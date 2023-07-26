Popular Items

Soft Pretzel Stix

$10.00

3 pretzel sticks sprinkled with salt, served with beer cheese

Loaded Nacho

$12.00

Nacho cheese, tomato, onion, jalapeño, sour cream and salsa. Add carnitas, grilled chicken, or ground beef.

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Hot dog and fries


Shareables

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Wings

$10.00+

Your choice of 6/12/18 classic wings or an order of boneless. Each order includes 1 sauce and 1 dressing. Additional sauces may be purchased.

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Salsa ranch

Soft Pretzel Stix

$10.00

3 pretzel sticks sprinkled with salt, served with beer cheese

SW Egg rolls

$10.00

(3) southwest chicken egg rolls served with sweet red pepper chili

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

salsa and sour cream

Loaded Nacho

$12.00

Nacho cheese, tomato, onion, jalapeño, sour cream and salsa. Add carnitas, grilled chicken, or ground beef.

Seasoned Fries

$7.00

Bull Pin sauce

Mozzarella Stix

$11.00

Marinara

Greens

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, caesar dressing, croutons

Fiesta Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, tortilla crumbles, cheese, salsa ranch dressing

Bull Pin Wedge

$11.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato, onion, bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles

Handhelds

Chicken Parm Sand

$15.00

Breaded chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Bleu Sand

$15.00

Breaded chicken breast, buffalo sauce, mozzarella and bleu cheese crumbles

Italian Beef Sand

$18.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Elk Brat

$17.00

Classic Burger

$15.00

Western Burger

$16.00

Jack and Jal Burger

$16.00

Alpine Burger

$15.00

Pizza

12 BBQ Chik Pizza

$19.00

BBQ sauce base, blended cheeses, grilled chicken, red onion

16 BBQ Chik Pizza

$23.00

BBQ sauce base, blended cheeses, grilled chicken, red onion

12 PeMuSa Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni, mushroom, sausage

16 PeMuSa Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, mushroom, sausage

12 Veggie Pizza

$16.00

All the veggies: tomato, onion, pepper, black olive, mushroom

16 Veggie Pizza

$19.00

All the veggies: tomato, onion, pepper, black olive, mushroom

12 Buffalo Chik Pizza

$19.00

Buffalo/Ranch base, blended cheese, diced fried chicken. Add bleu cheese crumbles to change it up

16 Buffalo Chik Pizza

$23.00

Buffalo/Ranch base, blended cheese, diced fried chicken. Add bleu cheese crumbles to change it up

8 inch Gluten Free Pizza

$9.99

16 inch thin crust Pizza

$15.00

Build your own. Go nuts!

12 inch thin crust Pizza

$12.00

Build your own. Go nuts!

Kids Menu

Kids Mac Bites

$10.00

Fried mac and cheese bites served with fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheese quesadilla served with fries

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Hot dog and fries

Kids Corn Dog

$8.00

Corn dog and fries

Desserts

Krispy Treat

$6.00

flavor of the day varies

Candy Bar

$2.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.00

Served with chocolate and strawberry sauces

Sauces & Extras

+Buffalo

$0.50

+BBQ

$0.50

+Carolina Gold

$0.50

+Mango Habanero

$0.50

+Garlic Parm

$0.50

+Sweet Chili

$0.50

+Marinara

$0.50

+Beer Cheese

$2.00

+Nacho Cheese

$2.00

+Guacamole

$2.00

+Salsa Ranch

$0.50

+Ranch

$0.50

+Bleu Cheese

$0.50

+Caesar

$0.50

+Honey Mustard

$0.50