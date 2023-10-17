The Camel
Apps
Garlic and parsley marinated artichoke hearts, panko breaded and friend, served with a lemon wedge and roasted red pepper ketchup.
French fries, three cheese blend, bacon, and scallions. Served with ranch dressing.
Hand breaded marinated chicken tenders tossed in one of our homemade sauces: maple sriracha, bbq, or buffalo. Make it a platter by adding fries for $2.00
Jalapeño mac and cheese rolled in panko breadcrumbs, fried until golden brown, topped with savory tomato jam, and garnished with scallions.
A blend of cornmeal, herbs and spices, Allagash White, and roasted corn fried until golden brown. Served with roasted red pepper ketchup.
Tortilla chips, three cheese blend, black beans, jalapeños, salsa, sour cream, and scallions.
Three cheese blend melted on a flour tortilla with salsa, sour cream, and scallions.
Homemade roasted garlic hummus topped with tomato jam. Served with toasted naan pieces, cucumbers, and carrots for dipping.
Wontons stuffed with country sausage, olive tapenade, and three cheese filling, baked until crisp, and garnished with scallions. Served with a sriracha drizzle.
Flatbreads & Tacos
Buffalo braised or fried chicken, cucumbers, and bleu cheese.
Pan-seared tilapia, sriracha aioli, black bean and corn salad, scallions, and a lemon wedge.
Smoked pork, bbq sauce, jalapeños, tomato, and cilantro.
Havarti, cheddar, provolone, with a garlic aioli base.
Braised chicken, three cheese blend, bacon, and ranch dressing.
Sausage, bacon, mozzarella, and red pepper sauce.
House-made pesto, mozzarella, and tomato.
Spinach, mushroom, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella.
Sandwiches
Shredded chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, tomato and garlic aioli on a toasted sourdough bread.
Hummus, spinach, mushrooms, red peppers, and red onions on naan bread.
Shredded chicken, pesto, mozzarella, tomato, and mixed greens on toasted sourdough bread.
Smoked pork tossed in homemade BBQ sauce, topped with our apple-carrot slaw served on a kaiser roll.
Shredded Philly steak, provolone, and caramelized onions on naan bread.
Burgers
Half pound house made burger served with mixed greens, tomato, carmelized onions. Choice of cheese.
House-made blackbean burger served with mixed greens, tomato, carmelized onions, topped with roasted red pepper ketchup.
Half pound house made burger served with mixed greens, tomato, carmelized onions, Havarti cheese, mushrooms, garlic aioli
Half pound house made burger served with mixed greens, tomato, carmelized onions, american cheese, applewood bacon, and a fried egg.
Half pound house made burger served with mixed greens, tomato, caramelized onions, cheddar, bacon, bbq sauce, and fried onions.
Half pound house made burger served with mixed greens, tomato, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, and sriracha aioli.
Half pound house made burger served with mixed greens, tomato, caramelized onions, bleu cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, and a maple sriracha glaze.
Entrees
Honey glazed fried chicken strips served on cheese covered waffle with a bed of spinach and sriracha aioli. Garnished with scallions.
Legend Brown Ale battered fish, crispy fries, and sriracha aioli for dipping.
Penne Pasta tossed in a havarti cream sauce with braised chicken and diced applewood smoked bacon, garnished with scallions and served with toasted sourdough bread.
Penne pasta, marinated artichoke hearts, homemade pesto sauce, roasted red peppers, and tomatoes topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with toasted sourdough bread.