The Cafe at The Inn
All Day Menu
Breakfast
- Avocado Toast$14.00
Toasted brioche bread, avocado, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, garden radish and micro greens. Can be made vegan.
- Breakfast Sandwich$16.00
One fried Hen Pen Egg, housemade breakfast sausage, white cheddar all served on an East Bay Artisan English Muffin.
- Breakfast Plate$18.00
A classic breakfast including 2 Hen Pen Eggs, country potatoes , 2 pieces of bacon, and a slice of brioche toast.
- Daily Quiche$9.00
Roasted vegetables, inspired by the bounty of the garden and local farmers markets. We use Hen Pen Eggs (from Napa), cream, all baked in a flaky Crust.
- Porridge$14.00Out of stock
Bobs red Mill Oats, cooked in coconut milk until creamy and yummy, topped with dried fruits, toasted nuts and seeds, and ground cinnamon.
- French toast$16.00
- Farmers Market Hash$0+
Italian ham, Roasted potato, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, garlic and caramelized onion. Can be made vegan.
- Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict$22.00Out of stock
- Classic Omelette$10.00
Cafe Lunch/ All Day Menu
- Cafe House Salad$12.00
Mixed lettuces and greens, carrots and radish all from our garden or local farmers markets tossed with avocado, toasted almonds and red wine vinaigrette. Pictured with grilled chicken added.
- Deviled Eggs$12.00
3 Hen Pen Eggs, deviled with Kewpie Mayo, Dijon mustard, pickled red onion, and bacon bits.
- Seasonal Salad$14.00Out of stock
Inspired by the bounty of our garden and local farmers markets, the seasonal salad changes as the seasons change.
- Soup Of The Day$6.00+
Daily and seasonal. Add grilled cheese for $8
- The Inn Burger$20.00
American Wagyu beef, cooked to medium unless specified, white cheddar, housemade pickles, caramelized onion, and watermelon ketchup. Served with a small garden lettuce salad. Pictured here with "The Works".
- Wagyu Beef Slider$6.00Out of stock
- Quinoa Salad$13.00
- Tuna Noodle Casserole$18.00Out of stock
- Grilled Artichoke$12.00Out of stock
- Corned Beef Sandwich$16.00Out of stock
- Chilaquiles$16.00Out of stock
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$21.00Out of stock
- Coho Salmon$24.00
- Flatbread$18.00
- Salmon Rillette$12.00Out of stock
- Roasted carrots$10.00
- Spring Pea Salad$11.00
- Chicken Verde$23.00Out of stock
- Spring Risotto$18.00Out of stock
- Breakfast samosas$11.00
Pastries
- Apple Tart$8.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Cake$8.00
- Torta Della Nonna$8.00Out of stock
- Forest Fruit Tart$8.00
- Chocolate Croissant$3.00
- Raspberry/ limoncello tart$8.00Out of stock
- Cornetto (Italian croissant)$4.00
Cornetto is the Italian version of croissant but less buttery
- Cream Puff 3 per$2.00+
- Apple Strudel$8.00
- Maple Bar$8.00
- Chocolate Soufflé$6.00Out of stock
- Butter Croissant$4.00Out of stock
- Tiramisu$8.00
- Cheesecake$8.00
Sides
Coffee
Coffee & Tea
- Caffé Americano$4.00
Italian caffè espresso with hot water
- Cappuccino$4.50
Prepared with equal parts of caffè espresso, steamed milk and steamed thick layer of microfoam of milk
- Caffé Espresso$3.50
Italian caffè espresso 4oz
- Caffé Macchiato$3.75
Italian caffè espresso with a dollop of steamed foam 4oz
- Latte Macchiato$4.75
Steamed milk and steamed foam with a drop of caffe espresso italiano
- Caffé Espresso Decaffeinato$3.75
- Kids Caramel Steamer$4.00
Steamed milk and steamed foam with caramel
- Kids Chocolate Steamer$4.00
Steamed milk and steamed foam with chocolate
- Chai Latte$4.50
- Hot Chocolate$4.50
- Caffé Mocha$5.25
Drinks
Non-Alcoholic
- Acqua Panna - Italian natural water - glass bottle$3.00Out of stock
- Bellini Cipriani (no alcohol)$6.50
- Orange Juice - 6 oz.$3.00
- Meyer Lemon Lemonade$4.00
- Galvani a - Cola organic$3.80Out of stock
- Lurisia - chinotto Italian soda$3.00Out of stock
- Mexican Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Glass Of Milk$3.00
- Blood Orange Soda$4.00