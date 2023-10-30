The Brunch Spot
The Brunch Spot Starters
Ripe avocado smashed and Smeared on Toasted Sourdough Bread topped with Charred Tomatoes and sesame poppy seasoning
Ripe avocado smashed and Smeared with Charred Tomatoes, Sesame Poppy seasoning , Spinach, Lettuce, Lemon Olive Oil Vinaigrette wrapped in flour tortilla
Sourdough Toast smeared with Fresh Chickpea Hummus topped with Caramelized Onions, diced tomatoes and Crumbled Feta Cheese
Fresh Chickpea Hummus with Caramelized Onions, diced tomatoes, Spinach, Lettuce, Lemon Olive Oil Vinaigrette and Crumbled Feta Cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
Fresh Corn Kernels, Bellpeppers combined with Chili Seasoning and Mozzarella Cheese on a Sourdough Toast
Sourdough Toast layered with Blended Cheese and Slow Simmered Cannellini baked beans
A Crispy Corn Tostada topped with chopped Spinach, Smoked Chicken topped with onions, Tomato, smashed avocado and Blended Cheese. Served with Salsa on the side
Chopped Sausage (pork or chicken) Egg, Potato, and Cheese wrapped in warmed Flour Tortillas, served with a side of Salsa
The Brunch Spot Bowls!
Super Creamy Southern Grits combined with a Choice of Meat (bacon 3 / pork sausage 2 / chicken sausage 2), Cheese, and one Egg any Style*
The nutritious quinoa is combined with Chopped Baby Spinach, Diced Cucumbers, Caramelized Onions, Chickpeas, Black Olives, and Diced Tomato
Fresh Baby Spinach Tossed in a Lemon Herbed Vinaigrette with Diced Mango, Red Beets, Cucumber, Tomato, Onions, Chickpeas
From the Griddle
House Specialties
Three Buttermilk Pancakes served with butter, maple syrup and choice of one Meat side
Three Buttermilk Pancakes with layers of mixed fruit preserves and whipped cream and choice of one Meat side
Three Buttermilk Pancakes loaded with fresh Strawberries and Blueberries topped with fresh berries and Caster Sugar. Served with Whipped Butter
Three Buttermilk Pancakes served with Butter and Maple Syrup. Choose from one Meat side, two eggs any style, and Grits or Tots
Texas Toast dipped in egg custard mix griddled to perfection served with Butter and Maple Syrup
Texas Toast dipped in coffee Banana Sauce topped with Pecans served with choice of one Meat side
Three Scrambled Eggs cooked with cream and a choice of one Meat side served with Toast
Omelets
A Three egg omelet filled with Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Diced Tomato, and Feta Cheese served with a slice of Toast
A Three Egg Omelet, Sausage (pork or chicken), Tomato, and Mozzarella Cheese served with a slice of Toast
An extremely fluffy Three Egg Omelet topped with Mozzarella Cheese, served with a slice of Toast
Three Egg Omelet with blended Cheese and served with a slice of Toast
Waffles
Belgium Style Waffles
Original Waffle
Belgian Style Waffles topped with house-made Dulce-de-Leche Sauce and Bananas
One Waffle served with three fried Chicken Tenders served with Maple Syrup
Waffle, Two Eggs cooked any style served with Butter and Maple Syrup. Choose from one Meat side, two eggs any style, and Grits or Tots
Eggs from Around the World
Onion, Tomato, Bell Pepper Sauce topped with runny eggs. Served with two Naan
Two Hard boiled eggs simmered in a Onion, Tomato and Coconut Curry, served with Steamed Basmati Rice
A Three Egg Italian style omelet cooked with pan-fried Spinach, Mushrooms, Potatoes and Chicken (contains gluten)
Two Southern Biscuits served open-faced topped with Pork Sausage White Gravy served with two Eggs any style
Sauté Peppers and Onions combined with Potato and topped with two Eggs Sunny-side up covered with Cheese and Tomato Salsa Jalapeño and a Warm-Tortilla on the side
Brunch O' Lunch
Chopped Smoked BBQ Chicken drizzled with Spicy Honey Glaze on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion
Slowed Smoked Texas Brisket on a Brioche bun with Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Red Onions and Garlic Aioli
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, beets, onions and shaved mayo spread layered between three Texas Toast. Served with Tater Tots or House Salad
All American 80/20 Beef Burger served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Cheddar Cheese
The Main Dish
Shrimp sautéd with Onions Tomatoes & Garlic served over Creamy Grits topped with Bacon Crumbles
Grilled Salmon Filet 6 oz served over Fettuccine pasta in a Lemon Garlic Butter Sauce
Two Seared boneless Chicken Thighs Braised in Garlic and Cream finished with Sun-Dried Tomato and served over Mashed Potato
One Catfish Fried Fillet served with One Egg any style and a side of Creamy Grits and a Biscuit
Black Angus Sirloin 6 oz seared to your cooking temperature, served with herbed Mashed Potato, Steamed Vegetables, and fresh Tomato accompanied with Peppercorn Sauce
Onions, Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Shrimp tossed in Garlic, Creamy Fettuccine Pasta
Sautéed Mushroom, Spinach and Fresh Corn Kernels tossed in creamy Fettuccine Pasta
The Vegan Dish
Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions stir-fried in garlic soy sauce and Basmati Rice
Mushrooms, Bell Peppers simmered in a Tomato Coconut Curry Gravy with Caramelized Onions. Served with Basmati Rice
Sautee Mushrooms, Spinach and Fresh Corn Kernels cooked in Coconut Milk and Tomato Creamy Sauce
Tangy Potatoes on Brioche Bun, Vegan Cheese, Luttuce, Toamato, Onion and Lemon Vinaigrette
Drinks
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
Kids Menu
Two Waffle Triangles and a choice of Meat (Bacon(1), Pork Sausage (1), Chicken Sausage (1))
Mini pancakes and a choice of Meat (Bacon(1), Pork Sausage (1), Chicken Sausage (1))
Scrambled Eggs(2) Plate and a choice of Meat (Bacon(1), Pork Sausage (1), Chicken Sausage (1))
PB&J Served with Fresh Fruit
Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Mozzarella or Cheddar) with Tater Tots