Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders
$10.99

Hand breaded marinated chicken tenders tossed in one of our homemade sauces: maple sriracha, bbq, or buffalo. Make it a platter by adding fries for $2.00

Steak-n-Cheese
Steak-n-Cheese
$12.99

Shredded Philly steak, provolone, and caramelized onions on naan bread.

ONLINE FOOD

Apps

Artichoke Fritters
Artichoke Fritters
$8.99

Garlic and parsley marinated artichoke hearts, panko breaded and friend, served with a lemon wedge and roasted red pepper ketchup.

Cheese Fries
Cheese Fries
$11.99

French fries, three cheese blend, bacon, and scallions. Served with ranch dressing.

Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders
$10.99

Hand breaded marinated chicken tenders tossed in one of our homemade sauces: maple sriracha, bbq, or buffalo. Make it a platter by adding fries for $2.00

French Fries (plate)
$5.99
Fried Mac-N-Cheese
Fried Mac-N-Cheese
$9.99

Jalapeño mac and cheese rolled in panko breadcrumbs, fried until golden brown, topped with savory tomato jam, and garnished with scallions.

Hush Puppies
Hush Puppies
$9.99

A blend of cornmeal, herbs and spices, Allagash White, and roasted corn fried until golden brown. Served with roasted red pepper ketchup.

Nachos
Nachos
$11.99

Tortilla chips, three cheese blend, black beans, jalapeños, salsa, sour cream, and scallions.

Quesadilla
Quesadilla
$9.99

Three cheese blend melted on a flour tortilla with salsa, sour cream, and scallions.

Roasted Garlic Hummus
Roasted Garlic Hummus
$9.99

Homemade roasted garlic hummus topped with tomato jam. Served with toasted naan pieces, cucumbers, and carrots for dipping.

Sausage Stars
Sausage Stars
$10.99

Wontons stuffed with country sausage, olive tapenade, and three cheese filling, baked until crisp, and garnished with scallions. Served with a sriracha drizzle.

Take n Bake Stars
$23.95

Wontons stuffed with country sausage, olive tapenade, and three cheese filling, baked until crisp, and garnished with scallions. Served with a sriracha drizzle. Order comes with 24 stars in pans and baking instructions! Preheat your oven, pop in, and enjoy fresh!

Flatbreads & Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Tacos
Buffalo Chicken Tacos
$12.99

Buffalo braised or fried chicken, cucumbers, and bleu cheese.

Fish Tacos
Fish Tacos
$12.99

Pan-seared tilapia, sriracha aioli, black bean and corn salad, scallions, and a lemon wedge.

Smoked Pork Tacos
Smoked Pork Tacos
$12.99

Smoked pork, bbq sauce, jalapeños, tomato, and cilantro.

The Big Cheese
The Big Cheese
$10.99

Havarti, cheddar, provolone, with a garlic aioli base.

The C.B.R.
$11.99

Braised chicken, three cheese blend, bacon, and ranch dressing.

The Oinker
The Oinker
$11.99

Sausage, bacon, mozzarella, and red pepper sauce.

The Pest-Oh!
The Pest-Oh!
$10.99

House-made pesto, mozzarella, and tomato.

The Veggie-tarian
The Veggie-tarian
$10.99

Spinach, mushroom, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella.

Salads

House Salad
$8.99

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes.

Sandwiches

Garlic Chicken Sandwich
Garlic Chicken Sandwich
$13.99

Shredded chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, tomato and garlic aioli on a toasted sourdough bread.

Hummus Wrap
Hummus Wrap
$11.99

Hummus, spinach, mushrooms, red peppers, and red onions on naan bread.

Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
$13.99

Shredded chicken, pesto, mozzarella, tomato, and mixed greens on toasted sourdough bread.

Smoked Pork BBQ Sandwich
$13.99

Smoked pork tossed in homemade BBQ sauce, topped with our apple-carrot slaw served on a kaiser roll.

Steak-n-Cheese
Steak-n-Cheese
$12.99

Shredded Philly steak, provolone, and caramelized onions on naan bread.

Burgers

Classic Burger
$13.99

Half pound house made burger served with mixed greens, tomato, carmelized onions. Choice of cheese.

Black Bean Burger
$9.99

House-made blackbean burger served with mixed greens, tomato, carmelized onions, topped with roasted red pepper ketchup.

Havarti & Mushroom Burger
Havarti & Mushroom Burger
$16.99

Half pound house made burger served with mixed greens, tomato, carmelized onions, Havarti cheese, mushrooms, garlic aioli

One-Eye Burger
One-Eye Burger
$16.99

Half pound house made burger served with mixed greens, tomato, carmelized onions, american cheese, applewood bacon, and a fried egg.

Smokehouse Burger
Smokehouse Burger
$16.99

Half pound house made burger served with mixed greens, tomato, caramelized onions, cheddar, bacon, bbq sauce, and fried onions.

Southwest Burger
Southwest Burger
$16.99

Half pound house made burger served with mixed greens, tomato, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, and sriracha aioli.

Sweet & Spicy Bleu Burger
Sweet & Spicy Bleu Burger
$16.99

Half pound house made burger served with mixed greens, tomato, caramelized onions, bleu cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, and a maple sriracha glaze.

Entrees

Chicken & Waffle
Chicken & Waffle
$16.99

Honey glazed fried chicken strips served on cheese covered waffle with a bed of spinach and sriracha aioli. Garnished with scallions.

Fish-n-Chips
Fish-n-Chips
$15.99

Legend Brown Ale battered fish, crispy fries, and sriracha aioli for dipping.

Havarti Mac
Havarti Mac
$16.99

Penne Pasta tossed in a havarti cream sauce with braised chicken and diced applewood smoked bacon, garnished with scallions and served with toasted sourdough bread.

Pesto Pasta
Pesto Pasta
$13.99

Penne pasta, marinated artichoke hearts, homemade pesto sauce, roasted red peppers, and tomatoes topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with toasted sourdough bread.

Desserts

Key Lime Pie
Key Lime Pie
$7.99

Homemade key lime pie topped with graham cracker crumbs, whipped cream, and a lime wheel.

Nana's Chocolate Cake
Nana's Chocolate Cake
$7.99

Topped with a homemade whipped cream and a salted caramel drizzle.

ONLINE RETAIL

Retail

Baseball Cap
$18.99
Trucker Hat
$18.99
Coffee Mug
$4.75
Pint Glass
$4.75
Shirt
$23.59
Sweatshirt
$37.75

ONLINE DRINKS

Online Cocktails

Fresh Squeezed Margarita
$9.00

Tequila, triple sec, fresh squeezed lemon and lime, splash of OJ, simple syrup, and a lime wedge.

Vodka Limeade
$9.00

Vodka, triple sec, fresh squeezed limes, and sprite.