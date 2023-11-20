The Cafe Krave
Breakfast
Krave Favorites
- Avocado Toast$13.00
Avocado Mash, Arugula, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, 2 Over Medium Eggs on Multigrain toast
- Breakfast Krave Burrito$9.50
Choice of Meat (beef steak, bacon, ham, sausage, turkey, chorizo or veggie), Potatoes, Eggs and Cheddar Jack Cheese
- Very Berry French Toast$13.50
Sweet treat of sliced French roll with homemade triple berry sauce and fresh berries
- Papas Con Chorizo$13.00
Breakfast potatoes, chorizo, red onions, cheddar jack cheese with pico de gallo and over medium eggs on top
- Very Berry Krave Pancake$10.50
- Krave Skillet$12.50
Choice of meat (beef steak, bacon, ham, sausage, turkey or chorizo) topped with breakfast potatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, 2 eggs on top and a side of toast (sourdough, white, multigrain or squaw)
Morning Sandwich
- Basil Sandwich$8.50
Arugula, Tomato, Over Medium Egg, Swiss Cheese and Homemade Basil Pesto on Brioche Bun
- Morning Classic Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
Choice of meat (bacon, ham, sausage, turkey or chorizo), butter, eggs, cheddar cheese on your choice of toast (sourdough, white, multigrain, squaw or croissant )
Bagel Sandwich
- Eggs Classic -Bagel Sandwich$9.00
Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Butter on your choice of bagel (plain or everything)
- Avocado Cream Cheese - Bagel Sandwich$7.00
Avocado, Cream Cheese and Seasoning Pepper on your choice of bagel (plain or everything)
- Fresh Veggie - Bagel Sandwich$9.50
Sprout, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado, Lemon Pepper and Cream Cheese on your choice of bagel (plain or everything)
Omelettes & Scramblers
- California Omelette$14.00
bacon, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese and avocado, served with breakfast potato
- Denver Omelette$14.00
ham, red onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and cheddar jack cheese, served with breakfast potato
- Spanish Omelette$14.00
chorizo, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese and pico de gallo on top, served with breakfast potato
- Green Omelette$13.50
bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, spinach and cheddar jack cheese, served with breakfast potato
- Cheese Omelette$11.50
with cheese only, served with breakfast potato
- California Scrambler$14.00
bacon, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese and avocado, served with breakfast potato
- Denver Scrambler$14.00
ham, red onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and cheddar jack cheese, served with breakfast potato
- Spanish Scrambler$14.00
chorizo, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese and pico de gallo on top, served with breakfast potato
- Green Scrambler$13.50
bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, spinach and cheddar jack cheese, served with breakfast potato
- Cheese Scrambler$11.50
with cheese only, served with breakfast potato
Breakfast - Other
- Breakfast Plate$12.00
2 Bacon or 2 Sausages, 2 eggs, breakfast potatoes and a toast
- French Toast$10.50
French Toast - Sweet treat of thick French roll served with powder sugar and syrup
- Quesadilla$9.50
Choice of Meat (beef steak, bacon, ham, sausage, turkey, chorizo or veggie), Eggs and Cheddar Jack Cheese
- Buttermilk Pancake$3.50
Buttermilk hot pancakes served with butter, sugar powder and syrup
- Bagel$3.50
Bagel with Cream Cheese
- Oatmeal$6.00
Drinks
Coffee
Drink
- Iced Green Tea$3.75
Jasmine, Mango, Peach, Strawberry, Honey Iced Tea (Jasmine Green Tea Base) *Picture is Iced Jasmine Green Tea
- Iced Tea$4.00
Triple Berry Iced Tea, Mojito Mocktail, Citrus Iced Tea (Picture is Triple Berry Iced Tea)
- Slush$3.75
- Smoothies/Frappe$4.75
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Chai Latte$4.25
- Green Tea Latte$4.25