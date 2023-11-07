The Burger Factory TBF
Food
Burgers
- Classic Burger$8.90
Potato Bun, 1/3 Fresh Angus Beef patty, American Cheese, Yellow Onion, Pickle, lettuce, tomato.
- Festival Cheese$9.45
Potato bun, 1/3 Fresh Angus Beef patty, American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Yellow Onion, Pickle, lettuce, tomato.
- Double Smash Burger$9.45
Potato bun, Double smash 4 Oz. Fresh Angus Beef patty, American Cheese, Yellow Onion, Pickle, lettuce, tomato.
- Fire Burger$9.45
Potato bun, 1/3 Fresh Angus Beef patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeno on top, Red Onion, lettuce, tomato.
- Veggie Burger$8.90
Potato Bun, Bean patty, Red Onion, lettuce, tomato, Pickle.
- The Factory Burger$10.99
Potato Bun, 1/2 pd. of Fresh Angus Beef Patty, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion.
Sandwich
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.49
Brioche bun, 5oz of Breaded Grilled Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Red Onion, lettuce, tomato, Pickle, Pink Homemade Sauce
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.49
Potato Bun, 5 Oz Fried Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Red Onion, lettuce, tomato, Pickle, Homemade pink sauce
- 3pzs Chicken Tenders$7.49
3 pieces of Chicken Tenders