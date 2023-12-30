The Bye and Bye 1011 NE Alberta St
Food
Appetizers
Sandwiches
- Weeping Tiger$14.00
Nutritional yeast tofu cutlets, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado and jalepeno on como bread with miso mayo and Sriracha.
- Meatball Sub$13.00
Impossible Meatballs, house-made marinara and oat cheese spread on a baguette, topped with almond parm.
- Buffalo Soy Curl Wrap$12.00
Buffalo soy curls with tomato, lettuce, and ranch wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
- Bye & Bye Burger$14.00
Beyond Burger patty with Chao cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and secret sauce.
- T.L.T.$14.00
Marinated cornmeal breaded tempeh on como bread with lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic jalepeno aioli and balsamic glaze.
Sides
- Black Beans$3.00
- Broccoli$4.00Out of stock
- Brown Rice$3.00Out of stock
- Collard Greens$4.00
- Black Eyed Peas$3.00Out of stock
- Brussel Sprouts$6.00Out of stock
- Cornmeal Breaded Tempeh$4.00Out of stock
- Chili$4.00
- Nut Yeast Breaded Tofu$4.00Out of stock
- Small Edamame$4.00
- Side Miso Slaw$3.00
- Half Garlic Bread$1.00
- Full Garlic Bread$2.00
Bowls
- BBQ Brussels Bowl$13.00Out of stock
BBQ tofu, brussel sprouts and brown rice.
- Peanut Broccoli Bowl$13.00Out of stock
Nutritional yeast breaded tofu, broccoli, and brown rice topped with a ginger peanut sauce and sesame seeds.
- BBQ Platter$14.00Out of stock
BBQ tofu, collard greens, black eyed peas with garlic bread.
- Obie's Bowl$13.00Out of stock
Cornmeal breaded tempeh, black beans, brown rice, and roasted jalapeno creole sauce, with pickled red onion.
- Chipotle Mac & Cheese$12.00
Creamy chipotle cashew cheese, herbed bread crumbs with cavatappi pasta.
- Chili Pie$11.00
Black bean chili over Frito's with Tofutti sour cream and red onion.
- Miso Bowl$13.00Out of stock
Nutritional yeast breaded tofu, carrot-cabbage slaw over brown rice with spicy miso-chili sauce and sesame seeds.
- Three Sides$11.00Out of stock
- Spaghetti$11.00
Spaghetti with house-made marinara, Impossible meatballs and almond parm. Served with garlic bread.
Brunch
- Avocado Toast$12.00
With tofu basil ricotta and micro greens on a thick slice of Dos Hermanos sesame sour dough bread. Served with potatoes.
- Waffle$8.00
House made waffle with Vermont maple syrup and Earth Balance. Add fruit compote and whipped cream for $3.
- Alberta Waffle$13.00
Two cornmeal breaded tempeh cutlets, mushroom gravy and micro greens with a dash of red pepper flakes on a house made waffle.
- Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Before the Butcher sausage patty, Just Egg, remoulade, Chao Cheese on a Dos Hermanos english muffin. Served with potatoes on the side. Add avocado for $1. Add tomato for .50.
- Breakfast Wrap$13.00
Soyrizo, tofu scramble, black beans, sour cream, tomato and potatoes in a spinach tortilla with a side of chips and salsa.
- Tofu Scramble$13.00
Tofu, bell pepper and onion. Served with black beans, potatoes, avocado and corn tortillas. Add sausage patty or soyrizo for $3.
- Half Biscuits and Gravy$6.00
Housemade biscuits with sausage and mushrooom gravy.
- Full Biscuits and Gravy$12.00
Housemade biscuits with sausage and mushroom gravy.
- Comfort Bowl$13.00
2 Yo Egg poached eggs and Tofurkey ham on a biscuit, with cashew hollandaise sauce. Served with potatoes.
- Benny on a Biscuit$15.00
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
- Pretzel Knots$6.00
Pretzel Knots with stone ground mustard and cashew cheese.
- Sesame Garlic Edamame$6.00
- Side Sausage Patty$3.00
- Side Black Beans$3.00
- Soyrizo$3.00
- Side Potatoes$4.00
- Side Chili$4.00
- Side Collard Greens$5.00