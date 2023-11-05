The Brooklyn Tree 188 Montrose Ave
Lunch and Dinner
Drinks
- Honey Lemonade$3.09
- Iced Ginger Mint Tea (unsweetened)$3.09
- Iced Raspberry Hibiscus Tea (unsweetened)$3.09
- Half and Half (Lemonade with Ginger Mint Tea)$3.09
- Half and Half (Lemonade with Raspberry Hibiscus Tea)$3.09
- Hot Tea$2.06
- Iced Coffee$3.09
- Hot Coffee$2.06
- Smoothies$8.24
- Milkshakes$8.24
- Stewarts Bottled Soda$2.58
- Bruce Cost Ginger ale$3.09
- Floats$6.18
- Virgin Pina Colada$6.18
- Bottle of Water$1.55
- Canned Soda$2.58
- Schweppes Seltzer$1.55
Sandwiches
- The Brooklyn Tree Burger$16.48
6 oz patty, aged white Cheddar, smoked tomato aioli, seasonal greens, house pickles on a sweet potato bun
- Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich$16.48
Aged white Cheddar, sugar snap slaw, honey mustard vinaigrette on brick oven ciabatta.
- Grilled Cheese (vegetarian)$15.45
Aged white Cheddar, Gruyere, whipped Ricotta, kale, roasted red peppers on Parmesan crusted country bread.
- Philly Cheesesteak$16.48
White american cheese, white onions, peppers on a hoagie
- Pernil (Pulled Pork) Sandwich$15.45
whole grain mustard, house pickled vegetables, sugar snap slaw and gruyere on ciabatta
- Salmon Burger$16.48
House made tartar sauce, house pickled vegetables, mixed greens a potato bun
- Meatloaf Sandwich$16.48
House specialty with red pepper glaze, gruyere, seasonal greens and house pickles on a brick oven ciabatta.
- Veggie Loaf Sandwich (vegetarian)$16.48
Garbanzo based house specialty with red pepper glaze, Gruyere, seasonal greens and house pickles on a brick oven ciabatta.
- BK Sammie (vegetarian)$12.36
Scrambled eggs, aged white cheddar, smoked tomato aioli, and mixed greens on a potato bun
- Tofu Schnitzel Sandwich (vegan)$15.45
Panko crusted tofu, sugar snap slaw, homemade sunflower feta on brick oven ciabatta.
- Falafel Burger (vegan)$15.45
House pickled vegetable, house made hummus, seasonal greens, tahini dressing on a potato bun
- Beet Burger (vegan)$15.45
Red quinoa, beet, chia seed patty with house pickles, homemade sunflower Feta, seasonal greens on a potato bun
- Veggie Sandwich (vegan)$13.39
House hummus, avocado, house pickles, and mixed greens on brick oven ciabatta.
Plates
- Meatloaf Plate$18.54
Our house specialty Meatloaf with mirepoix, mushrooms, ricotta, red pepper glaze served with your choice of 2 sides
- Veggie Loaf Plate (vegetarian)$18.54
Our house specialty Veggie Loaf with mirepoix, mushrooms, ricotta, red pepper glaze, served with your choice of two sides
- Chicken Schnitzel Plate$18.54
Garlic, thyme crusted chicken breast, honey mustard vinaigrette served with your choice of two sides
- Tofu Schnitzel Plate (vegan)$18.54
Garlic, thyme, panco crusted tofu served with your choice of 2 sides
- Pernil (Pulled Pork) Plate$18.54
slow cooked marinated pork shoulder topped with sugar snap slaw and served with your choice of 2 sides.
Salads
- Quinoa & Kale (Vegetarian)$10.30
Massaged kale, red quinoa, carrots, cucumber, honey mustard vinaigrette.
- Big Apple Salad (Vegetarian)$10.30
Green apples, toasted sunflower seeds, sugar snaps, seasonal greens, white cheddar vinaigrette.
- Roasted Pumpkin Salad (Vegan)$10.30
Roasted butternut squash, seasonal greens, celery heart, red onion, tahini dressing and crispy chick peas.
- Cucumber Tomato Salad (Vegan)$10.30
seasonal greens, red onion, tahini dressing and crispy chickpeas
Snacks
- Cheese Puffs (Vegetarian)$8.24
fried ricotta w/ sweet peach pepper jam
- House Hummus (Vegan)$8.24
Roasted red pepper glaze, country bread
- Chicken Fingers and Fries$12.36
Garlic, thyme panic crusted chicken breast
- Empanadas
- Mac and Cheese (Vegetarian)$12.36
Aged white cheddar, gruyere, shiitake mushrooms, caramelized onions, pretzel crust
Sides
Housemade Desserts
Adult Beverages
Catering
Catering (Copy)
- Catering Big Apple Salad (feeds 6-8 ppl)$51.50
- Catering Quinoa Kale Salad (feeds 6-8 ppl)$51.50
- Catering Chicken Schnitzel (feeds 13-15 ppl)$77.25
- Catering Hummus 160z$10.30
- Catering Tomato Soup 1/2 Gallon$30.90
- Catering Mac and Cheese (feeds 6-8 ppl)$61.80
- Catering Meat Loaf (feeds 13-15 ppl)$77.25
- Sandwich Platter (10 Sandwiches)$92.70
- Catering Veggie Loaf (feeds 13-15 ppl)$77.25
- Catering White Cheddar Mash (feeds 14-16)$56.65
- Catering Sugar Snap Slaw (feeds 14-16 ppl)$51.50
- Catering Tofu Schnitzel (feeds 13-15 ppl)$77.25