte$5.00
Chai latte with a double shot of espresso.
- Maple Latte$4.50
Double shot of espresso, dark Michigan maple syrup, steamed milk.
- Vanilla Latte$4.50
Double shot of espresso, house made vanilla syrup, steamed milk.
- Cafe Miel$4.50
Double shot of espresso, honey cinnamon syrup, choice of steamed milk.
- Mocha Latte$5.00
Double shot of espresso, Mindo Maker's organic & fairtrade chocolate stick, chocolate syrup and your choice of steamed milk.
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
Mindo Maker's organic & fairtrade chocolate stick, chocolate syrup and your choice of steamed milk. Add whipped cream for $1
Cold Beverages
Beer
Wine
- Lazy Hare Shiraz$15.00
Radley & Finch, South African. Organic and biodynamic practices used
- Alley Pack Chenin Blanc$15.00
Radley & Finch, South African. Organic and biodynamic practices used
- Muscadet$8.00
Marquis de Goulaine Muscadet
- Rosé$9.00
Bouchard Rosé of Pinot Noir
- Sparkling White Wine$7.00
Mawby “Us”, Brut. Cuve close method sparkling white wine.
- Sparkling Rosé$8.00
Mawby "Sex", Brut Rosé
Ciders & Selters
Full Menu
Bakery & Sweets
Breakfasty Things
- The Traditional Breakfast$12.00
Two eggs any style, choice of breakfast protein and side, sourdough toast
- Hangover Special$14.00
Two eggs any style, side of poutine, choice of breakfast protein, sourdough toast
- Bacon Quiche$11.00Out of stock
Bacon, roasted garlic, arugula, sharp cheddar. Seasonal ingredients in our signature butter crust. Served with a choice of side.
- Butterkin Squash Quiche$11.00Out of stock
Butterkin squash, caramelized leeks, parmesan. Seasonal ingredients in our signature butter crust. Served with a choice of side.
- Mushroom & Swiss Omelette$13.00
Three egg omelette, tamari roasted mushrooms, spinach, organic swiss
- Ham & Cheddar Omelette$13.00
Three egg omelette, smoked ham, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar
- Omelette of the Day$13.00
Parsnips, sundried tomato pesto, chives, provolone. Three egg omelette, seasonal ingredients, served with sourdough toast and choice of side.
- Brekwich$9.00
Choice of bacon, chicken sausage or grilled tempeh, over medium egg, cheddar, lettuce, jalapeno mayo on a brioche bun
- Vegan Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Grilled tempeh, vegan cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno mayo on a vegan bun
- Banana Walnut Pancakes$7.00+
Four pancakes, Michigan maple syrup, candied walnuts, fresh berries
Á La Carte
- Kale Quinoa Salad$5.00+
Marinated kale, quinoa, toasted almonds, apple, carrot, roasted beets, balsamic vinaigrette
- Kale Caesar$5.00+
Marinated kale, pickled red onion, house made herb croutons, caesar dressing
- Smoked Trout Croquettes$12.00
Five croquettes, tzatziki, pickled red onion, radish, arugula
- Chicken Wings$12.00
1 lb in our gochujang sauce, with cucumber and parmesan aioli
- Soup of the Day$7.00
Cuban Black Bean topped with crema and cilantro. Served with sourdough toast.
Burgers & Friends
- Cheeseburger$9.00
3.5 oz beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, burger sauce on brioche bun
- Veggie Burger$11.00
Housemade quinoa, chickpea, walnut patty. Lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, burger sauce on a vegan bun. Vegan unless you add bacon.
- BLT$12.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, aioli or vegan mayo on sourdough
- TLT$10.00
Grilled tempeh, lettuce, tomato, aioli or vegan mayo on sourdough
- Spicy Tofu Sandwich$12.00
Fried organic tofu, gochujang sauce, kale, pickled daikon, slaw, mayo on a vegan bun. Vegan
- Oyster Mushroom Po'boy$12.00
Cornmeal battered oyster mushrooms, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce, tomato, house pickles. Vegan
- Brooklyn St Banh Mi$14.00
Pork belly or grilled tempeh, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno mayo, fresh jalapeno, soy garlic glaze
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Brined chicken thigh, cabbage slaw, lemon tarragon mayo, house pickles on a brioche bun.
Poutine
- Classic Poutine$5.00+
Hand cut fries, organic cheese curd, beef or mushroom gravy
- Vegan Poutine$5.00+
Hand cut fries, vegan cheese, mushroom gravy
- BSL Poutine$7.00+
Our classic poutine with caramelized onions and choice of protein
- Breakfast Poutine$8.00+
Our classic poutine with a sunny side up egg and choice of protein.
Sides & Sauces
- Bacon$4.00
Three pieces of J&M Farms bacon
- Chicken Sausage Patties$4.00
Two patties from Corridor Sausages
- Grilled Tempeh$4.00
Three pieces of marinated organic tempeh
- Sourdough Toast$2.00
- Two eggs$3.00
Eggs any style
- Add an egg$1.50
Let us know what you are adding your egg to in the notes to staff
- Hand cut fries$3.00+
- Mixed green salad$3.00
- Breakfast Potatoes$4.00
- Fresh Fruit$5.00
- Parmesan Aioli$0.50
- Maple Mustard$0.50
- Burger Sauce$0.50
- Tarragon Mayo$0.50
- Jalapeno Mayo$0.50
- Gochujang Sauce$0.50
- Maple Syrup$1.00
Michigan real maple syrup
Vegan Menu
- Spicy Tofu Sandwich$12.00
Fried organic tofu, gochujang sauce, kale, pickled daikon, slaw, mayo on a vegan bun.
- Oyster Mushroom Po'boy$12.00
Cornmeal battered oyster mushrooms, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce, tomato, house pickles. Vegan
- Brooklyn St Banh Mi - VG$14.00
Grilled tempeh, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno mayo, fresh jalapeno, soy garlic glaze
Gluten Free Menu
- The Traditional Breakfast - GF$12.00
Two eggs any style, choice of breakfast protein and side, tomato slices
- Hangover Special - GF$14.00
Two eggs any style, side of mushroom poutine, choice of breakfast protein, tomato slices
- Mushroom & Swiss Omelette - GF$13.00
Three egg omelette, oyster mushrooms, spinach, organic swiss. Choice of side, sliced tomatoes
- Ham & Cheddar Omelette - GF$13.00
Three egg omelette, smoked ham, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar. Choice of side, sliced tomatoes.
- Omelette of the Day - GF$13.00
Three egg omelette, seasonal ingredients. Choice of side, tomato slices.
- Classic Poutine - GF$5.00+
Hand cut fries, organic cheese curd, mushroom gravy
- Vegan Poutine$5.00+
Hand cut fries, vegan cheese, mushroom gravy
- BSL Poutine - GF$7.00+
Our classic poutine with caramelized onions and choice of protein
- Breakfast Poutine - GF$8.00+
Our classic poutine with a sunny side up egg and choice of protein.
