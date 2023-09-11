Seafood

Choose your choice of seafood boil by the lb. Please remember to specify what flavor of our Cajun sauce and how spicy you would like inside the bag or on the side as an option. Don't forget to add our sausages, corns, and potatoes to enjoy your delicious Cajun seafood boil!! Combo deals have to be in the same bag cannot be separated into separate bag i.e. one sauce flavor and spice level only. You can only inter-substitute between Shimp, Crawfish, and Clam for $2 extra per Substitution:)

Inside the Bag

Use when ordering 2+ lb. in the same bag for price of sides to be accurate. Otherwise use the Side(s) Modifier when ordering just 1 lb.

On the Side

Shrimp (Whole Shrimp)

$17.99

Market Price per lb.

Dungeness Crab (Seasonal)

$60.99

Market Price per Whole Crab

Crawfish (Seasonal)

$17.99

Market Price per lb.

King Crab Legs

$66.99

Market Price per lb.

Snow Crab Legs

$42.99

Market Price per lb.

Lobster Tail (2 Tails per Order)

$58.00

Market Price per 2 Lobster Tails

Live Lobster

$60.99

Market Price per Whole Lobster

Green Mussels

$16.99

Market Price per lb.

Clams

$15.99

Market Price per lb.

Combo 1 w/ Dungeness (Whole Crab)

$99.00

One Whole Dungeness Crab +1 lb. Shrimp +1 lb. Clam includes 2 Corns on the Cob, 2 Potatoes and 6 Sausage pcs

Combo 2 w/ Dungeness (Whole Crab)

$119.99

One Whole Dungeness Crab +1 lb. Shrimp +1 lb. Crawfish +1 lb. Clam includes 2 Corns on the Cob, 2 Potatoes and 6 Sausage pcs

Combo 1 w/ Lobster (Whole Lobster)

$114.99

One Whole Lobster +1 lb. Shrimp +1 lb. Clam includes 2 Corns on the Cob, 2 Potatoes and 6 Sausage pcs

Combo 2 w/ Lobster (Whole Lobster)

$126.99

One Whole Dungeness Crab +1 lb. Shrimp +1 lb. Crawfish +1 lb. Clam includes 2 Corns on the Cob, 2 Potatoes and 6 Sausage pcs

Duo

$81.99

1 lb. Shrimp +1 lb. King Crab Legs

Trio

$95.99

1 lb. King Crab +1 lb. Shrimp +1 lb. Crawfish

Extra Sauce Cup Large

$4.99

Extra Sauce Cup Small

$0.99

$2 Substitution (for Trio, Combo #1 and Combo #2)

Sub. for Trio

$2.00

Sub. for Combo #1

$2.00

Sub. for Combo #2

$2.00

Appetizers

Cajun Fries

$5.99

Garlic Fries

$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Bucket Fries (Secret Menu)

$7.99

Coconut Shrimp

$12.99

8 pcs

Fried Catfish w/Cajun Fries

$13.99

2 Big pcs w Cajun Fries

Fried Catfish w/Sweet Potato Fries

$14.99

2 Big pcs w Sweet Potato Fries

Fried Catfish Only

$9.99

2 Big pcs

Fried Shrimp w/ Cajun Fries

$13.99

8 pcs w Cajun Fries

Fried Shrimp w/ Sweet Potato Fries

$14.99

8 pcs w Sweet Potato Fries

Fried Shrimp Only

$10.99

8 pcs

Crab Cakes

$10.99

2 pcs

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Fish Taco

$3.99

Shrimp Taco

$3.99

6 pcs Cajun Wings

$10.99

6 pcs

10 pcs Cajun Wings

$13.99

10 pcs

Fried Oysters

$14.99

8 pcs

4 pcs Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$12.25

4 pcs Chicken Strips

$10.50

Chicken Nuggets

$9.99

8 pcs

Mussels Appetizer

$8.99

6 pcs

Tater Tots

$6.50

Gumbo

$6.99

Gumbo w/ Rice

$7.75

Crab Soup

$6.99

Clam Chowder

$7.99

Kids Meal

$8.99

1 Tender 4 pcs Nugget and Regular Fries

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Free Refills

Cherry Coke

$4.50

Free Refills

Coke

$3.99

Free Refills

Diet Coke

$3.99

Free Refills

Fanta Orange

$3.99

Free Refills

Fanta Strawberry

$3.99

Free Refills

Iced Green Tea

$3.99Out of stock

Free Refills

Iced Un-sweetened Black Tea

$3.99Out of stock

Free Refills

Iced Water

Free Refills

Lemonade

$3.99

Free Refills

Mr.Pibb

$3.99

Free Refills

Pink Lemonade

$4.50

Free Refills

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.99Out of stock

Free Refills

Root Beer

$3.99

Free Refills

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Free Refills

Sprite

$3.99

Free Refills

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Free Refills

Rice/ Frenchroll / Garlic Noodle

Rice

$2.99

Frenchroll

$2.25

Garlic Noodle

$7.99

Garlic Noodle Opening Promo (One per Table, Google Map or share IG post and tag/ hashtag)

Condiments

Butter SMALL

$0.99

Garlic Butter SMALL

$0.99

Butter LARGE

$3.99

Garlic Butter LARGE

$3.99

Mayo

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

BBQ

$0.99

Cocktail

$0.99

Tartar Sauce

$0.99

Lousiana Hot Sauce

$0.99

Vinegar

$0.99

Spicy Mayo

$0.99

Horseradish

$0.99

Coleslaw SMALL

$1.50

Coleslaw LARGE

$3.99

Dessert

Fried Cheescake

$8.50

Fried Banana Cheesecake

$8.50

Promotional Cheesecake (Instagram or Google Map Review One Per Party)

Extra Lemon/ Lime

Extra Bag of Lemon/ Lime (Seasonal)

$2.00