The Berserker

$23.50

Maybe you feel the need to prove something today, perhaps you are just really hungry from conquering your adventure, or maybe you want to make sure your stomach is cushioned to help with the amount of cold beer you're about to consume. Whatever your pathway is to this gem, put your big girl/boy pants on and Viking up! Two 7 oz Colorado-Grown patties, both covered in cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, apple cider bacon, a runny egg, whiskey caramelized onions, and mayo makes up this creation that is most-likely bigger than your head. There's a chance you've consumed something this awesome in your life, but a slim one..