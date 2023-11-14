Serving Craft Smash Burgers, Wings, and More Since 2023! Thank You For Supporting a Locally Owned and Operated Business!
The Burger Bar 7708 Lohman Ford Rd Suite E202
Smash Burgers
- Cheeseburger$13.50
LTPO, American Cheese, House Sauce
- Willie's Western$13.50
Onion Rings, Bacon, Cheddar, Pickles, BBQ Sauce
- Figgidy Goat$13.50
Fig Jam, Spinach, Goat Cheese
- Ally's Cali$13.50
Avocado, Bacon, LTO, Swiss, Honey Mustard
- Modern Bleu$13.50
Onions and Mushrooms Sautéed in Maker's Mark, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Garlic Aioli
- Bonzai$13.50
Teriyaki Glazed Pineapple, Lettuce, Provolone, Bonzai Sauce
- The Trip$13.50
Mushrooms, Spinach, Pickled Red Onion, Swiss, Herb Mayo
- The Pretender$13.50
Black Bean Chipotle Patty, Avocado, LTPO, Provolone, Chipotle Mayo
Apps
- Frickles$7.75
Pickle Fries served with a side of house ranch
- Cheese Curds$8.00
Cheese curds served with our house made raspberry compote
- Queso$7.75
Served with your choice of fries or chips
- Onion Rings$7.75
Hand breaded onion rings served with a side of our house ranch
- Buffalo Cauliflower$7.75Out of stock
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.00
- Fried Jalepenos$7.75
Fried jalapeño caps served with a side of house ranch
The Burger Bar Location and Ordering Hours
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM